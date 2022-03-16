This is nowhere near an original post or idea.



But no player is bigger than the club surely has resonance here? Mo is lauded as being super-fit to the point of freakishness, rarely injured, and a goal machine. Most of that is true, but so is the fact that at nearly 30, its very likely his best years are behind him.



A list of great LFC goal scorers down the years reveals something quite telling: all of them with the possible exception of Suarez and Aldridge had their prime years at Liverpool. Keegan, Toshack, Dalglish, Rush, Beardsley, Fowler, Owen, Torres. (There are others, but we can afford to be strict with the term great).



Make of that what you will. But the club, in the event of Mo moving on for more money than he earns here (or needs), will find the next Mo - its what weve always done.