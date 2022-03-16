LFC and FSG are right in their approach



They clearly want to keep him because he will be impossible to replace, not only for his consistent amount of goals but his fitness is insane too. Guy is never injured really which is hard to find



It sucks that he doesnt seem content with being one of if not the best paid players in the PL. Which is crazy to me cause youll go to really only one other club, PSG. Thats it, thats his only option for the supposed wages he wants. Madrid wants Mbappe and Haaland and wont be going for Salah and doubt city would as they want a ST so its literally one team and one team only that can afford him



I hope the fact its soulless PSG or being a legend and god at LFC makes him realize he should stay.



And to add to that. His base salary wont be the highest but with bonuses it easily would. Supposedly right now with his bonuses hes getting close to 400k/week. FSG clearly value bonuses VERY HIGHLEY because its a motivator to perform. Shit look at Hazard at Madrid, considered one of the best wingers in the PL, big move to Madrid and just fell flat cause he got paid.