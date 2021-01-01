« previous next »
They have already extended his contract once.
And don't seem to want to now.

We gave him that contract a year in to his first deal as well if we're going to use that to judge current actions
He's one of, if not the best player on the planet, and he's likely got another 3/4 years left at around this standard. Out of every possible eventuality, I'd love him to stay and finish his career here the most.

But if he doesn't sign a new contract by the end of the season, I think the club should sell him.

People have made comparisons with keeping Wijnaldum and even Can until their contracts ran down, but their market values were way below that of Salah's. We're not a financial doping club, so to bring in a replacement of that kind of quality will cost more than FSG would likely fund, so if he isn't to sign, it's imperative that we maximise the fee we get for him. That would hugely outweigh the benefit of having him one more season then letting him go for free.

We need to look at the longer term prosperity of the club and not merely the short term. That means, if he isn't going to commit for the next 3/4 years, having the money to bring in a replacement that doesn't mean too much of a drop-off in quality.

Additionally, by selling him, we have a modicum of control over where he goes. From a footballing perspective in terms of minimising the potential for him to bite us on the arse, PSG would be best. The worst case would be to see him turning out for one of the murderous oil dictatorship clubs or the red Manc twats.

Finally, I cannot see him leaving for anything other than money reasons. If it were for 'new challenge' reasons, he wouldn't be going through the process of trying to secure a contract of a certain value. No, it's purely a money issue. And that I find sad. We're not offering him the kind of wage where he'd be able to secure a mortgage on a nice semi-detached in a pleasant suburb. He's already reportedly on well over £10m a year, and it's very unlikely we're offering less (indeed probably north of £15m a year)

He's set up for life to live in luxury, and have enough to pass on that allows his children and his children's children to live in opulence.

Wanting £25m a year instead of £15m or £20m moves well into the 'greedy fucker' territory IMO, especially when he's at a club where he's settled, has an amazing coaching team who've created a system that plays to his strengths, is adored by the fans, is given a platform to be one of the highest profile players in the world, challenges for the top silverware each year (and has won said top silverware).

This thread..


I'm with Andy, and a few others, on this.
And don't seem to want to now.

We gave him that contract a year in to his first deal as well if we're going to use that to judge current actions

From I can see it is a stand-off in which parties want to agree a deal but there is a difference in valuation. 
He's one of, if not the best player on the planet, and he's likely got another 3/4 years left at around this standard. Out of every possible eventuality, I'd love him to stay and finish his career here the most.

But if he doesn't sign a new contract by the end of the season, I think the club should sell him.

People have made comparisons with keeping Wijnaldum and even Can until their contracts ran down, but their market values were way below that of Salah's. We're not a financial doping club, so to bring in a replacement of that kind of quality will cost more than FSG would likely fund, so if he isn't to sign, it's imperative that we maximise the fee we get for him. That would hugely outweigh the benefit of having him one more season then letting him go for free.

We need to look at the longer term prosperity of the club and not merely the short term. That means, if he isn't going to commit for the next 3/4 years, having the money to bring in a replacement that doesn't mean too much of a drop-off in quality.

Additionally, by selling him, we have a modicum of control over where he goes. From a footballing perspective in terms of minimising the potential for him to bite us on the arse, PSG would be best. The worst case would be to see him turning out for one of the murderous oil dictatorship clubs or the red Manc twats.

Finally, I cannot see him leaving for anything other than money reasons. If it were for 'new challenge' reasons, he wouldn't be going through the process of trying to secure a contract of a certain value. No, it's purely a money issue. And that I find sad. We're not offering him the kind of wage where he'd be able to secure a mortgage on a nice semi-detached in a pleasant suburb. He's already reportedly on well over £10m a year, and it's very unlikely we're offering less (indeed probably north of £15m a year)

He's set up for life to live in luxury, and have enough to pass on that allows his children and his children's children to live in opulence.

Wanting £25m a year instead of £15m or £20m moves well into the 'greedy fucker' territory IMO, especially when he's at a club where he's settled, has an amazing coaching team who've created a system that plays to his strengths, is adored by the fans, is given a platform to be one of the highest profile players in the world, challenges for the top silverware each year (and has won said top silverware).



I can see it from both points of view.

Mo probably thinks he has been underpaid for the last couple of years. The club probably think that they will probably have to overpay him for the next 3 or 4 years to keep him.
From I can see it is a stand-off in which parties want to agree a deal but there is a difference in valuation. 
Agreed, its nonsense to suggest the club doesn't want him to stay. We know an offer has been made but since we don't know whether the offer is good enough its way too hard to comment.

