« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 502 503 504 505 506 [507]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1871797 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,843
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20240 on: March 16, 2022, 04:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 16, 2022, 04:18:58 pm
So if those figures are correct then £220k for Mo

'Ooh, look at me! I'm making people happy! I'm the Magical Man from Happy-Land, in a gumdrop house on Lollipop Lane!'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20241 on: March 16, 2022, 04:29:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 16, 2022, 04:29:00 pm
'Ooh, look at me! I'm making people happy! I'm the Magical Man from Happy-Land, in a gumdrop house on Lollipop Lane!'

 ???

WTF does that mean?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,843
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20242 on: March 16, 2022, 04:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 16, 2022, 04:29:49 pm
???

WTF does that mean?

It means once again you're living in this boring fantasy land where Mo Salah extends his contract for a tiny (in football terms) increase. Its not going to happen, no-one expects it to happen, not even Liverpool, and it really is tiresome with your constant 'footballers are paid too much' monologues. Yes we get it, footballers are paid too much, the worlds ending, we should all start riding horses to work and play with marbles instead of these dastardly computers.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20243 on: March 16, 2022, 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 16, 2022, 04:20:24 pm
I mean our top players are likely taking home much more than £200k a week looking at our wage bill, in added bonuses you'd guess.

Seems the case going of reports of how our wage bill is structured which begs the question of whether he's maybe asking for high weekly wages and retaining bonuses on top. Impossible to know but i'd be interested to see how our bonus payments are structured because of all the 'one of the highest wage bills' reports when you consider what some other clubs pay their top players
Logged

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20244 on: March 16, 2022, 05:33:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 16, 2022, 03:43:45 am
Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.
Is right and makes a lot of sense.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20245 on: March 16, 2022, 05:35:22 pm »
Offer him 250k per goal


......... We'd go bankrupt. Happy but bankrupt  ;D

Anyway if Mo scores tonight, look forward to his agent winding people up again
« Last Edit: March 16, 2022, 05:36:56 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,788
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20246 on: March 16, 2022, 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 16, 2022, 05:35:22 pm
Offer him 250k per goal


......... We'd go bankrupt. Happy but bankrupt  ;D

Anyway if Mo scores tonight, look forward to his agent winding people up again

If he doesn't score, I look forwards to Klopp winding the agent up ;)

Wonder if we will get another "pass the fucking ball" lobbed at Mo like Klopp did on Saturday? We could say that everytime Jurgen has to shout that, we knock £10k a week off the offer.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20247 on: March 16, 2022, 07:21:55 pm »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20248 on: March 18, 2022, 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 16, 2022, 03:43:45 am
Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.

I want him signed and and here for the next 5 years, but I think we get £100m in a heartbeat from PSG to replace Mbappe.

The way we spend money, we could probably find the next Salah and Henderson for that. Personally I'd be looking to cash in if he's not signed by the summer. Not sure letting contracts run down is a good look either. Commit or find another club.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,879
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20249 on: March 18, 2022, 10:32:29 pm »
Weve let a few contracts run down and its worked out well. I have complete faith in the club to make the right decision, based entirely on the last 6 years.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20250 on: March 18, 2022, 11:20:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 16, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Seems the case going of reports of how our wage bill is structured which begs the question of whether he's maybe asking for high weekly wages and retaining bonuses on top. Impossible to know but i'd be interested to see how our bonus payments are structured because of all the 'one of the highest wage bills' reports when you consider what some other clubs pay their top players

 The wage structure would be similar to other clubs with a  basic wage followed by image rights and other bonuses (e.g. based on league position). Image rights are BIG earners - Messi's has been reported to be around £9 million a year and some bonus schemes are ridiculous! El Mundo leaked Neymar's contract and he got an "ethical bonus" for not publicly criticising PSG!

Some media reports state that Salah's agent is asking for £400k a week as a basic wage. If you add in the image rights and bonuses then, if agreed, Salah would be close to £600k a week!  LFC could not afford that, as other player's agents would ask for similar deals.

The problem is that wages can be astronomical if not managed properly and can cause the club to be economically unviable; look at Chelsea and their £28 million a month wage bill!   

Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • Red since '64
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20251 on: March 19, 2022, 12:05:19 am »
This is nowhere near an original post or idea.

But no player is bigger than the club surely has resonance here? Mo is lauded as being super-fit to the point of freakishness, rarely injured, and a goal machine. Most of that is true, but so is the fact that at nearly 30, its very likely his best years are behind him.

A list of great LFC goal scorers down the years reveals something quite telling: all of them with the possible exception of Suarez and Aldridge had their prime years at Liverpool. Keegan, Toshack, Dalglish, Rush, Beardsley, Fowler, Owen, Torres. (There are others, but we can afford to be strict with the term great).

Make of that what you will. But the club, in the event of Mo moving on for more money than he earns here (or needs), will find the next Mo - its what weve always done.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20252 on: March 19, 2022, 12:21:00 am »
Sell him to Juve and he can come back next year!
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20253 on: March 19, 2022, 12:38:18 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on March 18, 2022, 10:32:29 pm
Weve let a few contracts run down and its worked out well. I have complete faith in the club to make the right decision, based entirely on the last 6 years.

