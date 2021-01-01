I'm just pissed off about the timing of this shit..We are battling on 3 fronts, with a decent chance in all..Everyone should be pulling in one direction, with almost tunnel vision, not having to think or worry about individual player contracts.. Klopp should just refuse to answer any questions about Salah or any player..As for the situation at hand, I think the club has shown time and time again that they have a simple policy in place and that policy is to be sensible with our finances. There have been plenty of examples, where the club hasn't paid over the odds to players demanding a big final pay day. (Gini being the most recent one)Just a few days ago, we have been patting the club on the back for great financial results in spite of the covid impact, while a number of our rivals have not fared as well..We will struggle to remain financially stable if we break the current financial model and the wage structure/reqruitment that comes with it.In my opinion the club will remain steadfast and not give in to Mo and his agents demands. The club has sent the biggest hint through Klopp that they will not offer what is being demanded. Klopp pretty much said, its Mo's choice now.We need to realize that the club is being run by people who know what they are doing, otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are in on and off the pitch.For the next couple of months, let's focus on what's really important: League, CL, FA Cup and let the rest be taken care of by people who have the best interest of LFC at heart.