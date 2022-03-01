« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 am »
Back in training.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 am »
Cant break the pay structure but we should be stretching the current structure to it limit to keep Mo. Who knows what that looks like but it probably wont give Salah parity with that absolute top tier of wages in World football.

Mo has a choice to make on whether hes willing to accept our offer or not. If not, then he has a choice to make on whether he asks to leave this summer or if he leaves at the end of his contract. Within only 16 months remaining on his current deal he holds quite a lot of leverage on what happens in the next 16 months if he doesnt sign a contract.

I hope he stays but if he doesnt so be it. If weve offered him the most we can and he doesnt find that acceptable then theres nothing we can do. I probably wouldnt feel that bitter towards Mo either. Likely that in summer of 2023 he might have Real, Barcelona, PSG, City offering him a 4 year deal worth 100-120M in total. Thats going to be hard to turn down if our current offer is 50-70% of that. Hed also have the chance  to experience living in a new city and playing in a new league. Might be tempting given hed be entering the last few years of his peak.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:26:42 am
Cant break the pay structure but we should be stretching the current structure to it limit to keep Mo. Who knows what that looks like but it probably wont give Salah parity with that absolute top tier of wages in World football.

Mo has a choice to make on whether hes willing to accept our offer or not. If not, then he has a choice to make on whether he asks to leave this summer or if he leaves at the end of his contract. Within only 16 months remaining on his current deal he holds quite a lot of leverage on what happens in the next 16 months if he doesnt sign a contract.

I hope he stays but if he doesnt so be it. If weve offered him the most we can and he doesnt find that acceptable then theres nothing we can do. I probably wouldnt feel that bitter towards Mo either. Likely that in summer of 2023 he might have Real, Barcelona, PSG, City offering him a 4 year deal worth 100-120M in total. Thats going to be hard to turn down if our current offer is 50-70% of that. Hed also have the chance  to experience living in a new city and playing in a new league. Might be tempting given hed be entering the last few years of his peak.

We hold a lot of leverage here too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm »
Plenty that could be done contractually even without hitting the dizzying heights of the worlds highest paid athletes.  LeBron owns a small percentage of the club, maybe Mo could be bestowed a small percentage upon his retirement?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm
Plenty that could be done contractually even without hitting the dizzying heights of the worlds highest paid athletes.  LeBron owns a small percentage of the club, maybe Mo could be bestowed a small percentage upon his retirement?

It's a risky road to go down setting a precedent of giving a % of the club away to secure a renewal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20205 on: Yesterday at 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm
It's a risky road to go down setting a precedent of giving a % of the club away to secure a renewal.

I don't' disagree, we are at point in the game where something is going to have to give in order for those non-State owned clubs to be effective in the player contracts department*.

*Outside of being a boss team and winning all the trophy's ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20206 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:27:33 pm
I don't' disagree, we are at point in the game where something is going to have to give in order for those non-State owned clubs to be effective in the player contracts department*.

*Outside of being a boss team and winning all the trophy's ;)

I can just imagine every top player we try to renew or even buy seeing an opportunity to get a stake that costs them little to nothing by simply demanding it or moving / going elsewhere.

Ultimately we pay big money, our wage bill shows that. We simply have to accept that maybe sometimes others can and will pay more (for various reasons) and we cannot, and probably should not, compete.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20207 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm
Plenty that could be done contractually even without hitting the dizzying heights of the worlds highest paid athletes.  LeBron owns a small percentage of the club, maybe Mo could be bestowed a small percentage upon his retirement?

That's a very dangerous road to go down. Wouldn't a signing bonus be the way ? Don't pay the wage he allegedly wants but provide a signing bonus based on an approximate valuation of what a new signing would cost?

I am sure there would be a way that doesn't shatter our structure but it takes the willingness of both parties.

Don't want him to go anywhere but to trot out the well worn cliche no one is bigger than the club
« Reply #20208 on: Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:26:42 am
Cant break the pay structure but we should be stretching the current structure to it limit to keep Mo. Who knows what that looks like but it probably wont give Salah parity with that absolute top tier of wages in World football.

