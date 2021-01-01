« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1821563 times)

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 03:16:03 am »
If Mo does leave this summer, the 100-125M we get for him will be invested back into player sales.  We've already seen it in the past with the Coutinho money.  It may actually be better for the club long term to bring in a couple of great young players (Belingham and ??) for Mo, similar to what we did when Allison and VVD came in.  However, my heart says I'd like to see Mo sign an extension and finish the remaining best years of his career playing for us.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,484
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 03:16:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:48:47 am

If we are getting nothing for him in summer 2023 and his motivation to play is as much about his own personal profile (which I do not believe but would not put past any agent) then the club could easily put its efforts into the players who do want to be here. A forward line of Diaz, Mane and Jota is decent enough (in addition to the back ups and whoever might come in). I would not want to go through the whole Michael Owen episode again. Mo will be 31 in June 2023, he cannot afford to spend next year as a 4th choice striker. That is about all the power we have in this matter despite it effectively cutting off our nose to spite our face. I, like everyone, want him to sign but ultimately the clubs interest comes first. We simply cannot afford to lose £150m just to have one more year of Mo.

Sorry I dont agree with that at all. If Salah wants to see out his contract then why on earth would we damage our chances of success to punish a player because he hasnt been able to get us the fee we wanted? So not also are we losing the best footballer in the world but to cry about the fact he goes on a free, we damage our chances  of winning a league?

We only get one more season of Klopp after Salahs last season. We can absolutely afford to lose Salah on a free.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 03:22:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:48:47 am

If we are getting nothing for him in summer 2023 and his motivation to play is as much about his own personal profile (which I do not believe but would not put past any agent) then the club could easily put its efforts into the players who do want to be here. A forward line of Diaz, Mane and Jota is decent enough (in addition to the back ups and whoever might come in). I would not want to go through the whole Michael Owen episode again. Mo will be 31 in June 2023, he cannot afford to spend next year as a 4th choice striker. That is about all the power we have in this matter despite it effectively cutting off our nose to spite our face. I, like everyone, want him to sign but ultimately the clubs interest comes first. We simply cannot afford to lose £150m just to have one more year of Mo.

Assuming Mo' doesn't sign on, this doesn't work

You would have to be in favour of dropping Mo' THIS season, (with a title on the line) Dropping him next season after the summer window has already closed would be irrelevant. If he chooses not to leave in the summer, then next season you may as well play him if available, as he helps the team.  We did the same with Gini, Can et al

If he refuses to leave in the summer, us not playing him next season, obviously doesn't get us our 100m(lost transfer fee) back, if just costs us points/trophies next yr
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • JFT97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 03:52:31 am »
If he does want to go, where is he going to go? We won't sell him to either Manchester club. Chelsea are out of the running for the foreseeable future. Real Madrid want Mbappe. Barcelona want Haaland. PSG are rich enough, but does he really want to go there, especially if they want to sign Ronaldo? Maybe moneybags Newcastle will want him as a marquee signing, making a statement of their intentions? But again, does he want to go there, when they are a long-term project and he's turning 30?

I love Mo, he's my favourite player, and I want him to stay, but there aren't that many obvious alternatives for him.

(Apologies if this has all been rehashed by others, I couldn't be arsed ploughing through loads of pages).
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 04:12:40 am »
I just think that people need to chill  theres plenty of football, Liverpool FC and Mo to enjoy this season
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 04:13:34 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 03:52:31 am
If he does want to go, where is he going to go? We won't sell him to either Manchester club. Chelsea are out of the running for the foreseeable future. Real Madrid want Mbappe. Barcelona want Haaland. PSG are rich enough, but does he really want to go there, especially if they want to sign Ronaldo? Maybe moneybags Newcastle will want him as a marquee signing, making a statement of their intentions? But again, does he want to go there, when they are a long-term project and he's turning 30?

I love Mo, he's my favourite player, and I want him to stay, but there aren't that many obvious alternatives for him.

(Apologies if this has all been rehashed by others, I couldn't be arsed ploughing through loads of pages).

Yeah, i don't see many alternatives for him either. He also needs a specific system in order to shine, and Klopp created that for him. Without that he's still going to be a very good player, but not great. At some clubs being very good isn't enough and soon you'll see yourself being just good, like Gini.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 04:58:27 am »
I'm just pissed off about the timing of this shit..  :no
We are battling on 3 fronts, with a decent chance in all..
Everyone should be pulling in one direction, with almost tunnel vision, not having to think or worry about individual player contracts.. Klopp should just refuse to answer any questions about Salah or any player..

As for the situation at hand, I think the club has shown time and time again that they have a simple policy in place and that policy is to be sensible with our finances. There have been plenty of examples, where the club hasn't paid over the odds to players demanding a big final pay day. (Gini being the most recent one)

Just a few days ago, we have been patting the club on the back for great financial results in spite of the covid impact, while a number of our rivals have not fared as well..
We will struggle to remain financially stable if we break the current financial model and the wage structure/reqruitment that comes with it.

In my opinion the club will remain steadfast and not give in to Mo and his agents demands. The club has sent the biggest hint through Klopp that they will not offer what is being demanded. Klopp pretty much said, its Mo's choice now.

We need to realize that the club is being run by people who know what they are doing, otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are in on and off the pitch.

For the next couple of months, let's focus on what's really important: League, CL, FA Cup and let the rest be taken care of by people who have the best interest of LFC at heart.




« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:25 am by 88_RED »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,484
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 04:58:53 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:13:34 am
Yeah, i don't see many alternatives for him either. He also needs a specific system in order to shine, and Klopp created that for him. Without that he's still going to be a very good player, but not great. At some clubs being very good isn't enough and soon you'll see yourself being just good, like Gini.

Salah has been good everywhere they have given him a chance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 