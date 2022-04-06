« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on April  6, 2022, 12:56:07 pm
That's my thinking too. He's playing mind games with them. He knows we are winning the other games, so he's buying himself space. And making Pep wonder if he'll even start.
oh, so he's doing that crafty "miss goal opportunities on purpose" thing that all goal-hungry strikers do now and then, eh?

give me strength.
What is it with the middle of the night recovery pool sessions, after an evening match?
Salah has posted a photo of him accompanied by Trent and Robbo. Henderson posted something similar, I think after the Arsenal game?
I understand the benefit of a pool recovery session, but am somewhat confused by the time it is carried out at? (2am, 3am)
How is it more beneficial to carry out the session then, as opposed to getting sleep, and instead carrying this out earlier, or the following day?
Any experts able to shed some light on this?
Quote from: MH41 on April  6, 2022, 07:43:33 pm
What is it with the middle of the night recovery pool sessions, after an evening match?
Salah has posted a photo of him accompanied by Trent and Robbo. Henderson posted something similar, I think after the Arsenal game?
I understand the benefit of a pool recovery session, but am somewhat confused by the time it is carried out at? (2am, 3am)
How is it more beneficial to carry out the session then, as opposed to getting sleep, and instead carrying this out earlier, or the following day?
Any experts able to shed some light on this?

Not an expert  :D but only thing that springs to mind is it has to be done within a certain time frame after the match. Maybe it's down to a specific amount of hours after the match and that falls on 2am

All about soothing the lactic acid buildup ain't it? Makes training the next day easier. I mean, sleep is underrated, but probably doesn't do much for the acid buildup

Quote from: MH41 on April  6, 2022, 07:43:33 pm
What is it with the middle of the night recovery pool sessions, after an evening match?
Salah has posted a photo of him accompanied by Trent and Robbo. Henderson posted something similar, I think after the Arsenal game?
I understand the benefit of a pool recovery session, but am somewhat confused by the time it is carried out at? (2am, 3am)
How is it more beneficial to carry out the session then, as opposed to getting sleep, and instead carrying this out earlier, or the following day?
Any experts able to shed some light on this?
I have a hard time falling asleep after training in the evening, and I cant imagine how hard it would be after a CL QF. Physical exhaustion and sleepiness are two different things. Maybe this is what they need to calm down.
If it was after an evening away match, it would make sense that it would be at that time considering the travel back to Liverpool. Getting your muscles cold within 48 hours of exercise is the most beneficial time, so I guess ASAP is best.
I think it's fine if the fans here want to complain his performance on the game. But to blame him of not scoring the goal after we WON it 3-1, comfortably, that doesn't sounds right.

He opened up and let the other strikers the luxury of space, hence we got a goal. Well, part of it.

We won and a lot of celebration could be done for it. Like smiling, go to work, fun in office and wanking twice a day. Liverpool won, we should be happy.
Quote from: jepovic on April  7, 2022, 07:23:56 am
I have a hard time falling asleep after training in the evening, and I cant imagine how hard it would be after a CL QF. Physical exhaustion and sleepiness are two different things. Maybe this is what they need to calm down.

I've had 8am starts on a Saturday after working all week in the office, done a 15 hr shift, driving for 425 miles and 10 hours driving, got home at midnight knackered and just cannot get to sleep for a couple of hours at least and I put it down to the brain being switched on with all the concentration. I imagine after a game they are wide awake and it takes ages to relax and switch off.

The medical staff are top notch at LFC, so this will all be guided by them.
Quote from: SamLad on April  6, 2022, 06:19:42 pm
oh, so he's doing that crafty "miss goal opportunities on purpose" thing that all goal-hungry strikers do now and then, eh?

give me strength.
Exactly :)
I like that Mo got his minutes on Tuesday. While he had frustrating moments it felt like some of his sharpness was coming back and even when he's not at his best, defenders giving that extra attention to him creates a bit more space for Diaz/Sadio (or probably Sadio/Bobby on Sunday) to cause problems. Coming off at 60 with plenty of rest before City he'll be champing at the bit. I see a bit game for Mo, harrying defenders, tracking back and probably bagging a goal or two.

Shitting myself for this one but cannot wait.
Quote from: jepovic on April  7, 2022, 07:23:56 am
I have a hard time falling asleep after training in the evening, and I cant imagine how hard it would be after a CL QF. Physical exhaustion and sleepiness are two different things. Maybe this is what they need to calm down.
yes i am the same, recently did a challenge for march where me and some mates had to run an average of 5k a day in march, as I didnt want to fall behind more I ended up going out one night at 1030pm, completely ruined my sleep after

Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2022, 12:08:40 pm
I've had 8am starts on a Saturday after working all week in the office, done a 15 hr shift, driving for 425 miles and 10 hours driving, got home at midnight knackered and just cannot get to sleep for a couple of hours at least and I put it down to the brain being switched on with all the concentration. I imagine after a game they are wide awake and it takes ages to relax and switch off.