Mo has a choice to make on whether hes willing to accept our offer or not. If not, then he has a choice to make on whether he asks to leave this summer or if he leaves at the end of his contract. Within only 16 months remaining on his current deal he holds quite a lot of leverage on what happens in the next 16 months if he doesnt sign a contract.

I hope he stays but if he doesnt so be it. If weve offered him the most we can and he doesnt find that acceptable then theres nothing we can do. I probably wouldnt feel that bitter towards Mo either. Likely that in summer of 2023 he might have Real, Barcelona, PSG, City offering him a 4 year deal worth 100-120M in total. Thats going to be hard to turn down if our current offer is 50-70% of that. Hed also have the chance  to experience living in a new city and playing in a new league. Might be tempting given hed be entering the last few years of his peak.

I couldn't blame him for that, but right now, a move to any of PSG/Real/Barca is a step down. Going to City would be a c*nts trick.
« Reply #20209 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm »
Pay may increase but I'd say a fuck load of bonuses for him but I am guessing the fucking agent is hovering for a bigger payday.
« Reply #20210 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm »
As others have alluded to why dont the club just pay him 20million+ signing on fee. If we dont want to break the pay structure which I agree with then this sorts the situation out for all parties. Think about it, what do you get for 20million these days. We get Mo Salah for another 4 years.
« Reply #20211 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm
As others have alluded to why dont the club just pay him 20million+ signing on fee. If we dont want to break the pay structure which I agree with then this sorts the situation out for all parties. Think about it, what do you get for 20million these days. We get Mo Salah for another 4 years.
Because players and agents aren't all idiots and I'm guessing the total amount of the contract is an issue rather than just the weekly wage amount
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20212 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Christ :D

Yeah dont break the wage structure just give him a Youre Mo Salah bonus of £200k a week. Theyll never know
« Reply #20213 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm »
Relentless comedy
« Reply #20214 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
When he goes for free bet he gets a signing on fee from that club.
« Reply #20215 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Nice to see it finally brought up by Klopp how refs don't give fouls on him
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm
As others have alluded to why dont the club just pay him 20million+ signing on fee. If we dont want to break the pay structure which I agree with then this sorts the situation out for all parties. Think about it, what do you get for 20million these days. We get Mo Salah for another 4 years.

Because its the same thing! As is giving Salah a percentage of the club. It's all tantamount to breaking the supposed wage structure.

We need to pay him or sell him this summer. Letting him leave for free would be ludicrous.

Do we have any idea of what he's asking for, or what it is we've offered?
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 12:04:31 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
Nice to see it finally brought up by Klopp how refs don't give fouls on him

Just heard it now. Both Klopp and the journo following him up had obviously read the recent article from the Tomkins Times.

Doubt anything will change but it'd be nice if it got some traction.
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 12:34:14 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Because its the same thing! As is giving Salah a percentage of the club. It's all tantamount to breaking the supposed wage structure.

We need to pay him or sell him this summer. Letting him leave for free would be ludicrous.

Do we have any idea of what he's asking for, or what it is we've offered?

When have we ever had a wage structure that wasn't broken. We gave Suarez 200k in 2013. How much would that be now with football inflation ?
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 01:32:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:14 am
When have we ever had a wage structure that wasn't broken. We gave Suarez 200k in 2013. How much would that be now with football inflation ?
£244k according to online calculators. Which is far less than what we allegedly offered Salah.
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm
Because its the same thing! As is giving Salah a percentage of the club. It's all tantamount to breaking the supposed wage structure.

We need to pay him or sell him this summer. Letting him leave for free would be ludicrous.

Do we have any idea of what he's asking for, or what it is we've offered?

Its not silly to let him go on a free, id rather we get one more season out of him and a big chance of winning trophies than 70-80m or whatever we get. We are not buying Mbappe or Haaland, Salahs replacement will probably cost 30-40m which the club can stump up in summer 2023.
