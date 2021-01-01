« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1889957 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20320 on: Today at 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:54 pm
I get the impression that Salah wants to leave a legacy in football and be remembered as one of the good guys. That legacy would be in the bin if he joined City.

I stopped caring about footballers leaving some time ago, but Salah leaving for City would feel like a huge betrayal.

I can't see it happening though.

But it's about money. Who will pay him what he wants from us? City, United or PSG pay players that kind of salary and can afford to. Barca certainly can't (unless they massively restructure ahead of 2023) and Italian teams can't or Bayern. Real Madrid possibly but they're all in on Mbappe.

By making it about money Mo and his agent have massively restricted themselves in who they can sign for.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,930
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20321 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:32:19 pm
Trent only signed a 4 year contract to 2025. What happens next year if say Salah was on 400k a week basic and it comes down to negotiating a new contract for TAA. He'll point out to the fact he's a key component to the side and will probably look for minimum about 300k if Salah does get a 400k a week contract. This totally breaks our wage structure and it spirals out of control down the line.

If Salah isn't being reasonable with his demands and think we can pay wages oil clubs pay then he'll get sold in the summer. Can't see us letting a £100 million+ player leaving on a free.

Its too hard to really tell without knowing the actual figures isn't it? Salaries are only going to go up for footballers until the bubble bursts so it might be that Trent demands that sort of money even if Mo has already gone. I'm pretty confident with the guys who make the decisions getting this right though, and Mo getting a contract for substantially more than everyone else would undoubtedly have knock-on effects.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20322 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:11:34 pm
Just my tuppence worth on this most important player stuff being thrown around. He's one of 5 players we have who are absolutely vital to everything that we do. Him, Trent, VVD, Fab and Ali are the absolute key to how we play and why we have been so good over the past 3 years and able to do what we've done. If we give him whatever he wants then the other 4 can come knocking asking for parity and we wouldn't have a leg to stand on to say no. That not only pushes our wages up with those players but then the next group or a new player asks for a level below that and the wages keep going up. If we had unlimited money it wouldn't be an issue but we don't and have to be sensible

When you say vital, he's brilliant but I don't think we'd fall apart without him. Unlike maybe Trent and Virgil. I factor in Diaz, Mane and Jota, Bobby, our attack would not fall apart without Salah.

That said, you'd look to compensate elsewhere if he went.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm »
The guys making the decision probably have to think about the fan reaction. I 'think' enough LFC fans will continue to support the club if they decide not to pay the wages. We'll 'accept' being 2nd, 3rd , 4th behind the oil clubs for a sustainable future. There's only so many oil clubs, and so many world-class players they can hoover up. It's going to take decades, but if it becomes an F1 like procession then there won't be the interest, the media and their revenues will fall away.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
  • Indefatigability
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Right now all I can think of is my Fangirl status.

Probably quite high at this point.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:45:08 pm
The guys making the decision probably have to think about the fan reaction. I 'think' enough LFC fans will continue to support the club if they decide not to pay the wages. We'll 'accept' being 2nd, 3rd , 4th behind the oil clubs for a sustainable future. There's only so many oil clubs, and so many world-class players they can hoover up. It's going to take decades, but if it becomes an F1 like procession then there won't be the interest, the media and their revenues will fall away.
Within our current wage structure we're top 10 in the world in terms of wages paid, including the oligarch, despot and overlord owned clubs.  The demands of players now though, probably due to the knowledge that the likes of PSG will pay almost anything, are not sustainable.  The alleged wage/sweetener demands of Haaland are ludicrous but somebody will pay them.  Salah's alleged demands seem more reasonable but never-the-less sit outside of our sustainability.

As you say though, those bottomless pit clubs can only hoover up so many players.  PSG, as an example, are already shovelling money to the likes of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe.  They will likely replace Mbappe with another high profile signing but there will still be dozens of players with similar talent, and hundreds with potential to be as good.  I think FSG will back themselves to keep refreshing the squad without going directly up against clubs with bottomless money in the transfer market.

For me the brutal question with Mo is would we be at the bidding table if he was becoming a free agent elsewhere?  A soon-to-be-30-year-old with (allegedly) very high wage demands.  The answer, for me at least, is emphatically No as it's just not our model.

We'll probably end up being quite a cyclical club as old squads break up, new squads are formed, new squads develop and peak, break up etc.  Nothing new in that, it's just that now there are clubs with so much wealth that those cycles don't really apply.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 01:05:27 pm »
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 01:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
reality is, they are all overpaid

If you're Mo Salah, it must be pretty galling to know Jadon Sancho is getting paid more than you.

