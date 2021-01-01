I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.



Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.



@ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al



I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.