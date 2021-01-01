« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm
While the negotiations are on going, there has to be cut off date where the club will decide to cash in. With the summer and Mo's last year of contract approaching fast, we may see a decision sooner than later at this stage.
A decision that can't be made without the player's agreement. I'd expect him to stay and leave for free, he'd make a shitload more money in signing on fees, as would his agent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm
A decision that can't be made without the player's agreement. I'd expect him to stay and leave for free, he'd make a shitload more money in signing on fees, as would his agent.
Do you mean the club cannot out him up for sale? Find that surprising.
The only agreement for the player to make will be the new club and his terms with that club i think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Do you mean the club cannot out him up for sale? Find that surprising.
The only agreement for the player to make will be the new club and his terms with that club i think.
The club can try to sell him as much as they want, but as a player with a contract he can sit tight until it expires.

If he's sold for a fee the buying club are unlikely to be as generous with their wage offer and signing on fees, so he has no incentive for leaving this summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
The club can try to sell him as much as they want, but as a player with a contract he can sit tight until it expires.

If he's sold for a fee the buying club are unlikely to be as generous with their wage offer and signing on fees, so he has no incentive for leaving this summer.
If he is a wanted player, some clubs may want to sign him earlier than go into a bidding war with others next summer?
Case in point: Diaz. So, if Mbappe is to leave, PSG may be pressured to replace him this summer rather than next.
100 mil for PSG is a drop if they need the player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
The club can try to sell him as much as they want, but as a player with a contract he can sit tight until it expires.

If he's sold for a fee the buying club are unlikely to be as generous with their wage offer and signing on fees, so he has no incentive for leaving this summer.
It's not as simple as you make it. The club can offer to sell, and if a player doesn't want to go, he may not find game enough time and start on the downward spiral of decline. How much would he then make on sign on fees?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
After a really good spell you could tell a few have been itching for some bad news :D Who knew itd come in the form of a load of laughing emojis
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
So basically, Mos agent is waiting on Mbappe saga to create an opportunity for him?

Like Real Madrid must be in his ear saying well give you x.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm
Im sure the club will weigh up any offer received from a club he is willing to go to vs letting him leave for free a year later. My bet is he leaves for free. I wont be holding it against him. I just hope Klopp signs an extension cause that really is the big one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm

And do you trust Henry and Co to pony up the money for a replacement ?

We wouldnt be replacing Salah with a £100m player so i reckon that in summer 2023 we could get £30-50m from the club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:42:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
We wouldnt be replacing Salah with a £100m player so i reckon that in summer 2023 we could get £30-50m from the club.
Mbappe it is then.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:44:30 pm
We've gone from 'Salah Announced' to 'What a Salahout' real quick on here.

Maybe people need to calm the fuck down and be a bit patient. We've got a massive few months coming up and we'll be relying on our best goalscorer heavily during that time.

Save the imaginary pitchforks for the summer eh?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
I think if he doesnt sign we will sell this summer but for no less than 120m and if we dont receive that he will play out the last year. I hope the club give Mo's bellend of an agent a deadline to the end of the season to agree contract. We then get to control the narrative and we then can both move on amicably if Mo doesnt want to sign and we get a 120m fee.

I think its nailed on if Mo leaves we will make a move for Saka who i think has a massive ceiling as a player and under Klopp there is no better manager to develop. I think he is excellent now but will be world class in 3 years if he came to Liverpool. I can see a summer of Saka and a Bellingham or the kid from Monaco for our midfield if Mo leaves.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
The reason this isn't straightforward is because whatever is agreed with Salah has repercussions on other wage agreements with other LFC payers. So, it's not just a game of brinkmanship, when Salah and his agent rejected the deal in December, it went back into the system and means a new deal will need to be developed, and that will take time beause of how intricate the wage agreements with these players are. There are all kinds of external complicating factors as well, like image rights, agent fees etc. Patienc all round would be great, and losing your mind with every little tittle tattle story that emerges in the media won't help anyone.
People seem to love acting like complete tits over things they don't even know to be true, or which have been made up by others. Hardly anyone seems willing to just wait and see. A world in thrall to its own paranoia and neuroses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm
Funny thread, got loads of posts basically calling him a mercenary based on very little and now posts saying he should be dropped because his agent used some emoji's  ;D
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
After a really good spell you could tell a few have been itching for some bad news :D Who knew itd come in the form of a load of laughing emojis

Indeed. It's beyond cringe. It's the sheer incontinence of people that is most embarrassing. An inability to control or reign-in their worst neurotic delusions and kneejerk reactions.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm
Il say it again. No one is bigger than the club full stop
There will be another salah if he goes

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
People seem to love acting like complete tits over things they don't even know to be true, or which have been made up by others. Hardly anyone seems willing to just wait and see. A world in thrall to its own paranoia and neuroses.