It's impossible to say what the opposite outcome might have have been. If we'd have sold Gini and bought a centre half, we might have won the league last season. In hindsight we should have taken the money for him. We won nothing and he walked for free.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,562
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20254 on: March 19, 2022, 12:47:17 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on March 19, 2022, 12:21:00 am
Sell him to Juve and he can come back next year!
aye, good times!
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20255 on: March 19, 2022, 01:36:56 am »
Quote from: Robinred on March 19, 2022, 12:05:19 am
This is nowhere near an original post or idea.

But no player is bigger than the club surely has resonance here? Mo is lauded as being super-fit to the point of freakishness, rarely injured, and a goal machine. Most of that is true, but so is the fact that at nearly 30, its very likely his best years are behind him.

A list of great LFC goal scorers down the years reveals something quite telling: all of them with the possible exception of Suarez and Aldridge had their prime years at Liverpool. Keegan, Toshack, Dalglish, Rush, Beardsley, Fowler, Owen, Torres. (There are others, but we can afford to be strict with the term great).

Make of that what you will. But the club, in the event of Mo moving on for more money than he earns here (or needs), will find the next Mo - its what weve always done.
I don't really agree with the list too much - Keegan won the ballon d'Or after he left, we definitely sold Beardsley too soon, Rushie and Kenny were far older when they left - but I agree with the general principle. We have a lot of players whose contracts expire next summer. The club is going to have to make some tough decisions in the next few months, and if Salah isn't willing to sign I hope we can get some good money to reinvest in the next iteration of the squad.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,636
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20256 on: March 19, 2022, 01:56:12 am »
Echo says he is a doubt for the weekend too (though maybe he was never playing).
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20257 on: March 19, 2022, 10:12:42 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 19, 2022, 12:38:18 am
It's impossible to say what the opposite outcome might have have been. If we'd have sold Gini and bought a centre half, we might have won the league last season. In hindsight we should have taken the money for him. We won nothing and he walked for free.

I dont really think its fair to apply hindsight to a situation which includes the worst injury crisis the club has had in its modern history.

I could quite easily make a case that had we sold him the player that we brought in wouldnt have contributed as much as he did last season and wed have ended up finishing 5th.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,115
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20258 on: March 19, 2022, 10:40:54 am »
Quote from: newterp on March 19, 2022, 01:56:12 am
Echo says he is a doubt for the weekend too (though maybe he was never playing).

Cant see him or Mane being anywhere near it with the amount of football theyve played and the World Cup qualifiers coming up
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20259 on: March 19, 2022, 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 16, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Seems the case going of reports of how our wage bill is structured which begs the question of whether he's maybe asking for high weekly wages and retaining bonuses on top. Impossible to know but i'd be interested to see how our bonus payments are structured because of all the 'one of the highest wage bills' reports when you consider what some other clubs pay their top players

We do highly incentivise our contracts, but the "one of the highest wage bills" stuff is often a load of bollocks. In realty, we have, at most, the fourth-highest wage bill in the league, behind Man United and the two oil clubs. And again in reality (as opposed to bullshit figures and creative accounting), I'd say we're closer to Arsenal in fifth than any of the three above us.

If Mo were at United, City, or (at least until a few weeks ago) Chelsea, there wouldn't be a discussion over the contract. He'd simply be getting what he asked for, broadly-speaking.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,835
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20260 on: March 19, 2022, 03:40:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March 19, 2022, 03:34:35 pm
We do highly incentivise our contracts, but the "one of the highest wage bills" stuff is often a load of bollocks. In realty, we have, at most, the fourth-highest wage bill in the league, behind Man United and the two oil clubs. And again in reality (as opposed to bullshit figures and creative accounting), I'd say we're closer to Arsenal in fifth than any of the three above us.

The numbers are literally out there in the accounts. Why not look at those before posting?

20/21 accounts (19/20 in brackets)...

Liverpool - £314m (£326m)
Chelsea - £333m (£283m)
United - £323m (£284m)
City - £355m (£351m)

Arsenal... £238m (£225m)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,609
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20261 on: March 19, 2022, 04:52:16 pm »
Still doing contract chat?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20262 on: March 19, 2022, 05:40:56 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March 19, 2022, 03:34:35 pm
We do highly incentivise our contracts, but the "one of the highest wage bills" stuff is often a load of bollocks. In realty, we have, at most, the fourth-highest wage bill in the league, behind Man United and the two oil clubs. And again in reality (as opposed to bullshit figures and creative accounting), I'd say we're closer to Arsenal in fifth than any of the three above us.

If Mo were at United, City, or (at least until a few weeks ago) Chelsea, there wouldn't be a discussion over the contract. He'd simply be getting what he asked for, broadly-speaking.
That would make it one of the highest? no?
Logged
YNWA

Offline iRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20263 on: March 19, 2022, 05:56:54 pm »
I think Mo knows he's worth more at Liverpool than anywhere else, which is why this hasn't turned nasty.  He wants the payday from us because he knows it's the best situation.

