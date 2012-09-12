Assuming Mo' doesn't sign on, this doesn't work
You would have to be in favour of dropping Mo' THIS season, (with a title on the line) Dropping him next season after the summer window has already closed would be irrelevant. If he chooses not to leave in the summer, then next season you may as well play him if available, as he helps the team. We did the same with Gini, Can et al
If he refuses to leave in the summer, us not playing him next season, obviously doesn't get us our 100m(lost transfer fee) back, if just costs us points/trophies next yr
What I suppose I am saying is we seem reluctant to drop Mo (but not Jota, Diaz, Roberto or Sadio) or even take him off (till this week)
If he is not staying around we don't have to be as precious anymore
I want him to stay but remember this
We thought we could not replace Roger, we did, Kevin
We thought we could not replace Kevin, we did, Kenny
We thought we could not replace Rush, we did, Robbie
We thought we could not replace Robbie, we did, Michael
We thought we could not replace Michael, we did, Fernando
We thought we could not replace Fernando, we did, Luis
We thought we could not replace Luis, we did, Mo (eventually)