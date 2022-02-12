« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1837729 times)

Online Koplass

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:01:53 pm
He might want another challenge abroad though. If we win the FA Cup then he's won everything he could possibly want with us. That being the case, I could understand if he wanted to finish his career in Spain or somewhere he's not played before. I certainly wouldn't hold it against him considering everything we've won. I'm not sure I believe about him staying in the Premier League especially if other bigger European clubs come calling.

True but if that's the case then why all the back and forth over his contract? If he wants a new challenge then he should let the club know and give us a chance to sell him for a decent price. 
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:06:21 pm
Klopp didn't want to speculate on that. He said that Mo had said he didn't think it was serious, but he felt something when he had to stretch for a ball.

But did he walk off , and was thus ok?

(I'm not fully in on the RAWK joke on this angle, but I think it needs to be included)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:01:53 pm
He might want another challenge abroad though. If we win the FA Cup then he's won everything he could possibly want with us. That being the case, I could understand if he wanted to finish his career in Spain or somewhere he's not played before. I certainly wouldn't hold it against him considering everything we've won. I'm not sure I believe about him staying in the Premier League especially if other bigger European clubs come calling.

Definitely think this is an angle, and might something to consider.  Mad consideration too, but would a flight from Madrid to Egypt be much shorter too?
And whilst winning other trophies , new challenges is always going to freshen you up, the lure of cold hard cash is always difficult. Even when you have more than you know how to spend. For the likes of these guys though, there's what I call Schindler's list syndrome. If they took an extra £150K a week, could they build another school or hospital. Or pay for life saving surgery. Letters from those families could mean more than medals.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm »
If he goes we will be OK as got his best years and can't see him going cheap as there is two or three clubs who are clamouring for a striker this summer.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:47:45 pm
But did he walk off , and was thus ok?

(I'm not fully in on the RAWK joke on this angle, but I think it needs to be included)

He did walk off went down the tunnel I think so that must have looked at it. But it was obvious that Klopp didn't want to say too much, but he did say he wasn't walking "properly" so I would guess they need to check up him out, at least.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 04:13:40 pm
True but if that's the case then why all the back and forth over his contract? If he wants a new challenge then he should let the club know and give us a chance to sell him for a decent price.

He could be nervous about admitting it though, not sure how people would react. I tend to think most would understand. But it always seems to become a game once the agents and other sources whether from clubs or other "associates" become involved.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 05:25:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:14:41 pm
He could be nervous about admitting it though, not sure how people would react. I tend to think most would understand. But it always seems to become a game once the agents and other sources whether from clubs or other "associates" become involved.

Personally, I think he is off. Agent will be on to him about one last pay day.

There would have been a compromise either way.

If he feels he achieve stuff elsewhere and get loads more money then let him go. We want players 100% committed to what Klopp wants to achieve.

We will replace him with someone great (a Diaz / Jota type) and go from there. We could get £100 million and then sign two players.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:59:09 pm
Where? PSG are a mess. City? I mean we love Salah but with his sloppy passing he wouldn't last two games under Guardiola. Newcastle? I think he's too ambitious to go there.

He should just accept what we're offering and i don't think we're offering peanuts.

Sloppy passing? Have you seen De Bruyne passing percentage? Strange post, Guardiola would absolutely love Salah and out of our forwards hes by far the best passer of ball.
Online Fromola

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 06:05:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:01:53 pm
He might want another challenge abroad though. If we win the FA Cup then he's won everything he could possibly want with us. That being the case, I could understand if he wanted to finish his career in Spain or somewhere he's not played before. I certainly wouldn't hold it against him considering everything we've won. I'm not sure I believe about him staying in the Premier League especially if other bigger European clubs come calling.

Me neither if he went to Real/Barca, although I wouldn't appreciate him winding his contract down and going for nothing.

If he joined another PL club or PSG then it's clearly for the money and would considerably harm his legacy here (Torres rather than Alonso for example).

I do think he wants to stay though and it's about money. He wants to paid what he feels he's worth and there's a limited number of clubs who can offer that as he'll know.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Sloppy passing? Have you seen De Bruyne passing percentage? Strange post, Guardiola would absolutely love Salah and out of our forwards hes by far the best passer of ball.

Guardiola is due to leave in 2023 anyway (the earliest Salah would play for City is for 23/24).


Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Phineus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 06:08:41 pm »
Hes in an odd situation as the clubs that can afford to pay what we assume he wants arent any more likely for UCL success in the coming years.

I trust the club and either way I think well be fine.
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:47:45 pm
But did he walk off , and was thus ok?

(I'm not fully in on the RAWK joke on this angle, but I think it needs to be included)

When Virg got done by the little psychopath, people were saying he walked off the pitch so it can't have been that bad, Welshred was getting seriously pissed off with this.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:01:53 pm
He might want another challenge abroad though.

That's fair enough, just come out and say it.