Do I think we can replace him like for like?  No.  But look at a player like Diaz, who came into this system and instantly made an impact.  I'm sure we could find another goal scorer out there, maybe not at Mo's level, but good enough to fill the gap.

Ultimately, though, I'd like Mo to stay another few years.  He takes care of his body, looks to have a lot left in the tank, and is a genuinely nice man to cheer for.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20264 on: March 19, 2022, 06:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on March 18, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
The wage structure would be similar to other clubs with a  basic wage followed by image rights and other bonuses (e.g. based on league position). Image rights are BIG earners - Messi's has been reported to be around £9 million a year and some bonus schemes are ridiculous! El Mundo leaked Neymar's contract and he got an "ethical bonus" for not publicly criticising PSG!

Some media reports state that Salah's agent is asking for £400k a week as a basic wage. If you add in the image rights and bonuses then, if agreed, Salah would be close to £600k a week!  LFC could not afford that, as other player's agents would ask for similar deals.

The problem is that wages can be astronomical if not managed properly and can cause the club to be economically unviable; look at Chelsea and their £28 million a month wage bill!   



This sums up my point in a way, from what i've seen it's been reported this is not the case and bonuses are a much bigger thing than your post suggests. I dont know what is reality in the conversation about our wage structure, I can only go by what's been reported.

For example I wonder how we're so fucking close to man U for example in wages when De Gea and Henderson alone is almost 500k a week!!! Aren't the likes of Robbo and Mane supposedly on pretty modest wages, especially when it comes to their performance level
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,120
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20265 on: Today at 04:59:51 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 19, 2022, 12:38:18 am
It's impossible to say what the opposite outcome might have have been. If we'd have sold Gini and bought a centre half, we might have won the league last season. In hindsight we should have taken the money for him. We won nothing and he walked for free.
What money? Which club had Gini agreed to be sold to?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20266 on: Today at 07:25:45 am »
Quote from: Robinred on March 19, 2022, 12:05:19 am
This is nowhere near an original post or idea.

But no player is bigger than the club surely has resonance here? Mo is lauded as being super-fit to the point of freakishness, rarely injured, and a goal machine. Most of that is true, but so is the fact that at nearly 30, its very likely his best years are behind him.

A list of great LFC goal scorers down the years reveals something quite telling: all of them with the possible exception of Suarez and Aldridge had their prime years at Liverpool. Keegan, Toshack, Dalglish, Rush, Beardsley, Fowler, Owen, Torres. (There are others, but we can afford to be strict with the term great).

Make of that what you will. But the club, in the event of Mo moving on for more money than he earns here (or needs), will find the next Mo - its what weve always done.
100%. Never been a member of the "pay them whatever they want" brigade. Breaking the wage structure for Salah will cause a ripple effect throughout the squad that could ruin us in the long run. The club has to remain sustainable or we become riddled with billion-dollar debt like all the other big clubs not owned by Middle East oil. Football wages are senseless anyway.

Also, it would do Mo well to remember that Liverpool fans treating him like a god and chanting his name also helped turn him into a global superstar. When was the last time Gini heard his name sung? You can't put a price on everything, but I don't blame FSG for valorising the support of the LFC fanbase in contract negotiations. Where else will you be treated like this? I think if he moves to Real or PSG he'll end up ruining his career. In these places you become just another member of a super squad. Here, he's a key figure with a boss song and legions of adoring fans.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20267 on: Today at 07:50:22 am »
LFC and FSG are right in their approach

They clearly want to keep him because he will be impossible to replace, not only for his consistent amount of goals but his fitness is insane too. Guy is never injured really which is hard to find

It sucks that he doesnt seem content with being one of if not the best paid players in the PL. Which is crazy to me cause youll go to really only one other club, PSG. Thats it, thats his only option for the supposed wages he wants. Madrid wants Mbappe and Haaland and wont be going for Salah and doubt city would as they want a ST so its literally one team and one team only that can afford him

I hope the fact its soulless PSG or being a legend and god at LFC makes him realize he should stay.

And to add to that. His base salary wont be the highest but with bonuses it easily would. Supposedly right now with his bonuses hes getting close to 400k/week. FSG clearly value bonuses VERY HIGHLEY because its a motivator to perform. Shit look at Hazard at Madrid, considered one of the best wingers in the PL, big move to Madrid and just fell flat cause he got paid.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:01:32 am by CanuckYNWA »
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20268 on: Today at 09:55:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 16, 2022, 03:43:45 am
Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.

This has become my thinking too. If we don't pay Mo the huge wages of the new deal, we can think of that as saving. And as Killer says, we're probably not doing the blockbuster deal to replace Mo, we could even buy someone else around 40m this summer, depending on the extremely high level of success we attain this season.

Mo has been brilliant, if he see's out his contract, he leaves us with an incredible run of success and it is his lookout if he's sure he can find the chemistry he has with us elsewhere.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,207
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20269 on: Today at 10:03:53 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 16, 2022, 04:29:49 pm
???

WTF does that mean?
In case you can't tell, he was being sarcastic.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 502 503 504 505 506 [507]   Go Up
« previous next »
 