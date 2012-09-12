Mo just seems a bit off at the moment. Trying too hard or things just not gong his way with the run of the ball, hitting the post 3 times in a week. Stil it shows what a class player he is stepping up to put the pen away today. I am sure the off the field stuff with his agent making twitter statements and the like also is not helping at the moment. I really hope that a comprise between sides and be found. It would be heartbreaking to see him in another shirt other then our own. Mo you can be a club legend here and break all the club scoring records and you are ever so loved by us fans. Please don't throw that away. I understand he wants to be paid well as a world class footballer but I just hope a middle ground can be found in the end.