Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1900517 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20440 on: Today at 08:02:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:52:28 pm
I suppose the last significant examples were Varane, Thiago, Sane and Hazard, but there are certainly more of them ...
Can you prove for a fact that they left because they were afraid of being injured and potentially scuppering a move if they stayed?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20441 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm »
Enjoying the ill-tempered needle in this thread.

With the season going do wonderfully, Im relieved weve found something to fall out about.

Much needed. Refreshing even.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20442 on: Today at 08:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:02:21 pm
Can you prove for a fact that they left because they were afraid of being injured and potentially scuppering a move if they stayed?

No one can prove that. The only facts are that they left with 12 months left on their contracts, even though they were playing at clubs competing for the top honors, and would have earned bigger contracts had they waited to become free agents.

One of these days, our fans will have to accept that if Salah doesn't sign his contract extension, he will no longer be in our long term plans, and everything we do as a club has a long term plan behind it. We just don't do short term solutions, and that is probably why we are so good.

Keeping Salah for another 4 years makes sense, even if we have to overpay his wages slightly. Keeping Salah for another year and burning £70-80 million (maybe even more) makes no sense, especially since we can reinvest that money into some up-and-coming young star like Nkunky, Diaby, or someone of that type ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20443 on: Today at 08:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:01:06 pm
No, I know, I was just replying to his claim about his English being poor.
I agree and that's what I said in my post. Equally if the club are minded to sell him but he decides to stay so he can leave on a free and get a big sign on fee then the club can't force-sell him either.

All hypothetical of course as we have no idea what the state of play really is in the contract negotiation.

I'm not sure if Dortmund forced Lewandowski to stay until the end (I think they did?) but Owen and Macca both ran contracts down, Macca after we had agreed a fee with Barca.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20444 on: Today at 08:37:46 pm »
The likes of Benzema and Lewandowski or Ibrahimovic they never really relied on speed. Their game it's all about technique, calmness and game intelligence, hence they are still playing top football. Our Bobby is like that too to some degree. I wonder for how many years Salah can maintain his rapidness and when that usually starts to fade?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20445 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:48:56 am
Nobody is irreplaceable.
I should have caveated that and said hes irreplaceable right now to both this team and his output in terms of goals and assists. Yes, weve won games whilst hes been injured / away at AFCON but theres always a noticeable Salah shaped hole when he doesnt play regardless of whether we win. What Im trying to say is that if we lost him in the summer, there is no one available in world football who could come in and do a like for like job or provide a 20+ league goals a season which will ultimately lead to an inevitable drop off and the knock on effect of making us less competitive domestically and in Europe.

Its entirely up to him at the end of day. If we provide a decent offer and he turns it down then its entirely on him and you cant say we didnt try. Anywhere would be a step down for him right now and thats the biggest compliment you can give to this team Klopp has built over his tenure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20446 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:56 pm
I'm not sure if Dortmund forced Lewandowski to stay until the end (I think they did?) but Owen and Macca both ran contracts down, Macca after we had agreed a fee with Barca.

We sold Owen with 12 months left on his contract ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20447 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
The lasers were fucking ridiculous.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20448 on: Today at 08:53:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:41:25 pm
We sold Owen with 12 months left on his contract ...

Ok, he was in the last year, still fucked us over by refusing to sign a new contract though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20449 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
He's so shit...he should stay with us for another 4 years.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20450 on: Today at 09:14:22 pm »
From a selfish point of view, I am glad that Mo is not going to the World Cup. He needs to focus on LFC, and we need to show him how much we love and appreciate him ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20451 on: Today at 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:47:31 pm
The lasers were fucking ridiculous.

They were shit lasers,only have to look at them shining right in players eyes and them not noticing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20452 on: Today at 09:48:14 pm »
Shite pen, glad he does those for Egypt and not us. Always said Fabinho should be our penalty taker  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20453 on: Today at 09:49:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:14:22 pm
From a selfish point of view, I am glad that Mo is not going to the World Cup. He needs to focus on LFC, and we need to show him how much we love and appreciate him ...

If he doesn't know by now how much he is appreciated then it's probably too late for him to notice
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20454 on: Today at 09:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:53 pm
If he doesn't know by now how much he is appreciated then it's probably too late for him to notice

Im laminating a sheet of A4 as we speak.

Cheer up Mo. Of course we value you, our 5th most important player
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20455 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:53 pm
If he doesn't know by now how much he is appreciated then it's probably too late for him to notice


Exactly,he should be showing how much he loves and appreciates us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20456 on: Today at 09:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:58 pm
Im laminating a sheet of A4 as we speak.

Cheer up Mo. Of course we value you, our 5th most important player
 

Don't forget to add "Can i have ya shirt please".
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20457 on: Today at 09:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:58 pm
Im laminating a sheet of A4 as we speak.

Cheer up Mo. Of course we value you, our 5th most important player

Hmmmm.

Not like you to be contentious Nick😂
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20458 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:58 pm
Im laminating a sheet of A4 as we speak.

Cheer up Mo. Of course we value you, our 5th most important player


Careful,the whole of Senegal are watching how we welcome Sadio back,they'll explode with rage if they spot your A4 banner.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20459 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
It is a good thing that some of the people from this thread are never going to our games ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20460 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:03:47 pm
It is a good thing that some of the people from this thread are never going to our games ...

Agreed. That A4 laminated sheet Nick has made will probably make him pay off his own contract so he can leave at the weekend.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20461 on: Today at 10:08:25 pm »
I thought he was our 8th most important player? Hes hardly going to be happy that we cant even get his importance right.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20462 on: Today at 10:09:25 pm »
I was thinking more of something like this, but each to their own ...

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1058036337914376192
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20463 on: Today at 10:19:21 pm »
Shame for him but I hope his agent is devastated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20464 on: Today at 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:53:58 pm
Im laminating a sheet of A4 as we speak.

Cheer up Mo. Of course we value you, our 5th most important player

Never had you down as a fan girl Nicola
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20465 on: Today at 10:47:56 pm »
Fear that he's gonna be so down after this that he might switch off altogether.

Will he be up for a marquee game agin Watford on an early Sat kick-off?




Before all this transfer chat this is something that would never have entered my mind.

Now not sure how this will play out.

And I for one am worried that this couldn't have been sorted out behind the scenes, Mo is not doing himself any favours.


Is there a back injury on the horizon ???
