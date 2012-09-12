« previous next »
Mo just seems a bit off at the moment. Trying too hard or things just not gong his way with the run of the ball, hitting the post 3 times in a week. Stil it shows what a class player he is stepping up to put the pen away today. I am sure the off the field stuff with his agent making twitter statements and the like also is not helping at the moment. I really hope that a comprise between sides and be found. It would be heartbreaking to see him in another shirt other then our own. Mo you can be a club legend here and break all the club scoring records and you are ever so loved by us fans. Please don't throw that away. I understand he wants to be paid well as a world class footballer but I just hope a middle ground can be found in the end. 
We have already done very well out of this move and are in a great position,  whether he renews or leaves.  Not a fan of committing major resources for years to a player hitting 30, especially one who has been near ever present for us,  all that attrition,  wear and tear. The financial commitment has to suit the club first,  he's not a 24 year old Gerrard holding all the cards.   Happy to part ways in a year if that's how it plays out or getting a fee now, getting the recruitment right is a constant endeavour obviously,  whether its him or his replacement.

His agent needs to stop being a dick and Mo needs to have a word with him. Its one thing if he doesn't want to sign, but no need for his agent to air his grievances on social media
After the Arsenal game Id give him a good rest
Any word on the injury?
Any word on the injury?

Klopp didn't want to speculate on that. He said that Mo had said he didn't think it was serious, but he felt something when he had to stretch for a ball.
Any word on the injury?

Klopp said in the post match interview that Salah didn't think it was serious but he over-extended his foot a little bit. Hopefully just one of those ones that hurts for a few minutes and we were just being careful taking him off.
Thanks lads and / or lasses.
Needs dropping on Wednesday, get his head right and a rest. The only one of our attackers that will still think their undroppable. Time to change that mindset, we need everyone to be fighting for their places at their highest levels to pull off the Quad.
Assuming Mo' doesn't sign on, this doesn't work

You would have to be in favour of dropping Mo' THIS season, (with a title on the line) Dropping him next season after the summer window has already closed would be irrelevant. If he chooses not to leave in the summer, then next season you may as well play him if available, as he helps the team.  We did the same with Gini, Can et al

If he refuses to leave in the summer, us not playing him next season, obviously doesn't get us our 100m(lost transfer fee) back, if just costs us points/trophies next yr

What I suppose I am saying is we seem reluctant to drop Mo (but not Jota, Diaz, Roberto or Sadio) or even take him off (till this week)
If he is not staying around we don't have to be as precious anymore
I want him to stay but remember this

We thought we could not replace Roger, we did, Kevin
We thought we could not replace Kevin, we did, Kenny
We thought we could not replace Rush, we did, Robbie
We thought we could not replace Robbie, we did, Michael
We thought we could not replace Michael, we did, Fernando
We thought we could not replace Fernando, we did, Luis
We thought we could not replace Luis, we did, Mo (eventually)
Needs dropping on Wednesday, get his head right and a rest. The only one of our attackers that will still think their undroppable. Time to change that mindset, we need everyone to be fighting for their places at their highest levels to pull off the Quad.

A couple of days off will clear his mind so there is nothing really concerning at this point.

If we drop Salah it will only give the press more stories to write about internal rife and it is no good for both player and club.
sorry if it has been answered but what is Mo/his agent wanting from this new deal? Money obviously but is he not on good money now? Ronaldo type money? We are competing, wining things and upgrading the team. He plays for the best team in the world and the best man manager in the world. What other motivation does he need? I mean the money in football is at silly levels especially when people are struggling to make ends met, people leaving war with nothing but the clothes on their backs. I guess the question is how much money does a person want or need. I understand that footballers have a limited self life and they want to be set for life. But they are already? I don't really understand.
He's been very unlucky the last two games, woodwork 3 times, that totally changes the narrative.

Hopefully it's nothing too serious, we need him fit and firing.
People might be underestimating how much he wants that Ballon d'Or

So he won't sign because we've never had one ?
sorry if it has been answered but what is Mo/his agent wanting from this new deal? Money obviously but is he not on good money now? Ronaldo type money? We are competing, wining things and upgrading the team. He plays for the best team in the world and the best man manager in the world. What other motivation does he need? I mean the money in football is at silly levels especially when people are struggling to make ends met, people leaving war with nothing but the clothes on their backs. I guess the question is how much money does a person want or need. I understand that footballers have a limited self life and they want to be set for life. But they are already? I don't really understand.

Nobody knows. Its all speculation at this point. We have no firm evidence that money is the problem. Whatever it is, the situation is getting quite tedious, and I hope it gets resolved soon, one way or the other. Nobody is more important than the club.
His agent is an opportunist attention seeker. In other words, a total arse.
Left post, right post, crossbar hatrick in the last two games.

The fact that he's there to take the shot that's just off from being a goal shows that while his overall game might be a bit off at the moment, he's still a danger man
His agent is an opportunist attention seeker. In other words, a total arse.

