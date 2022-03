It think it's more complicated than just a basic salary. Image rights also is a big factor. Let's just hope an agreement can be reached. A world class player who is at the same time physically a monster is hard to replace especially with the amount of games played every season.



In principle, that's true, but I doubt that Salah's case had hit a wall because of image rights. I can imagine that the club would even encourage a solution in which Salah makes up a large part of his income from image rights. Incentivized income including image rights is an easy escape for a relatively wealthy club and it does not endanger the wage structure. Considering the impasse, I'd venture a guess that basic wages are the stumbling block.