Wanting more money when you're already earning a ridiculous amount, that's another story.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:49:10 pm
That's fair enough, just come out and say it.

Wanting more money when you're already earning a ridiculous amount, that's another story.

Does that apply when we turn down an offer for one of our players. Is it acceptable for the club to want more money when transfer fees are already ridiculous.

We want the market value for our players when we sell them so can we really complain when players want the same ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:21:25 pm
Does that apply when we turn down an offer for one of our players. Is it acceptable for the club to want more money when transfer fees are already ridiculous.

We want the market value for our players when we sell them so can we really complain when players want the same ?

If you're a Liverpool fan then yes, as we will obviously see it with red tinted glasses. So we, as fans, would obv want the club to maximise a fee we receive and minimise wages we pay.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:21:25 pm
Does that apply when we turn down an offer for one of our players. Is it acceptable for the club to want more money when transfer fees are already ridiculous.

We want the market value for our players when we sell them so can we really complain when players want the same ?
Define market value.
Id argue theres 2 markets in football. Sustainable and doped.

I really dont have a problem with any outcome here, but theres a way of doing things. If he wants a new challenge, thats fine. Just say that. But the club and our short and long term success matter more than any player.

Weve done very well out of him and financially he owes us nothing. 36m was a bargain. But equally he has done very well out of us too. It just needs sorting either way with the minimum of fuss.



Offline number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 07:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:59:09 pm
Where? PSG are a mess. City? I mean we love Salah but with his sloppy passing he wouldn't last two games under Guardiola. Newcastle? I think he's too ambitious to go there.

He should just accept what we're offering and i don't think we're offering peanuts.

Salah's pass completion rate is 80%, De Bruyne's is 84%, not agreat deal of difference. To call Salah's passing "sloppy" is ridiculous.
Online Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:37:57 pm
Define market value.
Id argue theres 2 markets in football. Sustainable and doped.

To be Devil's advocate here, I would say that United run a sustainable model but still pay players the kind of wages Salah reportedly wants.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:37:57 pm

I really dont have a problem with any outcome here, but theres a way of doing things. If he wants a new challenge, thats fine. Just say that. But the club and our short and long term success matter more than any player.

Weve done very well out of him and financially he owes us nothing. 36m was a bargain. But equally he has done very well out of us too. It just needs sorting either way with the minimum of fuss.


Again playing Devil's advocate, you could say that Liverpool probably don't want to shell out huge wages for a player in his thirties who is likely to decline, so maybe they should just come out and say that.

It is the way of the world now both sides have been using the media to get their narrative out there. As you say it would be much better if things were sorted out amicably.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 07:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:13 pm
To be Devil's advocate here, I would say that United run a sustainable model but still pay players the kind of wages Salah reportedly wants.

United had a cash pile they ate up and have taken on further and further debt.

Two things you've complained about in our last accounts...
Online Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 07:57:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:50:23 pm
United had a cash pile they ate up and have taken on further and further debt.

Two things you've complained about in our last accounts...

;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
Is he likely to be fit for Arsenal?
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 08:41:28 pm »
If that James Pearce article is even remotely on the mark (chances of him having a source?) then he wont be signing another contract  theres just no chance hes getting a contract that reflects him being one of the greatest players on the planet in monetary terms here
Online John C

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm »
Somebody needs to sit Mo down and explain there are different definitions of both worth and value.

Mo thinks he's worth more than Liverpool are offering, but I imagine most Reds think it isn't worth paying him £X amount if it's likely to create resentment within the squad, who we all value highly.

And how much does Mo value his adoration in the city which would be irreplaceable if he thinks he'll moves to a club that value him more. He needs to look at other players with similar deluded ambitions and wonder is it worth it.

I fear Mo is on a mission to self destruct and I have no doubt who will carry the regrets the longest.

This might seem that a load of us are not valuing what he's done for us, but it's up to Mo to show his worth and tell his agent to sign the contract and stop blaming the club.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 08:45:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:41:28 pm
If that James Pearce article is even remotely on the mark (chances of him having a source?) then he wont be signing another contract  theres just no chance hes getting a contract that reflects him being one of the greatest players on the planet in monetary terms here

I think we're still at the point where the 2 sides are trying to see who blinks first. Salah's team feeding Romano and writing that piece on friday and the club(most likely) feeding Pearce.
Online Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 08:47:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:50:23 pm
United had a cash pile they ate up and have taken on further and further debt.

Two things you've complained about in our last accounts...

I can see you are desperate for an argument tonight, mate, following me all over the forum.  ;D

In 2010 Liverpool were bought by NESV and after acquisition we had debts of £50m. The debt in the holding company in the last accounts was £265m. So an increase in debt of £215m

That same year United had debts of £778m in their last quarterly accounts their debt was £495m so a reduction of £283m.

So in 2010 United had £728m more in debt than Liverpool that has fallen by half a billion quid to £235m.

Given that I would say United paying huge wages is sustainable woudn't you ?

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
