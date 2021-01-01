« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20120 on: Today at 11:18:10 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:49 am
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

The money from his sale will be needed to replace him and upgrade other positions. I think there is zero chance FSG let their star asset go for nothing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20121 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
When is his contract end date?

Just wondering when we can expect talking about his footie to resume  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20122 on: Today at 11:33:00 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:49 am
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

I agree Roy. There's an obvious cost to doing that of course - so obvious I'm not even going to say it.

But next season Mo Salah will be a brilliant player. It's virtually guaranteed. He should be a brilliant player in Liverpool colours. After that it's highly possible that diminishing returns will set in. Still a top-class player, but not as effective as he once was. That might be a problem if it is simultaneously draining Liverpool's resources with the kind of wage his agent would like. So let someone else manage his (very expensive) slow declension. Keeping him for 12 more months would also allow Liverpool to line up a serious - and younger - replacement.  The purchase of Diaz should fill everyone with confidence.

This doesn't feel like an Alonso-Torres-Suarez situation to me. Those were three extraordinary footballers who to an extent (along with Steve) were "carrying the team". Alonso especially. But Mo does not carry this team. How could he when we have the likes of Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago, Bobby, Mane, and the two full backs. Not to mention Alisson? There is world-class quality throughout the squad.

Mo will know that. He knows what it's like playing for a shit team because he was recently playing for Egypt. He's not Messi and never was. He can't spin gold out of any old material. At the back of his mind (and increasingly at the front of his mind as it comes to crunch point) will be the notion that part of the reason why he is a stellar footballer is that he is surrounded by brilliance and that he is coached by the best on the planet.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20123 on: Today at 11:53:16 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 09:38:43 am
It is a negotiation tactic.

I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20124 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm »
He will be a big loss there is no doubt about that, if he leaves. Won't be ideal timing either as Jurgen enters his final season or two but no better man to find a replacement / change the team or tactics a little. He's not irreplaceable but it will more than likely be a bump in the road in the team development as a key figure for us.

Hopefully no one will go on about him being a greedy bastard as he's virtually a philanthropist in Egypt already. Reading stories about taking care of the man who robbed his home in Egypt says it all, replacing the city's ambulances, cancer center etc. Here is a man that gives back so the more money he can make is for a bigger cause than his own future.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20125 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:00 am
I agree Roy. There's an obvious cost to doing that of course - so obvious I'm not even going to say it.

But next season Mo Salah will be a brilliant player. It's virtually guaranteed. He should be a brilliant player in Liverpool colours. After that it's highly possible that diminishing returns will set in. Still a top-class player, but not as effective as he once was. That might be a problem if it is simultaneously draining Liverpool's resources with the kind of wage his agent would like. So let someone else manage his (very expensive) slow declension. Keeping him for 12 more months would also allow Liverpool to line up a serious - and younger - replacement.  The purchase of Diaz should fill everyone with confidence.

This doesn't feel like an Alonso-Torres-Suarez situation to me. Those were three extraordinary footballers who to an extent (along with Steve) were "carrying the team". Alonso especially. But Mo does not carry this team. How could he when we have the likes of Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago, Bobby, Mane, and the two full backs. Not to mention Alisson? There is world-class quality throughout the squad.

Mo will know that. He knows what it's like playing for a shit team because he was recently playing for Egypt. He's not Messi and never was. He can't spin gold out of any old material. At the back of his mind (and increasingly at the front of his mind as it comes to crunch point) will be the notion that part of the reason why he is a stellar footballer is that he is surrounded by brilliance and that he is coached by the best on the planet.
This is what I've been thinking about this, bearing in mind we have a precedence with the Gini seeing out his contract, which worked well for us. I'm just not worried about this as long as we have Klopp and the core of the team intact.

On another point, Klopp and FSG base their model on recruitment and training and the whole is more important than 1 individual. Mo leaving will of course have a big impact but I'm confident we will still be a force with say someone like Elliot playing in his position or even a change in formation/ use of other players.

