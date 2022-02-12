United had a cash pile they ate up and have taken on further and further debt.
Two things you've complained about in our last accounts...
In 2010 Liverpool were bought by NESV and after acquisition we had debts of £50m. The debt in the holding company in the last accounts was £265m. So an increase in debt of £215m
That same year United had debts of £778m in their last quarterly accounts their debt was £495m so a reduction of £283m.
So in 2010 United had £728m more in debt than Liverpool that has fallen by half a billion quid to £235m.
Given that I would say United paying huge wages is sustainable woudn't you ?