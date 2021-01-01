Actually, Ziggy Stardust is on the right track. He's not a lad insane. Juventus, or Inter, makes sense for Mo.
Italy has very generous tax breaks for high-earning foreigners introduced a couple of years ago, specifically to attract people like Mo.
And the Arab world historically is far closer to Italy and Spain, geographically and culturally, and follows Italian and Spanish clubs far more than English football.
Juventus more likely, as they have gotten rid of Ronaldo's wages, and are about to get Dybala off their books as well.