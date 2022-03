I don't mind paying Salah £400,000 per week now, at the age of 30. I am not sure that I want him paid £400,000 per week at the age of 34, though.



I don't think it will be a disaster if we sell him to PSG this summer. We've got 5 great years out of him, and I am quite confident that we will use the money on a proper replacement ...



He’s irreplaceable. I do get what you mean about £400k when he’s 34 but his body will still be a temple at that age just like Ronaldo’s was. He might lose a bit of pace but that deadly eye for goal never leaves a striker despite their age.There’s no winger in world football right now that could guaranteed you 20 PL goals a season consistently. You could have £100m + and you wouldn’t change my mind. That’s how good he is right now.