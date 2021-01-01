Can you prove for a fact that they left because they were afraid of being injured and potentially scuppering a move if they stayed?
No one can prove that. The only facts are that they left with 12 months left on their contracts, even though they were playing at clubs competing for the top honors, and would have earned bigger contracts had they waited to become free agents.
One of these days, our fans will have to accept that if Salah doesn't sign his contract extension, he will no longer be in our long term plans, and everything we do as a club has a long term plan behind it. We just don't do short term solutions, and that is probably why we are so good.
Keeping Salah for another 4 years makes sense, even if we have to overpay his wages slightly. Keeping Salah for another year and burning £70-80 million (maybe even more) makes no sense, especially since we can reinvest that money into some up-and-coming young star like Nkunky, Diaby, or someone of that type ...