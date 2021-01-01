« previous next »
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

The money from his sale will be needed to replace him and upgrade other positions. I think there is zero chance FSG let their star asset go for nothing.
When is his contract end date?

Just wondering when we can expect talking about his footie to resume  ;D
If he wasn't to extend, I'd rather we kept him to see out his contract than sell him. The team has a head of steam just now and I can't shake how Suarez was in his last season. Still hope a miracle happens mind, but what will be will be.

I agree Roy. There's an obvious cost to doing that of course - so obvious I'm not even going to say it.

But next season Mo Salah will be a brilliant player. It's virtually guaranteed. He should be a brilliant player in Liverpool colours. After that it's highly possible that diminishing returns will set in. Still a top-class player, but not as effective as he once was. That might be a problem if it is simultaneously draining Liverpool's resources with the kind of wage his agent would like. So let someone else manage his (very expensive) slow declension. Keeping him for 12 more months would also allow Liverpool to line up a serious - and younger - replacement.  The purchase of Diaz should fill everyone with confidence.

This doesn't feel like an Alonso-Torres-Suarez situation to me. Those were three extraordinary footballers who to an extent (along with Steve) were "carrying the team". Alonso especially. But Mo does not carry this team. How could he when we have the likes of Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago, Bobby, Mane, and the two full backs. Not to mention Alisson? There is world-class quality throughout the squad.

Mo will know that. He knows what it's like playing for a shit team because he was recently playing for Egypt. He's not Messi and never was. He can't spin gold out of any old material. At the back of his mind (and increasingly at the front of his mind as it comes to crunch point) will be the notion that part of the reason why he is a stellar footballer is that he is surrounded by brilliance and that he is coached by the best on the planet.
It is a negotiation tactic.

I think he's mis-judged it though if that's the case.

Salah, as good as he is, has never been less needed at Liverpool than he is right now. We have the best squad we've ever had, better forward depth than ever before, his form has dropped slightly and our recruitment remains on point. We also now know that Klopp is at least content with FSG's position, and he will always win over Salah in the eyes of (true) supporters.

I was asked the other day who I would most worry about losing from our squad, and I genuinely think I'd be more concerned about losing four players before Salah. Those being Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Trent. Salah is more replaceable than all of those, in my opinion.
He will be a big loss there is no doubt about that, if he leaves. Won't be ideal timing either as Jurgen enters his final season or two but no better man to find a replacement / change the team or tactics a little. He's not irreplaceable but it will more than likely be a bump in the road in the team development as a key figure for us.

Hopefully no one will go on about him being a greedy bastard as he's virtually a philanthropist in Egypt already. Reading stories about taking care of the man who robbed his home in Egypt says it all, replacing the city's ambulances, cancer center etc. Here is a man that gives back so the more money he can make is for a bigger cause than his own future.
