No doubt he must be knackered from the minutes he's put in for us and his amateur national team, but for me he's playing more like he's in his own head during games and either trying too much (felt like he had a few efforts to recreate previous Watford goal dribbles today) or snatching at things or waiting too long to try something a bit telegraphed



I seem to remember he had a spell like this a few years ago which ended the moment he scored the long ranger against CHelsea at Anfield ( I think their fans had sung racist songs about him in Europe the week before). It was a just a mad strike on pure instinct. I think once he scores a couple of instinctive goals he'll be back to what we expect.



Also Luis Diaz having shots hitting posts, getting blocked spectacularly or going inches over/wide from something special is really reminding me of Suarez about six months into his time here. Once he gets one go in (exactly like the one for Colombia recently) I think there'll be a wave of similar goals soon after.



If it clicks for just one of them, and if Bobby continues his recent trend of big goals from the bench, we could fnd ourselves in a nice spot in the next few weeks