I have said it manys a time, he was in good form until he went to Afcon and since then for Liverpool and Egypt he played extra time 6 times in the space of about 2 months. Cant be many players did that so close together. It might work out the equivalent of 2 extra games but each time its an extra half hour on tired legs.



The contract talk is likely not helping plus his attention seeking agent needing his likes.



At least the last two games he got half an hour off and as others have said he is still getting chances, be more worried if he wasnt, so he is still getting into positions and you know if that happens enough the goals will flood.



The last two matches for us he finished up half an hour early, admittedly because he didnt play well but at least we have other options, he now has 4 full days to get himself ready for City and I think that will be enough.



I know its easy to say now he should have been rested last night or against Watford but just seeing his name on the team sheet not only lifts us, i am sure it terrifies the life out of the opposition at times.



Only a matter of time before he is back to his best