Reasonable* discussion on a discussion-based message board should be allowed (being patient is fine and all).


*yes yes - I know - some of it is ridiculous and unreasonable.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
We wouldnt be replacing Salah with a £100m player so i reckon that in summer 2023 we could get £30-50m from the club.
Like Carvalho. Afterall, we still have Mane till 2023.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:01:56 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
Like Carvalho. Afterall, we still have Mane till 2023.

No chance is Carvalho going to be earmarked to possibly replace a player like Salah if indeed Salah does leave.

The point was that I would rather Salah leave on a free if he doesnt sign a contract because we still get a year of him, another chance to see us win things with this amazing team and that any replacement in 2023 we should be able to fund with our money with or without selling Salah.

The only way we would desperately need the Salah money would be if we were signing £100m players, which we wont be.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:03:53 am
How much is he wanting and how much are we offering him? If hes being unrealistic with his wage demands then dont let the door hit you on the way out mate  :wave

Nobody is bigger than the club and his twat of an agent can get fucked too
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:13:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Reasonable* discussion on a discussion-based message board should be allowed (being patient is fine and all).


*yes yes - I know - some of it is ridiculous and unreasonable.
It's all allowed (Mods permitting); no-one is being prevented from saying anything. But we're in the realm of fetid fantasies and unreasonable anger-fuelled responses which are not warranted, based upon what little we actually know. Such as the guy saying he should be dropped tomorrow. Why? Just to make someone feel better about something that probably isn't even true, and certainly isn't proved. Or the usual Fromola-esque fait accomplis (though he's not the only one).

There's so much to talk about about this amazing club and team but people let themselves be played by a few random tweets, and a lack of establsihed facts, and to thereafter build elaborate structures on shifting sands.

I get that it's tantamount to a sign of virility in these SM days for people to get their reactions in as early as possible. But before anything has even happened is a bit previous, IMO
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:14:19 am
Contract extension impasse over more money.  It's a tale as old as time.   Three things can happen.

1. No contract extension and Mo stays for remainder of contract.  The club has one more year of service from Salah.  He will be 31 years-old by the end of season 22/23.  The club misses out on a big transfer fee and one of our best ever leaves but keeps the wage structure intact and the books look great. 

2. Doesn't sign and the club decides to sell at the end of this season.  Mo's tears at the final game at home will be a good sign.   A 40-60million pound Diaz-like replacement with lower wages beckons.  Presumably the money men and Klopp have worked this out to be a good option for the club. 

3. The contract is extended post-season and all parties are happy apart from his agent.


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:22:17 am
Am I the only one who doesn't think Salah's hand is quite as strong as has been made out?

Like are there a decent number of clubs out there who could and would pay him more than us? Sure. Do I honestly think he would want to play for half of them? Nah, not really.

I'm sure he, like many others, wants to make as much money as he possibly can, but Salah has always struck me as the type of player who cares enormously about his reputation, how he's seen and rated, and his legacy in the game. He wants to be seen as the best player in the world, he wants to break records, and he wants to be competing for the biggest trophies. He's very clearly not going to go to Utd or Newcastle, who are miles away from being able to challenge at the level he views himself at. I'd maybe add the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to that list as well to be honest, neither side are truly among the best in the world anymore. If he moves to PSG, no-one takes him seriously - he'll be another mercenary who moved to a second rate league and he can bang in as many goals against Lorient and Troyes as he wants, but no-one will be talking about him anymore bar the month or so when PSG inevitably crash out of the CL again.

