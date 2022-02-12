« previous next »
He badly needs a goal.
He'll be fine, hes gonna smash city.
He's probably in his worst form since the day he came here. Really poor tonight again. Hope he can turn it around and score a magic goal on Sunday!
He'll score a hat-trick against City as we do them, same score as their neighbours.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:50:16 am
Struggles during knight games...
The two of you should find another palace to duke it out.
"One of the best in the world" - title change?
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm
Should have been rested tonight.
Thought the same since the Afcon final. He's needed a couple matches off to clear his head and find himself for about 2 months now. Sometimes there can be a huge benefit from watching matches from the side-lines and coming back into the side after a couple games, but I don't think Mo is the kind of player any coach wants to bench at all. When he and Sadio got subbed off at the same time last night it felt almost like Jurgen's trying not to hurt Mo's feelings. Of course I don't know what's going on inside the manager's or players' heads... This is all speculation and empathy. But I wish him well, and I hope the universe has been storing up his missed chances so he can bang in a few against Man City in the upcoming 2 games.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm
Should have been rested tonight.

I thought the same.  He's been really out of form and could use the rest it seems mentally as much as physically. 

There is some value in how he still causes defenses to panic and overreact when he has the ball, but I'd say for 3 to 4 matches now he's been about our weakest link. 
Hard to say if Salah should have been rested / given mental health day. I though so but, again, he is one of those players that you have to play into form. Hopefully, the few runs against Ottamendi will remind him of the olden days and help us trash City
8 games now without a goal in open play. Hopefully hes saving it for City!!
Cant see how hes going to suddenly turn it on for City. Hes wayyyy off at the moment. Love him to bits but hes seriously stinking the gaff out at the moment.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:50:16 am
Struggles during knight games...

Prefers an early kick off?
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:16:09 am
Cant see how hes going to suddenly turn it on for City. Hes wayyyy off at the moment. Love him to bits but hes seriously stinking the gaff out at the moment.

The best players always suddenly click after a loss of form, I remember Dalglish going something soft like 4 months without a goal then he gets one and he's back.

Mo, even when not right on it, is still an absolute nightmare for defenders. He's well capable of just smacking one in or laying a ball off for a goal. The City defence will be a lot happier if he is on the bench rather than on the pitch
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:16:09 am
Cant see how hes going to suddenly turn it on for City. Hes wayyyy off at the moment. Love him to bits but hes seriously stinking the gaff out at the moment.

I feel more confident with him on the pitch than without still though, if you're Cancelo too you're hoping to face Jota on the right instead of Salah.

He thrives on games like this, has a good record v City too, be mad to not start him IMO.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:35:20 am
"One of the best in the world" - title change?
How about Still the best in the world but currently a little out of sorts but will be back to his best as soon as the contract is signed

Just sort of rolls off the tongue really
Quote from: bloke on Today at 02:24:05 am
The two of you should find another palace to duke it out.

He joust needs to play himself into form.
To win another trophy, maybe more we need him to hit form again I reckon. I think he'll find the Etihad really tough but fancy him to bag a few in the United/Everton games.
I have said it manys a time, he was in good form until he went to Afcon and since then for Liverpool and Egypt he played extra time 6 times in the space of about 2 months. Cant be many players did that so close together. It might work out the equivalent of 2 extra games but each time its an extra half hour on tired legs.

The contract talk is likely not helping plus his attention seeking agent needing his likes.

At least the last two games he got half an hour off and as others have said he is still getting chances, be more worried if he wasnt, so he is still getting into positions and you know if that happens enough the goals will flood.

The last two matches for us he finished up half an hour early, admittedly because he didnt play well but at least we have other options, he now has 4 full days to get himself ready for City and I think that will be enough.

I know its easy to say now he should have been rested last night or against Watford but just seeing his name on the team sheet not only lifts us, i am sure it terrifies the life out of the opposition at times.

Only a matter of time before he is back to his best
Thought he played alright last night, certainly didn't 'stink the gaff out'.
Really been off the pace, his first touch has gone AWOL but I am staying optimistic and say he comes in hungry for City and drills them
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:04:17 am
Thought he played alright last night, certainly didn't 'stink the gaff out'.

Come on, you could put a highlights reel together of him kicking the ball out of play with his first touch. He was awful. I have no problem with players having bad patches and crap games. Ive never called people out on it, I support the team. I am for once slightly worried that next Sunday (where the league can be won or lost) needs every single player on the pitch to be firing on all cylinders and take any chances and I dont know how hes suddenly going to be pre-Afcon Mo. Happy to be completely made a fool of.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:20:05 am
Come on, you could put a highlights reel together of him kicking the ball out of play with his first touch. He was awful.

.....
Quote
I have no problem with players having bad patches and crap games. Ive never called people out on it, I support the team. I am for once slightly worried that next Sunday (where the league can be won or lost) needs every single player on the pitch to be firing on all cylinders and take any chances and I dont know how hes suddenly going to be pre-Afcon Mo. Happy to be completely made a fool of.

:D
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:58:59 pm
He's not scored but he's had 3 big chances. Worry when he's not getting the chances. If we carry on in the same vein second half I'll be surprised if he doesn't get one.

Yeah agree exactly on this. I would've left him on yesterday I felt like he was about to get one.
Not sure he needs a rest. I think he needs a few goals more than a rest.
What he really needs is a new contract  :D
Some of the posts in the last few pages beggar belief. Talk about spoiled babies.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:45 am
.....
:D

Theres a difference between thinking someone was crap and constantly blathering on about it at the game or on social media. As I said, I have no problem with him playing crap, just not on Sunday.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:20:05 am
Come on, you could put a highlights reel together of him kicking the ball out of play with his first touch. He was awful. I have no problem with players having bad patches and crap games. Ive never called people out on it, I support the team. I am for once slightly worried that next Sunday (where the league can be won or lost) needs every single player on the pitch to be firing on all cylinders and take any chances and I dont know how hes suddenly going to be pre-Afcon Mo. Happy to be completely made a fool of.

Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:29:41 am
Theres a difference between thinking someone was crap and constantly blathering on about it at the game or on social media. As I said, I have no problem with him playing crap, just not on Sunday.

:D

YNWAUYNIGF

Think he's got a lot on his mind as people have rightly said Re: Egypt & his Contract.

The mental & physical strain over the past 3 months for him has been unbelievably intense.

He's not in his best form at the moment for sure but I'd rather see him start against City than on the bench.

Get that contract signed and announced on Saturday then bang a couple in on Sunday.

He'll be fine.
