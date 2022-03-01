Cant break the pay structure but we should be stretching the current structure to it limit to keep Mo. Who knows what that looks like but it probably wont give Salah parity with that absolute top tier of wages in World football.



Mo has a choice to make on whether hes willing to accept our offer or not. If not, then he has a choice to make on whether he asks to leave this summer or if he leaves at the end of his contract. Within only 16 months remaining on his current deal he holds quite a lot of leverage on what happens in the next 16 months if he doesnt sign a contract.



I hope he stays but if he doesnt so be it. If weve offered him the most we can and he doesnt find that acceptable then theres nothing we can do. I probably wouldnt feel that bitter towards Mo either. Likely that in summer of 2023 he might have Real, Barcelona, PSG, City offering him a 4 year deal worth 100-120M in total. Thats going to be hard to turn down if our current offer is 50-70% of that. Hed also have the chance to experience living in a new city and playing in a new league. Might be tempting given hed be entering the last few years of his peak.