In other words, a football agent.
I am fully excited for the press to play up the Klopp versus Salah fallout from this game - It will be fantastic! The number of made up stories and quotes from Salahs agent about he was disrespected by Klopp will be epic.
He is still our best attacker.
We thought we could not replace Roger, we did, Kevin
We thought we could not replace Kevin, we did, Kenny
We thought we could not replace Rush, we did, Robbie
We thought we could not replace Robbie, we did, Michael
We thought we could not replace Michael, we did, Fernando
We thought we could not replace Fernando, we did, Luis
We thought we could not replace Luis, we did, Mo (eventually)

I cant shake this feeling about it all either. We just enjoy him while hes here however it turns out.

What a player/kisser.
Boss pen. Cool as ice.

Always a threat, always keeps running. And we get to witness him for the remainder of this season and at least one more. Lets hope a few more pots of silver are added in that time and that he climbs the goal scorer rankings another place or two.

Dunno about anybody else but Im just going to continue to savour every minute I see him on the pitch. One of our best ever.
I fucking despise these agents, a cancer in the modern game
So he won't sign because we've never had one ?

Owen won the Ballon D'or in 2001.
Still dangerous obviously but a little off it at the moment, and some of the woodwork finishes weren't good finishes (that is, it wasn't just that he was unlucky). I'd almost think about resting him for Arsenal. The issue is he's the only player we don't really have backup for in the front 3. Jota, Mane and Firmino can all play centrally, Jota, mane and Diaz can all play inside left. Which one of them can play inside right? Probably Mane I guess.


I'd almost think about resting him for Arsenal. The issue is he's the only player we don't really have backup for in the front 3. Jota, Mane and Firmino can all play centrally, Jota, mane and Diaz can all play inside left. Which one of them can play inside right? Probably Mane I guess.




The way we play with Trent, Hendo and Mo interchanging positions then I think Diaz or Mane could easily play the right striker position. Then hopefully we throw Carvalho into the mix.
Owen won the Ballon D'or in 2001.


I am aware.
We thought we could not replace Roger, we did, Kevin
We thought we could not replace Kevin, we did, Kenny
We thought we could not replace Rush, we did, Robbie
We thought we could not replace Robbie, we did, Michael
We thought we could not replace Michael, we did, Fernando
We thought we could not replace Fernando, we did, Luis
We thought we could not replace Luis, we did, Mo (eventually)


I like that Kenny was the only irreplaceable one on that list.
Needs dropping on Wednesday, get his head right and a rest. The only one of our attackers that will still think their undroppable. Time to change that mindset, we need everyone to be fighting for their places at their highest levels to pull off the Quad.

 :lmao

You dont drop your best player in a game like this.
Still dangerous obviously but a little off it at the moment, and some of the woodwork finishes weren't good finishes (that is, it wasn't just that he was unlucky). I'd almost think about resting him for Arsenal. The issue is he's the only player we don't really have backup for in the front 3. Jota, Mane and Firmino can all play centrally, Jota, mane and Diaz can all play inside left. Which one of them can play inside right? Probably Mane I guess.

If we wanted to rest him we would have rest  him we would have done so today, generally managers dont rest their best player and top 3 players in world in games against the top 6, Im pretty sure Klopp wont either.
I fucking despise these agents, a cancer in the modern game

The sad truth is that the clubs are just as bad.

When we have Clubs being used for sportswashing and young kids basically being trafficked between continents just because they are talented. Then there is very little moral high ground.   
any update on his injury?
The sad truth is that the clubs are just as bad.

When we have Clubs being used for sportswashing and young kids basically being trafficked between continents just because they are talented. Then there is very little moral high ground.   
That's so true, Al. The game has always been about trophies, and more money made more trophies possible, so the best players went to rich clubs. But it was never a situation where, even the best clubs of old, had top players in all positions. Sportswash makes it possible to do that, and to have spares on the bench. And there are enough shit-character agents that flick to those clubs like bees to honey flies to shit.
Still dangerous obviously but a little off it at the moment, and some of the woodwork finishes weren't good finishes (that is, it wasn't just that he was unlucky). I'd almost think about resting him for Arsenal. The issue is he's the only player we don't really have backup for in the front 3. Jota, Mane and Firmino can all play centrally, Jota, mane and Diaz can all play inside left. Which one of them can play inside right? Probably Mane I guess.



;D Lol

The lengths some will go to in a bid to sound authoritative. I'd love to see you demonstrate this using this new science of Finish Analysis. Though it's true one of them was a bit scuffed, and as we know, scuffed shots are never goals...
He is a fantastic footballer and seemingly a lovely fella.

His agent is a total wanker.
He is a fantastic footballer and seemingly a lovely fella.

His agent is a total wanker.

He works for Salah, who is not innocent in this contract debacle
