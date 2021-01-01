Nobody is irreplaceable.



I should have caveated that and said hes irreplaceable right now to both this team and his output in terms of goals and assists. Yes, weve won games whilst hes been injured / away at AFCON but theres always a noticeable Salah shaped hole when he doesnt play regardless of whether we win. What Im trying to say is that if we lost him in the summer, there is no one available in world football who could come in and do a like for like job or provide a 20+ league goals a season which will ultimately lead to an inevitable drop off and the knock on effect of making us less competitive domestically and in Europe.Its entirely up to him at the end of day. If we provide a decent offer and he turns it down then its entirely on him and you cant say we didnt try. Anywhere would be a step down for him right now and thats the biggest compliment you can give to this team Klopp has built over his tenure.