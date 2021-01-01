If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.



I agree Roy. There's an obvious cost to doing that of course - so obvious I'm not even going to say it.But next season Mo Salah will be a brilliant player. It's virtually guaranteed. He should be a brilliant player in Liverpool colours. After that it's highly possible that diminishing returns will set in. Still a top-class player, but not as effective as he once was. That might be a problem if it is simultaneously draining Liverpool's resources with the kind of wage his agent would like. So let someone else manage his (very expensive) slow declension. Keeping him for 12 more months would also allow Liverpool to line up a serious - and younger - replacement. The purchase of Diaz should fill everyone with confidence.This doesn't feel like an Alonso-Torres-Suarez situation to me. Those were three extraordinary footballers who to an extent (along with Steve) were "carrying the team". Alonso especially. But Mo does not carry this team. How could he when we have the likes of Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago, Bobby, Mane, and the two full backs. Not to mention Alisson? There is world-class quality throughout the squad.Mo will know that. He knows what it's like playing for a shit team because he was recently playing for Egypt. He's not Messi and never was. He can't spin gold out of any old material. At the back of his mind (and increasingly at the front of his mind as it comes to crunch point) will be the notion that part of the reason why he is a stellar footballer is that he is surrounded by brilliance and that he is coached by the best on the planet.