He's probably just knackered. Every Egypt game at AFCON went to extra time/pens (all the way to the final) and now the World Cup qualifier. He'll get a bit of a break in the summer and then next season during the World Cup before another AFCON next year.



AFCON mid season is a joke.



The next AFCON is scheduled for June - July, it was moved to a summer tournament a while back but the last one was done during January because of the summer temperatures of the host nation.They seem to be using the switch between dates as an excuse to cram more of them in though. Before covid, the plan was to essentially have 3 AFCON's in 3 years, and it looks like the next one is scheduled for summer 2023 so again it'll be 18 months between them.The 2025 one is also scheduled for summer so we might finally see a full 2 season break between them, but I wouldn't hold your breath. Hopefully the reason for cramming them is to get into a rhythm of doing it in odd years to dodge the World Cup.