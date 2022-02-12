Somebody needs to sit Mo down and explain there are different definitions of both worth and value.



Mo thinks he's worth more than Liverpool are offering, but I imagine most Reds think it isn't worth paying him £X amount if it's likely to create resentment within the squad, who we all value highly.



And how much does Mo value his adoration in the city which would be irreplaceable if he thinks he'll moves to a club that value him more. He needs to look at other players with similar deluded ambitions and wonder is it worth it.



I fear Mo is on a mission to self destruct and I have no doubt who will carry the regrets the longest.



This might seem that a load of us are not valuing what he's done for us, but it's up to Mo to show his worth and tell his agent to sign the contract and stop blaming the club.