Personally, unless he signs in the next 3 weeks, I doubt we'll know till the end of the season. The rest is all paper talk trying to destabilise us.
Why would Salah agree to leave in the summer? If he isn't signing a new contract he'll just see out his contact and get an even bigger deal and his pick of club. Can't see a situation were he agrees to a sale before his contract expires especially when it seems that purely in footballing terms he'd rather stay beyond his contract.
Indeed. So many here seem to think 'selling' a player is like pressing a button marked 'Sell' and it just happens.

'If he doesn't sign a contract we will sell him'.

Will we indeed? What if he doesn't want to be sold? What if no club is willing to buy at the price we want or the wages and emoluments he seeks? What if clubs are willing to buy and pay but not the clubs he wants to go to? Or not the clubs we want to sell to (e.g City)? What if the agent whom this echo chamber has decided is an evil satanic imp whispering diabolical temptations into a poor, innocent rube's ears instructs him to wait a year and double his winnings?

It's really not as simple as Press Button Marked 'Sell'. Which is one reason why this thing will take time and yes maybe a bit of brinkmanship from both sides.

But then this has become a hysterical echo-chamber comedy thread in recent days dealing 99% with speculation and feeding off each other's neuroses as if they are actually true...so what else can one expect?
It's a tough time to go looking for a big salary raise as just post covid / building a new stand so the owners probably don't want to rip up the wage structure. Mo gets 350k plus then expect the rest to expect more a lot more when contracts are to be renewed.

On the other side the owners have no problem paying silly wages in the baseball industry thus keeping them competitive. Right now the likes of Grealish and Sancho are making 150k a week more than Mo so he probably has a case that the club shouldn't be hesitating to pay 350k a week to him. Clubs abroad will probably offer 500k plus to tempt him and God knows what in a brown envelope. Im sure his wife at home is reminding him what is the most important thing here n it is about finances. His legendary status is already assured n i bet his wages go a long way to keep his extended family, friends, home town and charities going. He's probably thinking how many more schools, ambulances, impoverished people at home can i help? The man is not greedy as God knows how much money he has donated
What if no club is willing to buy at the price we want or the wages and emoluments he seeks?

Word of the day bog roll for Ghost Town...
It's the same dance we went through with Gini and hard to see either side budging. It'll take a willingness to compromise/meet in the middle which doesn't seem like it's going to happen.
Apparently good negotiators never meet in the middle. I guess it's ok in this case because we want what's best for the club and what's best for Mo.
I can see you are desperate for an argument tonight, mate, following me all over the forum.  ;D

In 2010 Liverpool were bought by NESV and after acquisition we had debts of £50m. The debt in the holding company in the last accounts was £265m. So an increase in debt of £215m

That same year United had debts of £778m in their last quarterly accounts their debt was £495m so a reduction of £283m.

So in 2010 United had £728m more in debt than Liverpool that has fallen by half a billion quid to £235m.

Given that I would say United paying huge wages is sustainable woudn't you ?


Listing on the stock market probably helped them lots to reduce their debt.
How many times have they asked for rights issue since listing in 2012?
Whatever happens, I just hope he helps us win another couple of trophies this season!


A lot may depend on what we achieve this year, aside from the money and kudos that comes our way if we do well, it also will shape how Mo thinks about things and which club will deliver maximum glory. With PSG gone from the CL their desperation will increase but not their status. Haaland, MpBappe and Salah (and Ronaldo and possibly Kane) potentially floating around this summer will see cats within the pigeons.
Posted on his social media a short while ago. No mention of any injury. That doesnt mean he isnt injured but its probably positive than not.
Indeed. So many here seem to think 'selling' a player is like pressing a button marked 'Sell' and it just happens.

'If he doesn't sign a contract we will sell him'.

Will we indeed? What if he doesn't want to be sold? What if no club is willing to buy at the price we want or the wages and emoluments he seeks? What if clubs are willing to buy and pay but not the clubs he wants to go to? Or not the clubs we want to sell to (e.g City)? What if the agent whom this echo chamber has decided is an evil satanic imp whispering diabolical temptations into a poor, innocent rube's ears instructs him to wait a year and double his winnings?

It's really not as simple as Press Button Marked 'Sell'. Which is one reason why this thing will take time and yes maybe a bit of brinkmanship from both sides.

But then this has become a hysterical echo-chamber comedy thread in recent days dealing 99% with speculation and feeding off each other's neuroses as if they are actually true...so what else can one expect?

Yep very true, good post.
This is an unwanted distraction.
It is still in our hands!
Just hope both sides can find a compromise.
This injury is really worrying me.
From I can see it is a stand-off in which parties want to agree a deal but there is a difference in valuation.
So not as easy as just extending his deal earlier then at least?
This injury is really worrying me.

I hope it's not his back.  ::)
