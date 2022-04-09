A few facts about banana peels for first aid that may surprise people. Tried it for a splinter once, deffo worked for me.
The antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties in banana peels lead some proponents of folk medicine to suggest:
pressing the peel against sunburn, poison ivy rash, or bug bite to provide relief from itch
reducing headache pain by placing one frozen banana peel on your forehead and one frozen banana peel on the back of your neck
placing a banana peel on a splinter in the skin for 15 minutes to help draw it to the surface