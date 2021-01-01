« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20800 on: Today at 01:07:03 am
He badly needs a goal.
Bobinhood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20801 on: Today at 01:30:30 am
He'll be fine, hes gonna smash city.
telekon

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20802 on: Today at 01:39:18 am
He's probably in his worst form since the day he came here. Really poor tonight again. Hope he can turn it around and score a magic goal on Sunday!
hide5seek

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20803 on: Today at 01:48:21 am
He'll score a hat-trick against City as we do them, same score as their neighbours.
