Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

StevoHimself

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
Egyptian36

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm

It think it's more complicated than just a basic salary. Image rights also is a big factor. Let's just hope an agreement can be reached. A world class player who is at the same time physically a monster is hard to replace especially with the amount of games played every season.
farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm
It think it's more complicated than just a basic salary. Image rights also is a big factor. Let's just hope an agreement can be reached. A world class player who is at the same time physically a monster is hard to replace especially with the amount of games played every season.
In principle, that's true, but I doubt that Salah's case had hit a wall because of image rights. I can imagine that the club would even encourage a solution in which Salah makes up a large part of his income from image rights. Incentivized income including image rights is an easy escape for a relatively wealthy club and it does not endanger the wage structure. Considering the impasse, I'd venture a guess that basic wages are the stumbling block.
moondog

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:59:08 am
I was thinking perhaps the deal is done and we will announce the new contract in the days ahead of the title showdown with Man City. Would give us / the team a big lift at a crucial moment.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al
spider-neil

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 10:10:48 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

For two more years.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.

Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.
PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 10:50:15 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
In principle, that's true, but I doubt that Salah's case had hit a wall because of image rights. I can imagine that the club would even encourage a solution in which Salah makes up a large part of his income from image rights. Incentivized income including image rights is an easy escape for a relatively wealthy club and it does not endanger the wage structure. Considering the impasse, I'd venture a guess that basic wages are the stumbling block.
Or contract length?
ljycb

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:05:54 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:31:27 am
I dont like comments like this, Salah is prolific because he works hard everyday and has incredible natural ability, ability he had long before he ever met Klopp, you cant just take all the praise away from the player, Klopp is a genius but he wasnt going to win much with most of the squad he inherited from Rodgers.

Also I keep saying Salah is nothing like Coutinho and Gini to the point its a silly comparison, if youre comparing him to anyone compare him to Suarez who went on to still have great seasons after he left the club, the players you named were at no point challengers for being the best player in the world like Salah is.

Well, no. Not sure why Salah should be compared with Suárez on those terms given that we have yet to see how he gets on post-Liverpool. Right now, given that it is all speculative, there is every chance that he leaves us and has a similar drop in fortune to Coutinho and Wijnaldum.
meady1981

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:07:17 am
Im slowly reaching sick-to-death status of reading about Salahs contract and the hype has barely even got out of first gear.
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:07:20 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

Daft

I think its alright to really want him to stay but also acknowledge we wont collapse if he leaves. Hes still currently the best player in the world, itd be huge for us to keep him and a massive job to replace him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:12:09 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:09:59 am
I'm not really that arsed what happens. We've still got Klopp and he's the one who makes the difference. Not sure when people will start to realise that. Maybe when he goes.

Salah is prolific but he's prolific because Klopp's a fucking genius.

  :wave @ Gini, Can, Coutinho et al

This is even worse than people who think the world will collapse. If it was that simple Origi or Minamino would be prolific because Klopps a fucking genius
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 11:18:44 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:05:54 am
Well, no. Not sure why Salah should be compared with Suárez on those terms given that we have yet to see how he gets on post-Liverpool. Right now, given that it is all speculative, there is every chance that he leaves us and has a similar drop in fortune to Coutinho and Wijnaldum.

He should be compared to Suarez in that both were top 5 players in the world, which neither Coutinho or Wijinaldum were..
