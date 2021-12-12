« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 511 512 513 514 515 [516]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1915223 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,633
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20600 on: Today at 07:33:15 pm »
No doubt he must be knackered from the minutes he's put in for us and his amateur national team, but for me he's playing more like he's in his own head during games and either trying too much (felt like he had a few efforts to recreate previous Watford goal dribbles today) or snatching at things or waiting too long to try something a bit telegraphed

I seem to remember he had a spell like this a few years ago which ended the moment he scored the long ranger against CHelsea at Anfield ( I think their fans had sung racist songs about him in Europe the week before). It was a just a mad strike on pure instinct. I think once he scores a couple of instinctive goals he'll be back to what we expect.

Also Luis Diaz having shots hitting posts, getting blocked spectacularly or going inches over/wide from something special is really reminding me of Suarez about six months into his time here. Once he gets one go in (exactly like the one for Colombia recently) I think there'll be a wave of similar goals soon after.

If it clicks for just one of them, and if Bobby continues his recent trend of big goals from the bench, we could fnd ourselves in a nice spot in the next few weeks
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,639
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20601 on: Today at 07:51:07 pm »
Not looking best in the world anymore... 
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20602 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 07:51:07 pm
Not looking best in the world anymore...

Anymore? Or a poor game, knackered and without his usual two oppos on the right against a well drilled defence?
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20603 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm »
Every chance we can return from Benfica in a similar position to Internazionale in the last round...Mo plays..go win the game by a couple and use the Anfield leg as potential rest..you take care of the next game in front of you..I expect Jurgen to pick him
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,795
  • Truthiness
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20604 on: Today at 10:12:45 pm »
John Richardson writing in the Daily Star and Sunday Express says that Mo's about to sign a new deal.

Now I've never heard of Richardson, but I choose to believe he's the most fearless truth-seeking journalist with the best contacts since Woodward and Bernstein.

If they're just taking the opinion of the comedian from 8 out of 10 Cats I'll be pissed off.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20605 on: Today at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:23:07 pm

This is exactly the right time to rest him,we've got massive game after massive game.

As a pro he should realise this.

Oh I agree he needs to be rested and today and both legs of the Benfica CL tie are our best opportunities. But I just cant see him agreeing or being happy with it. He looks knackered and I think the contract talks have to be playing on his mind a bit as he contemplates his future.

If we go off what his agent has been saying I think Salah thought the club would give into his wage demands by now and that hasnt happened so its probably weighing on him mentally as well as the obvious physical issues atm.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20606 on: Today at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:12:45 pm
John Richardson writing in the Daily Star and Sunday Express says that Mo's about to sign a new deal.

Now I've never heard of Richardson, but I choose to believe he's the most fearless truth-seeking journalist with the best contacts since Woodward and Bernstein.

If they're just taking the opinion of the comedian from 8 out of 10 Cats I'll be pissed off.
Used to be on Sunday Supplement I think. Be surprised if he was the one leading this story although it'd be fantastic.

Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20607 on: Today at 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:17:54 pm
Used to be on Sunday Supplement I think. Be surprised if he was the one leading this story although it'd be fantastic.



Hes on Press Box on LFC Tv a lot so would assume he has some club contacts.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20608 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:20:11 pm
Hes on Press Box on LFC Tv a lot so would assume he has some club contacts.
Ah yes I have seen him on that. I was thinking he had Newcastle links for some reason ;D

Anytime to announce such a story would be perfect. Next Sunday morning would be ideal.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20609 on: Today at 10:39:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:28:09 pm
He always has a spell like this during a season, but he'll get over it.

I remember him being on an horrendous run of form in 18/19 before he scored at the death against Southampton, and that was that.

Ah yes, the classic "pass it mo pass it mo pass it mo pass it mo pass it mo pass it mo yay" goal.

Think he'll have a big game against City where he usually gets more space to operate in and that'll get his momentum back.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20610 on: Today at 10:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 07:51:07 pm
Not looking best in the world anymore...

Maybe he doesnt need to play the most football out of anyone in world football and needs a rest. Hes played more for Egypt then Firmino this season has for Liverpool for fuck sake.

Mo has played the most mins of football of any of top 5 league player in the world this season. Including goalies btw
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:12 pm by Wghennessy »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20611 on: Today at 10:52:38 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,390
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20612 on: Today at 10:58:16 pm »


The mirror are also reporting this story.

Fingers crossed.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,390
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20613 on: Today at 10:59:51 pm »
As always, wait for Joyce!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20614 on: Today at 11:00:07 pm »
Not that Id ever hold out much hope in reports by the Star and Express but really hope theres something in these new rumours. An announcement on Tuesday just before the Benfica game would be a nice lift for us.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20615 on: Today at 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:12:45 pm
If they're just taking the opinion of the comedian from 8 out of 10 Cats I'll be pissed off.

 ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20616 on: Today at 11:01:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:58:16 pm


The mirror are also reporting this story.

Fingers crossed.

Same reporter's name on both.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,329
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20617 on: Today at 11:02:21 pm »
Big fan of Jon Richardson's cardigans.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,329
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20618 on: Today at 11:03:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:01:10 pm
Same reporter's name on both.

His story in the Mirror too. Proper whoring himself round the Sunday rags  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20619 on: Today at 11:05:59 pm »
Just waiting for the stupid tweet from his knobhead agent
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,795
  • Truthiness
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20620 on: Today at 11:09:57 pm »
The Big Dog has tweeted this so it must be true

@Dejan06Lovren
😁💪🏻
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20621 on: Today at 11:12:31 pm »
Wouldn't count on any of those sources being true. Hopefully he does sign but I think if/when he does it won't be confirmed until after the season has ended.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20622 on: Today at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:09:57 pm
The Big Dog has tweeted this so it must be true

@Dejan06Lovren
😁💪🏻

Tbf he's being an absolute TWAT today cancelling Disney+ because Disney opposed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 511 512 513 514 515 [516]   Go Up
« previous next »
 