However, I expect that we will already have scouted another Diaz type/ Carvalho from Fulham (does he play on the right?) that can play on the RHS & if recruited in the summer will have 12 months to bed in whilst Mo is still here and hit the ground running when Mo does leave. We then save a load of wages and makes more recruitment possible.
The only way I see Mo leaving in the summer is if we get an offer we can't refuse on the Coutinho scale. I even think if City were to make an incredibly high offer then we could let him go there, but would obviously prefer to let him go abroad.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:28 pm by petercormack »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20126 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm »
If the agent is expecting an auction then FSG won't be interested.

His agent is going to get a bumper day and who knows the sentiments with laughing emojis.

If we were to sell I don't think we would immediately invest apart from a push on a midfielder.

It's PSG this summer or Madrid next year and I think we are happy with either. At a stretch I suppose you could say Juventus as they they love a Bosman but I still feel this Madrid.

Off topic but where are with Bobby and Mane?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20127 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:53:16 am
I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.
Top on goals and assists, ridiculous numbers since he signed. Not sure i would say four players would be easier to replace, form has dipped a bit since the Afcon (not a surprise really)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20128 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:36:27 am

One thing I'm fairly convinced of is, Mane will be sold if Salah stays.
Apparently there's a separate 'Sell Mané' button
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20129 on: Today at 02:18:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:28:16 am
When is his contract end date?

Just wondering when we can expect talking about his footie to resume  ;D
Indeed! I'm glad you're here
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20130 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:49 am
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

Agree.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20131 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:17:39 pm
Apparently there's a separate 'Sell Mané' button

Do you think we are going to re-sign all 3 to new contracts? I just dont see it happening so I think his point is correct

I just dont see us giving 3 new deals to Firmino, Mane and Salah. Id love it if we managed it, as much as Mane is underappreciated for some reason he is vital to our success. Unfairly gets compared to Salah
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20132 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:53:16 am
I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.

Dont agree Goals are the most valuable and hardest to replace thing in this sport.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20133 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:27:12 pm
Do you think we are going to re-sign all 3 to new contracts? I just dont see it happening so I think his point is correct
There's two separate issues in play, though. It's astounding that so many people have trouble getting this.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20134 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:28:16 am
When is his contract end date?

Just wondering when we can expect talking about his footie to resume  ;D

It's really not getting boring this issue---let's go round again!?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20135 on: Today at 02:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:29:00 pm
Dont agree Goals are the most valuable and hardest to replace thing in this sport.

Based on?

I mean in our history, certainly since I've been alive, there was a worry about replacing Rush. And we got Fowler. And then Fowler to Owen. And then Owen to Torres. And then Torres to Suarez. And then Suarez to Salah. Granted a couple of them had a season or two without a 'main goalscorer' but both when we were at a pretty low ebb and not dining at the sort of table we dine at now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 02:37:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:53:16 am
I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.

Completely disagree with that. Salah is our most creative player (or is he second?) and our top scorer. He is our best player.

All those players are important but no way is Fabinho more important than Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
At a high level, the discussion on Salah has shifted pretty significantly in recent weeks. Whether that's because of the signing of Diaz, our upturn in form which has actually coincided with a downturn in Salah's form, or whatever but now I am seeing less of the "extend Salah at any cost whatsoever" posts - which IMO is a good thing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 02:38:46 pm »
Footy agents really are parasites.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 02:39:15 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:49 am
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

