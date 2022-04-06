I have a hard time falling asleep after training in the evening, and I cant imagine how hard it would be after a CL QF. Physical exhaustion and sleepiness are two different things. Maybe this is what they need to calm down.



I've had 8am starts on a Saturday after working all week in the office, done a 15 hr shift, driving for 425 miles and 10 hours driving, got home at midnight knackered and just cannot get to sleep for a couple of hours at least and I put it down to the brain being switched on with all the concentration. I imagine after a game they are wide awake and it takes ages to relax and switch off.



The medical staff are top notch at LFC, so this will all be guided by them.



yes i am the same, recently did a challenge for march where me and some mates had to run an average of 5k a day in march, as I didnt want to fall behind more I ended up going out one night at 1030pm, completely ruined my sleep afternoticed you say this a lot about work and can identify with it as I used to work 55 hours a week and two days a week id work from early am until 1130pm-midnight.I'd be fighting sleep for the last few hours a lot of the time, then of course as soon as you get home, you think all night you will just conk out before you even hit the pillow and you end up watching telly trying to switch offSame with long drives home from her family in derry, fight it all the way home thinking if i fall asleep i wont sleep when i get home and you dont sleep anywayI would be interested to see teams and players itinerary for games, how they switch off after and recover and sleep etc