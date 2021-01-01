« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1873045 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:54:54 am
We'd likely get a more sensible reply from the actual David Bowie.

Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:59:37 am
Pretty soon now hes gonna get older and time will change him but he can still be a hero forever.instead of just one day in Turin.

a hero just for one day

a lad insane
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
interesting thread on salah and the contract renewal here:

https://twitter.com/PartedBeard/status/1506291061387403281
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 01:41:41 pm »
Actually, Ziggy Stardust is on the right track. He's not a lad insane.  Juventus, or Inter, makes sense for Mo.

Italy has very generous tax breaks for high-earning foreigners introduced a couple of years ago, specifically to attract people like Mo.

And the Arab world historically is far closer to Italy and Spain, geographically and culturally, and follows Italian and Spanish clubs far more than English football. 

Juventus more likely, as they have gotten rid of Ronaldo's wages, and are about to get Dybala off their books as well.


« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:26 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 01:25:36 pm
interesting thread on salah and the contract renewal here:

https://twitter.com/PartedBeard/status/1506291061387403281

Whilst relatively interesting I don't think it's anything more than what we've been saying in here. We all know the points, it's just about whether we do anything when we have our structure in place
Logged

Online Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm »
Salah's market value is sky high so I can fully understand why he has requested money that reflects that. Liverpool have to consider the common good though and surely can't ignore the wage structure. Unfortunately, I think this will end with Salah leaving this summer or the next without signing a new contract. It's most definitely a blow, but paying him astronomical wages would bite us in the arse in the future.

I wonder who they've been looking at as his replacement. What I'm really saying is that I can't wait for the Gutter to return.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:54:54 am
We'd likely get a more sensible reply from the actual David Bowie.
After reading this I held a seance and contacted the real David Bowie. I asked him how much longer Mo would stay with LFC. He said Five Years! What a surprise!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 