Yep absolutely that would be my choice.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 02:39:52 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:38:06 pm
At a high level, the discussion on Salah has shifted pretty significantly in recent weeks. Whether that's because of the signing of Diaz, our upturn in form which has actually coincided with a downturn in Salah's form, or whatever but now I am seeing less of the "extend Salah at any cost whatsoever" posts - which IMO is a good thing.
That's pretty generous - unless you're intimating the involvement of drugs ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:36:27 am
Agreed. As much as I love watching Salah play for us, 500k per week taking into account the way we manage our funds, is unreasonable if that's what he really expects. I do doubt that he is asking for that much, though. He's been with us long enough to know how we are structured, and what are the types of clubs that can offer that sort of salary, seems a bit strange that he's expecting something close to that, right? That's double what the current highest salary in the club is.
Meh, I'm not a financial guru so can't go into the numbers deeper, but something doesn't add up.
I'm just hoping he's using this as leverage to push FSG into making another big signing in the summer. Maybe he's waiting to see how they (re)build the team whilst we're challenging for trophies in the current moment? Another transfer like Diaz in the summer and suddenly Salah signs! ;D

One thing I'm fairly convinced of is, Mane will be sold if Salah stays.

I'd keep Mane 100% and i wouldn't trade him for anyone. Klopp revolution started with Mane.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
Personally I would be doing all we can to extend his stay here. I think his numbers do speak for themselves and his overall presence on the pitch does help terrify opponents much like Virgil being at the centre of defence and strikers/attacking players thinking twice.

As much as its good to become a club that isnt reliant on certain players, I still think having him with us is much better than not. Imagine if Man City came in for him
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:34:53 pm
Based on?

I mean in our history, certainly since I've been alive, there was a worry about replacing Rush. And we got Fowler. And then Fowler to Owen. And then Owen to Torres. And then Torres to Suarez. And then Suarez to Salah. Granted a couple of them had a season or two without a 'main goalscorer' but both when we were at a pretty low ebb and not dining at the sort of table we dine at now.

It took like 3 years from Suarez to Salah, maybe not the hardest to replace but certainly the  most valuable. I think apart from Trent, having a player with the output of Salah over the last 5 years who most importantly rarely gets injured is harder to replace than the others.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20144 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Hes not in training today.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20145 on: Today at 03:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:05:36 pm
It took like 3 years from Suarez to Salah, maybe not the hardest to replace but certainly the  most valuable. I think apart from Trent, having a player with the output of Salah over the last 5 years who most importantly rarely gets injured is harder to replace than the others.

Since the early 90s there's probably been 4/5 seasons where we havent had a top class goalscorer. Since the early 90s there's probably been maybe 6/7 seasons where we have had a top class right back, same with a top class left back. And the seasons we've had both at the same time are literally the last 5 with Trent and Robbo. We've had loads of seasons without a top class goalie, literally just the seasons with Pepe and now Ali. In terms of a dominant, quick CB Virg is probably the only one we've had in the PL era. World class DMs we've had two of in the PL era in Masch and now Fab.

Not to say Mo is 'replaceable' but certainly in my experience being a Liverpool fan there's other positions we've struggled with a lot more than attack. And particularly the position we're in now, where we're undisputedly one of the best 2/3 clubs in the world. Unlike most I'm still pretty confident he'll say, he doesn't give off the demeanour of someone wanting to leave. But if he does I'm also pretty confident we'll replace him to the extent that the team doesn't suffer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20146 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:48:49 am
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.
we would potentially get  over 100m if we sold
so if he isnt signing i would prefer to cash in and rebuild.
liverpool arent a sportswashing team so we havent a bottomless pit on money, if its a sale that happens which i hope doesnt, then i see it as similiar to what happened with coutinho
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20147 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:13:32 pm
Since the early 90s there's probably been 4/5 seasons where we havent had a top class goalscorer. Since the early 90s there's probably been maybe 6/7 seasons where we have had a top class right back, same with a top class left back. And the seasons we've had both at the same time are literally the last 5 with Trent and Robbo. We've had loads of seasons without a top class goalie, literally just the seasons with Pepe and now Ali. In terms of a dominant, quick CB Virg is probably the only one we've had in the PL era. World class DMs we've had two of in the PL era in Masch and now Fab.

Not to say Mo is 'replaceable' but certainly in my experience being a Liverpool fan there's other positions we've struggled with a lot more than attack. And particularly the position we're in now, where we're undisputedly one of the best 2/3 clubs in the world. Unlike most I'm still pretty confident he'll say, he doesn't give off the demeanour of someone wanting to leave. But if he does I'm also pretty confident we'll replace him to the extent that the team doesn't suffer.

