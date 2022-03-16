« previous next »
So if those figures are correct then £220k for Mo

It means once again you're living in this boring fantasy land where Mo Salah extends his contract for a tiny (in football terms) increase. Its not going to happen, no-one expects it to happen, not even Liverpool, and it really is tiresome with your constant 'footballers are paid too much' monologues. Yes we get it, footballers are paid too much, the worlds ending, we should all start riding horses to work and play with marbles instead of these dastardly computers.
I mean our top players are likely taking home much more than £200k a week looking at our wage bill, in added bonuses you'd guess.

Seems the case going of reports of how our wage bill is structured which begs the question of whether he's maybe asking for high weekly wages and retaining bonuses on top. Impossible to know but i'd be interested to see how our bonus payments are structured because of all the 'one of the highest wage bills' reports when you consider what some other clubs pay their top players
Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.
Is right and makes a lot of sense.
Offer him 250k per goal


......... We'd go bankrupt. Happy but bankrupt  ;D

Anyway if Mo scores tonight, look forward to his agent winding people up again
Offer him 250k per goal


......... We'd go bankrupt. Happy but bankrupt  ;D

Anyway if Mo scores tonight, look forward to his agent winding people up again

If he doesn't score, I look forwards to Klopp winding the agent up ;)

Wonder if we will get another "pass the fucking ball" lobbed at Mo like Klopp did on Saturday? We could say that everytime Jurgen has to shout that, we knock £10k a week off the offer.
Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.

I want him signed and and here for the next 5 years, but I think we get £100m in a heartbeat from PSG to replace Mbappe.

The way we spend money, we could probably find the next Salah and Henderson for that. Personally I'd be looking to cash in if he's not signed by the summer. Not sure letting contracts run down is a good look either. Commit or find another club.
Weve let a few contracts run down and its worked out well. I have complete faith in the club to make the right decision, based entirely on the last 6 years.
Seems the case going of reports of how our wage bill is structured which begs the question of whether he's maybe asking for high weekly wages and retaining bonuses on top. Impossible to know but i'd be interested to see how our bonus payments are structured because of all the 'one of the highest wage bills' reports when you consider what some other clubs pay their top players

 The wage structure would be similar to other clubs with a  basic wage followed by image rights and other bonuses (e.g. based on league position). Image rights are BIG earners - Messi's has been reported to be around £9 million a year and some bonus schemes are ridiculous! El Mundo leaked Neymar's contract and he got an "ethical bonus" for not publicly criticising PSG!

Some media reports state that Salah's agent is asking for £400k a week as a basic wage. If you add in the image rights and bonuses then, if agreed, Salah would be close to £600k a week!  LFC could not afford that, as other player's agents would ask for similar deals.

The problem is that wages can be astronomical if not managed properly and can cause the club to be economically unviable; look at Chelsea and their £28 million a month wage bill!   

But no player is bigger than the club surely has resonance here? Mo is lauded as being super-fit to the point of freakishness, rarely injured, and a goal machine. Most of that is true, but so is the fact that at nearly 30, its very likely his best years are behind him.

A list of great LFC goal scorers down the years reveals something quite telling: all of them with the possible exception of Suarez and Aldridge had their prime years at Liverpool. Keegan, Toshack, Dalglish, Rush, Beardsley, Fowler, Owen, Torres. (There are others, but we can afford to be strict with the term great).

Make of that what you will. But the club, in the event of Mo moving on for more money than he earns here (or needs), will find the next Mo - its what weve always done.
Sell him to Juve and he can come back next year!
Weve let a few contracts run down and its worked out well. I have complete faith in the club to make the right decision, based entirely on the last 6 years.

It's impossible to say what the opposite outcome might have have been. If we'd have sold Gini and bought a centre half, we might have won the league last season. In hindsight we should have taken the money for him. We won nothing and he walked for free.
Sell him to Juve and he can come back next year!
aye, good times!
