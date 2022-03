Nobody is irreplaceable.



I should have caveated that and said he’s irreplaceable right now to both this team and his output in terms of goals and assists. Yes, we’ve won games whilst he’s been injured / away at AFCON but there’s always a noticeable Salah shaped hole when he doesn’t play regardless of whether we win. What I’m trying to say is that if we lost him in the summer, there is no one available in world football who could come in and do a like for like job or provide a 20+ league goals a season which will ultimately lead to an inevitable drop off and the knock on effect of making us less competitive domestically and in Europe.It’s entirely up to him at the end of day. If we provide a decent offer and he turns it down then it’s entirely on him and you can’t say we didn’t try. Anywhere would be a step down for him right now and that’s the biggest compliment you can give to this team Klopp has built over his tenure.