You are right but even then Salah isnt like any of our goalscorers in the past, he is our best creative player after Trent, he averages the most key passes big chances created and assists in our team after Trent and is probably top 3-5 in those metrics league wise, the only attacker weve had comparable to him is Suarez.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20148 on: Today at 03:20:19 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 03:18:55 pm
we would potentially get  over 100m if we sold
so if he isnt signing i would prefer to cash in and rebuild.
liverpool arent a sportswashing team so we havent a bottomless pit on money, if its a sale that happens which i hope doesnt, then i see it as similiar to what happened with coutinho

We wont get over £100m in my opinion and we dont need to rebuild anything. We would just need another attacker and looking at the players we sign, we wont need anywhere near £100m.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20149 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Hes not in training today.

not surprising - probably will rest him until Wednesday to let the bruising heal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20150 on: Today at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:01 pm
not surprising - probably will rest him until Wednesday to let the bruising heal.

Then he wont play.

Have to involved in two training sessions.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20151 on: Today at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:53:16 am
I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.
I agree that we have better depth in attack than we have ever had, and we are less reliant on Salah than ever. He's still our best attacker though, by some margin too, and I can't see how we could replace him until next season. I think we take him for granted to some extent, but I think we'll see a dip in goals without him.

Salah has been especially useful for us when we haven't played well. He's the kind of player who can create goals out of nowhere on a pretty regular basis.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20152 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:01 pm
not surprising - probably will rest him until Wednesday to let the bruising heal.
bruising?  I didn't think it was an impact injury - Klopp said he stretched his foot too much to get at the ball ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20153 on: Today at 04:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:15 pm
Then he wont play.

Have to involved in two training sessions.

Yes, so many important games coming up, not worth risking him for this one game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20154 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »
Win us the title and Champions League and I wouldn't care if we sold him to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the summer. No one is bigger than the club and we've survived this before. I'd rather get money for him rather than seeing out his contract as I have full confidence in Klopp investing it wisely for a replacement. £80m for Salah + another £20-30m and we'll get Haaland.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20155 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:18:23 pm
Win us the title and Champions League and I wouldn't care if we sold him to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the summer. No one is bigger than the club and we've survived this before. I'd rather get money for him rather than seeing out his contract as I have full confidence in Klopp investing it wisely for a replacement. £80m for Salah + another £20-30m and we'll get Haaland.

Haaland is probably looking for double what we're offering Salah, and his agent makes Ramy Abass seem like a nice guy. He'd be agitating for another move within 2 seasons.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20156 on: Today at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:18:23 pm
Win us the title and Champions League and I wouldn't care if we sold him to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the summer. No one is bigger than the club and we've survived this before. I'd rather get money for him rather than seeing out his contract as I have full confidence in Klopp investing it wisely for a replacement. £80m for Salah + another £20-30m and we'll get Haaland.

And he will be asking for more than Mo. Seems likely.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20157 on: Today at 04:30:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:58:25 pm
bruising?  I didn't think it was an impact injury - Klopp said he stretched his foot too much to get at the ball ?

The replay that he hit the crossbar - first kick impacted a defender's foot. He was shaking his leg after that. I think Klopp's English may be at play a bit here - as he is likely saying the same thing/concept.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20158 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 02:38:46 pm
Footy agents really are parasites.
No argument from me, there.

But it's easy to forget sometimes that they're doing what our beloved players want them to do, they're not behaving at cross purposes with what Mo wants them doing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20159 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:30:45 pm
The replay that he hit the crossbar - first kick impacted a defender's foot. He was shaking his leg after that. I think Klopp's English may be at play a bit here - as he is likely saying the same thing/concept.

yeah just went back and checked.  blocked shot, foot stretched.
When he hit the ball and it got blocked, ,I think the foot got slightly overstretched, let's see.
