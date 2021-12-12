

No doubt that Mo is instructing him to get him the best deal possible. Probably wants to be on the same level as de Bruyne for example. There's a way to conduct yourself and go about it though.

Do you reckon Mo told him to make such a pathetic unprofessional tweet after Klopp's comments?

The way he's conducting himself is putting Liverpool fans off the whole situation. If he kept his mouth shut and stopped the childish tweets, I'm sure we'd be seeing a lot more 'give him what he wants' after scoring today.



The rest of your post is weird. People are quite understandably angered by his agent disrespecting the manager.



Thanks for the reply Clint. I wasn't particularly aiming anything at you. I just remembered the phrase and saw it as representative of many postsSee, when people say things like this what they usually mean is something like 'he should conduct himself the way I think he should'.*Shrug* Of course we all have our own prefered way of doing things but even if someone acts differently to how I would, so what? Honestly people are too sensitive. They make too big a deal out of every little thing that others say or do.I've got no idea and I couldn't give a monkeys either way. It's not important. What's important is what the outcome of these negotiations eventually is. Hopefully one that suits all parties. If it turns out not to be there'll be plenty of scope for people to vent about it then, because at least that will be venting about something real and established, not about imaginary fears and fears built upon other people's also baseless fears in a kind of increasingly hysterical echo chamber.Honestly, don't presume to speak for all LFC fans because there's lots of people who aren't being 'put off' because we're not so absurdly sensitive about every jot and tittle.Not all that 'understandably'. I doubt Klopp gives the slightest damn about some emojis and nor do I. Like I said people are far too quick to get 'angered' about things. It's getting worse in the social media age; like people feel they have to respond intensely to everything. In fact...you don't.