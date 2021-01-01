The guys making the decision probably have to think about the fan reaction. I 'think' enough LFC fans will continue to support the club if they decide not to pay the wages. We'll 'accept' being 2nd, 3rd , 4th behind the oil clubs for a sustainable future. There's only so many oil clubs, and so many world-class players they can hoover up. It's going to take decades, but if it becomes an F1 like procession then there won't be the interest, the media and their revenues will fall away.



Within our current wage structure we're top 10 in the world in terms of wages paid, including the oligarch, despot and overlord owned clubs. The demands of players now though, probably due to the knowledge that the likes of PSG will pay almost anything, are not sustainable. The alleged wage/sweetener demands of Haaland are ludicrous but somebody will pay them. Salah's alleged demands seem more reasonable but never-the-less sit outside of our sustainability.As you say though, those bottomless pit clubs can only hoover up so many players. PSG, as an example, are already shovelling money to the likes of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe. They will likely replace Mbappe with another high profile signing but there will still be dozens of players with similar talent, and hundreds with potential to be as good. I think FSG will back themselves to keep refreshing the squad without going directly up against clubs with bottomless money in the transfer market.For me the brutal question with Mo is would we be at the bidding table if he was becoming a free agent elsewhere? A soon-to-be-30-year-old with (allegedly) very high wage demands. The answer, for me at least, is emphatically No as it's just not our model.We'll probably end up being quite a cyclical club as old squads break up, new squads are formed, new squads develop and peak, break up etc. Nothing new in that, it's just that now there are clubs with so much wealth that those cycles don't really apply.