Though to be fair, I'd want that much money before I could be persuaded to join United and would accept a lot less to play for Liverpool.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k

also a list of players paid more than Alisson, VVD, Trent, Fabinho, Mane
reality is our players are paid less than they could earn elsewhere and that's not about to change
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k

That just makes us look like were victims of other clubs being run badly, or not having to care about wage structures.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k

Is De Bruyne the only one on that list playing at a level that coincides with his salary?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,930
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 01:56:17 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:13:54 pm
If you're Mo Salah, it must be pretty galling to know Jadon Sancho is getting paid more than you.

Though to be fair, I'd want that much money before I could be persuaded to join United and would accept a lot less to play for Liverpool.

Where does that stop though?

Harry Maguire is allegedly on £190k a week. Never mind Joe Gomez or Joel Matip....it must be pretty galling for the likes of Tarkowski and Soyuncu to know he is getting paid more than them. Look at De Gea sat there on allegedly £375k a week. Alisson would be more than entitled to ask for more than him, so what? We offer him £400k a week?

If he wants to play for Disneyland, Russia Sympathisers, Abu Dhabi, Journalist Murderers or Qatar then he's perfectly entitled to ask for whatever he wants. If he wants to play for a proper club he needs to adjust his demands accordingly, regardless of what other players are paid
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20332 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
Just shows it should be United pushing City, not us. They should be challenging for everything.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20333 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:51:14 pm
Is De Bruyne the only one on that list playing at a level that coincides with his salary?

Hes the best of that bunch, but still overpaid, kante is worth what hes paid imo.
The rest, nowhere near..

And as said earlier all it shows is that other clubs will pay way over because of bad decisions, and/or no need to worry about wage structure..cheating the book of fair play for example...
I mean look at pogba, rob a job, werner, list of maverick waste of spaces..
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20334 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
in a nutshell


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:56:17 pm
Where does that stop though?

Harry Maguire is allegedly on £190k a week. Never mind Joe Gomez or Joel Matip....it must be pretty galling for the likes of Tarkowski and Soyuncu to know he is getting paid more than them. Look at De Gea sat there on allegedly £375k a week. Alisson would be more than entitled to ask for more than him, so what? We offer him £400k a week?

If he wants to play for Disneyland, Russia Sympathisers, Abu Dhabi, Journalist Murderers or Qatar then he's perfectly entitled to ask for whatever he wants. If he wants to play for a proper club he needs to adjust his demands accordingly, regardless of what other players are paid
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k

There's probably only 3 of them on that list showing the kind of form consistently that can justify wages that high. And therein lies the problem...
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,134
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 02:06:45 pm
There's probably only 3 of them on that list showing the kind of form consistently that can justify wages that high. And therein lies the problem...

Guessing Kante and De Bruyne. Who else?
For the like of me looking at those other 11 names I can't work out who the 3rd one would be that shows levels consistent enough to get paid in excess of a quarter of a million quid a week.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,930
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 02:13:52 pm »
Sterling at a guess?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online M4tt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:54 pm
Guessing Kante and De Bruyne. Who else?
For the like of me looking at those other 11 names I can't work out who the 3rd one would be that shows levels consistent enough to get paid in excess of a quarter of a million quid a week.

Yeah those 2 I would say I can understand. The other would be Ronaldo, but even then half a mil a week is insane. I can understand it to a degree, but it's why I said "probably".  ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,134
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 02:20:49 pm
Yeah those 2 I would say I can understand. The other would be Ronaldo, but even then half a mil a week is insane. I can understand it to a degree, but it's why I said "probably".  ;D

That's insane. He isn't playing anywhere close to a half a million a week player. He's barely even the best player in a piss poor United side. Put him on Cavani's wage and he's still being overpaid for the numbers he is putting up.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:05:27 pm
this list banging around of "the players that get paid more than Salah"..

reality is, they are all overpaid, and from the list the only one i would have in liverpool is
de Bruyne... and Kante if Salah was offered 300k, he should take it.. he may get better elsewhere, but it wont be worth it in my opinion, for his football ambitions and integrity...

13. Edinson Cavani  £250k
12. John Stones  £250k
11. Timo Werner  £272k
10. Paul Pogba  £290k
9. NGolo Kante  £290k
8. Jack Grealish  £300k
7. Raheem Sterling  £300k
6. Romelu Lukaku  £325k
5. Raphael Varane  £340k
4. Jadon Sancho  £350k
3. David de Gea  £375k
2. Kevin de Bruyne  £400k
1. Cristiano Ronaldo  £510k
Some wild numbers there.  As we've pretty much closed the income gap on Man U it's difficult to see how they can sustain those sorts of wages, especially without CL football.  Man City and Chelsea, at least until now, aren't really businesses so it's pretty meaningless for them what they spend on wages.

Anyway, based on league position:
1st.  Man City.  4 players.
2nd.  Liverpool.  0 players.
3rd.  Chelsea.  3 players.
4th.  Arsenal.  0 players.
5th.  Spurs.  0 players.
6th.  Man U.  5 players.
7th-20th.  0  players.

An amazing achievement by our board and Klopp.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Up
« previous next »
 