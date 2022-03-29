« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1903820 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20480 on: Today at 10:15:08 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:17:53 am


Looks great. Is it likely to be finished this weekend? I've no idea how long these things take!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20481 on: Today at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:22:36 am
Fucking hell this laser penalty moon job thing is disruptive in nature. Potentially.

Mo's just got to do what hes always done after a setback and suck it up and get even better.

My bets that what hes gonna do but it could wobble his knees in the short term. Hopefully not.

Mo Salah with an axe to grind and points to prove is very much a Mo I love seeing playing for Liverpool

Mind you I love it when he's happy and the goals are flowing and he doesn't slow down, and the opponents invariably are left looking down with their arms crossed as they plunge off the canyon

Meep Meep!
Online PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20482 on: Today at 10:32:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:57:05 am
Going to be interesting to see what these LFC NFT's go for in the auction.

One token for every minute he's on the pitch for us. Those lucky enough to get tokens when he scores will make a fortune :)
(this is NOT financial advice. For that . I charge a measley £650/hr)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
NFT means not fuckin there
Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm »


Mr Guardiola, don't make me angry, you wouldn't like me when I'm angry.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:15:08 am
Looks great. Is it likely to be finished this weekend? I've no idea how long these things take!

Think it's finished now.
Online RedSamba

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20487 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20488 on: Today at 12:43:06 pm »
Fab, thanks, will take a look on Saturday.
Online stevieG786

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20489 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
looks boss that
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20490 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
The suits should walk him round to that and put the contract in front of him and dare him not to sign.

Throw a bucket of paint over it if he doesn't.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20491 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Can we make sure he sits on the right-hand side of the coach every match from now on to make sure he sees it?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20492 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:03:44 pm


Mr Guardiola, don't make me angry, you wouldn't like me when I'm angry.
He's either going Hulk or regenerating. It's official: Mo is the new Doctor Who
