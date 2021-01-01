« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 09:44:22 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 09:12:27 pm
Where is that please?
Anfied Rd, opposite the Harry, by the nursing home.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20521 on: Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm
Somebody needs to get a grip of what the crowd can do.

If they are going to shine laser pens into the faces of players as they take penalties then bring on screens like they use in cricket.
Move the fans back away from the tunnel area so they cant throw stuff at the players. The security people were well aware of what Salah was going to face as he walked off so fence off the area before somebody gets hurt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20522 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
Hinted towards international retirement, after arriving in Cairo he told his teammates, "It was my honor to play with all of you, whether I am going to be available in the future or not, I enjoyed playing with you all."

The next world cup is a while away and Egypt will struggle to qualify but I would have expected him to carry on for another year as there is another Afcon in the summer of 2023.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20523 on: Today at 02:48:45 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:44:22 pm
Anfied Rd, opposite the Harry, by the nursing home.

Thanks. Yes, I can see it now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20524 on: Today at 02:51:23 am
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 02:48:45 am
Thanks. Yes, I can see it now.
jeez, you got round there fast.  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20525 on: Today at 07:52:57 am
Not the best of weeks for him and hopefully it doesnt affect him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20526 on: Today at 08:24:30 am
Really FIFA should be looking at that Senegal game and seriously threatening them with a ban, absolutely fucking disgusting both with the lasers (which apparently to be fair was happening in Egypt as well) and the pelting of the player with shite from the stands to the point he needed actual protection to get off the pitch.

Its utterly vile behaviour and needs to be dealt with but of course it wont be just as it wasnt when similarly disgusting events happened at Wembley in the summer. I say that as someone who cares little whether Mane or Salah get to the World Cup although I suppose Id have picked Salah given the choice purely because if the AFCON.

On Salah himself, it will clearly spur him on as it would most people. There may be a subconscious detriment to him of course but hopefully we can iron that out of him fairly quickly, hell be well aware of what can be achieved this season and will be desperate to make it happen Im sure, immortality is on offer for him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20527 on: Today at 08:45:32 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:24:30 am
Really FIFA should be looking at that Senegal game and seriously threatening them with a ban, absolutely fucking disgusting both with the lasers (which apparently to be fair was happening in Egypt as well) and the pelting of the player with shite from the stands to the point he needed actual protection to get off the pitch.

Its utterly vile behaviour and needs to be dealt with but of course it wont be just as it wasnt when similarly disgusting events happened at Wembley in the summer. I say that as someone who cares little whether Mane or Salah get to the World Cup although I suppose Id have picked Salah given the choice purely because if the AFCON.

On Salah himself, it will clearly spur him on as it would most people. There may be a subconscious detriment to him of course but hopefully we can iron that out of him fairly quickly, hell be well aware of what can be achieved this season and will be desperate to make it happen Im sure, immortality is on offer for him.
Itd be insane in continental champions couldn't make it to the world cup.  Would show it up to be a total farce. Would never happen to the euro champs........
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20528 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm
Really feel for Mo, hope he can turn that disappointment feeling into hunger for our remaining season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20529 on: Today at 12:19:52 pm
yet another extra time game too

I think that is about 6 since January, Mane has probably had about 4 or 5 too

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20530 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:19:52 pm
yet another extra time game too

I think that is about 6 since January, Mane has probably had about 4 or 5 too

Yeah that was his 6th.

All 4 knockout ties in AFCON then the League Cup final.

Mane the lazy bastard has only had 2. Their knockout ties bar the final were won in 90 mins, and he was subbed v Chelsea.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20531 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:45 pm
Yeah that was his 6th.

All 4 knockout ties in AFCON then the League Cup final.

Mane the lazy bastard has only had 2. Their knockout ties bar the final were won in 90 mins, and he was subbed v Chelsea.
get it together sadio

I remember Salah looked out on his feet in the afcon final, no wonder really
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20532 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm
Egypt need to get rid of that negative Football Dinosaur Carlos Quiroz, he makes Mourinho's football look exciting.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20533 on: Today at 03:35:11 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:16:24 pm
Egypt need to get rid of that negative Football Dinosaur Carlos Quiroz, he makes Mourinho's football look exciting.
I imagine that's what Salah is thinking, judging by his equivocal comments to his teammates.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20534 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20535 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20536 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:19:52 pm
yet another extra time game too

I think that is about 6 since January, Mane has probably had about 4 or 5 too

To be fair, his games for Egypt are far less intense than at Liverpool. They can't get him the ball, and he has very little defensive responsibility. He spent the extra 30 minutes on Tuesday basically just standing on the half way line.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20537 on: Today at 05:19:06 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:24:30 am
Really FIFA should be looking at that Senegal game and seriously threatening them with a ban, absolutely fucking disgusting both with the lasers (which apparently to be fair was happening in Egypt as well) and the pelting of the player with shite from the stands to the point he needed actual protection to get off the pitch.

Its utterly vile behaviour and needs to be dealt with but of course it wont be just as it wasnt when similarly disgusting events happened at Wembley in the summer. I say that as someone who cares little whether Mane or Salah get to the World Cup although I suppose Id have picked Salah given the choice purely because if the AFCON.

On Salah himself, it will clearly spur him on as it would most people. There may be a subconscious detriment to him of course but hopefully we can iron that out of him fairly quickly, hell be well aware of what can be achieved this season and will be desperate to make it happen Im sure, immortality is on offer for him.

Why Salah or some other egyptian player didn't complain to the ref and refuse to shoot? You know "sorry ref but i can't see shit" would be a good start to highlight the problem.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20538 on: Today at 05:54:32 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:21:08 pm


not a photo for the trypophobic that one  :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20539 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:54:32 pm
not a photo for the trypophobic that one  :P

Nice,  new word for the day.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20540 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:19:06 pm
Why Salah or some other egyptian player didn't complain to the ref and refuse to shoot? You know "sorry ref but i can't see shit" would be a good start to highlight the problem.
Probably because he's trying so hard on focussing and not allowing distraction.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20541 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm
I have the feeling that Salah is not going to retire just yet. His speech was his Messi moment. He will go back for the next African Cup, and may revisit his decision after that depending on how they perform. Salah knows that winning the Cup with Egypt will boost his Golden Boot chances.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20542 on: Today at 06:40:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:54:32 pm
not a photo for the trypophobic that one  :P

The feer of spelling mistakes?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #20543 on: Today at 08:34:32 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Probably because he's trying so hard on focussing and not allowing distraction.

If focussing it's impossible due to lasers, just refuse to shoot and complain to the ref.
