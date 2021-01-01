Really FIFA should be looking at that Senegal game and seriously threatening them with a ban, absolutely fucking disgusting both with the lasers (which apparently to be fair was happening in Egypt as well) and the pelting of the player with shite from the stands to the point he needed actual protection to get off the pitch.



Its utterly vile behaviour and needs to be dealt with but of course it wont be just as it wasnt when similarly disgusting events happened at Wembley in the summer. I say that as someone who cares little whether Mane or Salah get to the World Cup although I suppose Id have picked Salah given the choice purely because if the AFCON.



On Salah himself, it will clearly spur him on as it would most people. There may be a subconscious detriment to him of course but hopefully we can iron that out of him fairly quickly, hell be well aware of what can be achieved this season and will be desperate to make it happen Im sure, immortality is on offer for him.