The medical staff are top notch at LFC, so this will all be guided by them.
noticed you say this a lot about work and can identify with it as I used to work 55 hours a week and two days a week id work from early am until 1130pm-midnight.

I'd be fighting sleep for the last few hours a lot of the time, then of course as soon as you get home, you think all night you will just conk out before you even hit the pillow and you end up watching telly trying to switch off

Same with long drives home from her family in derry, fight it all the way home thinking if i fall asleep i wont sleep when i get home and you dont sleep anyway

I would be interested to see teams and players itinerary for games, how they switch off after and recover and sleep etc
Whoever is doing this interview with mo is a fucking cock :wanker

Geoff Shreeves on sky I believe

Mo answered the question fairly but this idiot keeps asking same question but worded slightly differently to try and goad him into saying controversial stuff.
Oh great, now Mel Reddy to tell us how Mo is not right Whos next? Some of our RAWK resident body language experts could get a slot on SkySports News
Quote from: ToneLa on April  7, 2022, 04:20:54 am
Not an expert  :D but only thing that springs to mind is it has to be done within a certain time frame after the match. Maybe it's down to a specific amount of hours after the match and that falls on 2am

All about soothing the lactic acid buildup ain't it? Makes training the next day easier. I mean, sleep is underrated, but probably doesn't do much for the acid buildup

Any time i ever tried sleeping on acid it never really worked.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Any time i ever tried sleeping on acid it never really worked.

 ;D
Genuinely surprised Mo, and particularly the club, agreed to a pointless interview right now. That its Sky and Shreeves makes the surprise greater.

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm
Genuinely surprised Mo, and particularly the club, agreed to a pointless interview right now. That its Sky and Shreeves makes the surprise greater.


I can`t be bothered with this "dance" of yes/no regarding a new contract a couple of days before our biggest game of the season. The more of these incidents the less I care if he stays or not. Obviously a great player who will be very tought to replace, but personally I think it should be take it or leave it. Just don`t make noise at the business end of the season. There`s more than money in the world. Say no then and be done with it. Maybe it is time to find a replacement.
Cheeky Instagram post from him.

What's the award for?
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
What's the award for?

His signing on bonus
4D chess.
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
What's the award for?
Looks like a fancy new hat.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm
Genuinely surprised Mo, and particularly the club, agreed to a pointless interview right now. That its Sky and Shreeves makes the surprise greater.

Think it's part of a bigger interview ahead of the game on Sunday.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm

I can`t be bothered with this "dance" of yes/no regarding a new contract a couple of days before our biggest game of the season. The more of these incidents the less I care if he stays or not. Obviously a great player who will be very tought to replace, but personally I think it should be take it or leave it. Just don`t make noise at the business end of the season. There`s more than money in the world. Say no then and be done with it. Maybe it is time to find a replacement.
dances with yes or no? He has already said he wants a new deal and wants to stay. He did so a few weeks.back

As far as making noises as business end of season here is one part. Not having a go because maybe you weren't aware

Salah on his contract: "Honestly what I can say is there are many things people don't know about it. I can't be selfish now and talk about my situation. We're in the most important period of the season for the team. I focus on what's coming for the team."
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:23:34 am
yes i am the same, recently did a challenge for march where me and some mates had to run an average of 5k a day in march, as I didnt want to fall behind more I ended up going out one night at 1030pm, completely ruined my sleep after
 noticed you say this a lot about work and can identify with it as I used to work 55 hours a week and two days a week id work from early am until 1130pm-midnight.

I'd be fighting sleep for the last few hours a lot of the time, then of course as soon as you get home, you think all night you will just conk out before you even hit the pillow and you end up watching telly trying to switch off

Same with long drives home from her family in derry, fight it all the way home thinking if i fall asleep i wont sleep when i get home and you dont sleep anyway

I would be interested to see teams and players itinerary for games, how they switch off after and recover and sleep etc

magnesium is great for sleep. especially after exercise. bath salts, tablets, spray. whichever way its applied. conk out, sleep like a baby. as a 45 year old man who plays 5 a side badly but enthusiastically it works wonders.
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
magnesium is great for sleep. especially after exercise. bath salts, tablets, spray. whichever way its applied. conk out, sleep like a baby. as a 45 year old man who plays 5 a side badly but enthusiastically it works wonders.

more info please

I know megnesium is in bananas but I hate them
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
more info please

I know megnesium is in bananas but I hate them
Dont worry, magnesium wont help you sleep
I mean just google magnesium for sleep... thousands of articles.
This place is going bananas
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:03:34 am
This place is going bananas
Think Mo will accept bananas?
You guys are thinking of potassium. If Mo wants Magnesium we're better off offering him a bag of cashew nuts. That'll get the deal done.
I do feel hes gonna kick the shit out these blue guys. Hes due and hes a bit pissed about it.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:21:28 am
Think Mo will accept bananas?