It leaves what, maybe City, Madrid and Bayern? I'm not sure Bayern would offer much more than we would to be honest. Would he go to City, and absolutely torch any legacy or goodwill he has with the club he apparently "loves"? I honestly think Madrid is the only proposition that would actually be attractive to him, but they've been focused on M'bappe and Haaland. And call me crazy, but I get the sense that Salah likes being the crowning jewel. Will he win more trophies at Madrid in the last 5 years of his elite career than he would here? Probably, since La Liga is a shambles competitively. But does it taste as sweet when he's just another galactico and he's not the special one anymore? I personally don't think it would.

Not saying I think he'll stay or anything, most of the noises sound quite negative, but let's not pretend he doesn't have a pretty sweet gig here. If that, plus a wage only a handful of clubs could afford, plus an apparent love for the club isn't enough, well, so be it. I'm personally not ready to just fold and accept our trophy winning days are over when Salah no longer plays for us, whether that's now or in 5 years time when he's looking towards elite level retirement.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:28:08 am
^^^ Agree with all that. Madrid is the only reasonable option IMHO too, and they are not hell-bent over pursuing him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:33:39 am
My thoughts are it would be done ages ago if it was going to get done.

Great player obviously but as long as we have Klopp, well remain competitive.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:35:42 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:33:39 am
My thoughts are it would be done ages ago if it was going to get done.

Great player obviously but as long as we have Klopp, well remain competitive.
Time can change the realization of reality on either side. Sometime the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence, but time may change that perspective if you take a closer look.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:36:46 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:33:03 pm
If you check Remy's Twitter you will see he see's Romano as someone who will leak shit. Calls him friend and tells him he's bored these days, he's a little shit stirring c*nt trying to play stuff out over social media.

Is he also Diaz' agent as he's posted pictures of him and also Colombia kit, flag and such?

Mo's agent is Colombian I think. He tweets a lot about Colombia games etc.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:41:24 am
I know agents are usually pretty shitty people. But Salah's take the cake honestly, right-wing idiot who likes JK Rowling's transphobic tweets and constantly is liking the current prime minister's tweets.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:43:18 am
If he's associating himself with vermin like his agent then he can't go in the huff if fans start to turn.

He's great, but he's not bigger than the club, and I personally don't think he's the best player at Liverpool (that would VVD). If we lose him, so be it. The club is in a great position to protect itself from losing a big name like Salah, and he will be replaced.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:45:19 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:41:24 am
I know agents are usually pretty shitty people. But Salah's take the cake honestly, right-wing idiot who likes JK Rowling's transphobic tweets and constantly is liking the current prime minister's tweets.
Don't go there. Good or bad views are attached to political opinions in countries like Russia.

And he is not on the same level as Mino Fucking Raiola, and a few others a level below that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:46:55 am
This is Mo's peak, he will never be better than he is currently or has been in the past 5 years. He's at a club where the set up is there to get the best out of him, with a manager and a fan base who love him.  He's been successful with us in a team where if not the #1 man he's at least in #2 position.

I mean does he think PSG or Madrid fans are  going to sing songs about him? Never mind the Abu Dhabi lot who barely sell out games.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:18:49 am
I hope he signs a new deal and stays, but Im chilled about the whole thing.

If he leaves in summer our recruitment is excellent and we will be fine.
If he signs an extension, brilliant.
If he sits tight to assess his Bosman options, we have his peak talent for another year to win stuff.

No point getting upset. What will be will be, and we will be fine. 

His agent isnt exactly covering himself in glory, but thats the underbelly of the game, and part of their job is to protect their player by drawing the ire of fans, while also trying to maximize income. It should all be water off a ducks back to us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:21:40 am
Boils down to:

a) Money- He goes to PSG, Madrid, City and retires with a truckload

b)Repute and Legacy-He stays and builds up his legendary status
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:22:26 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:18:49 am


His agent isnt exactly covering himself in glory, but thats the underbelly of the game, and part of their job is to protect their player by drawing the ire of fans, while also trying to maximize income. It should all be water off a ducks back to us.

Good point, the agent's job is to take criticism away from the players, Salah's agent is playing the LFC fanbase like a fiddle. Proper virtuoso stuff,  Can't blame a guy for doing his job well

Hope Salah stays, but this won't hurt as much as Torres/Suarez/Sterling/Masch/Owen/Macca leaving for me, even though he is better than them
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:22:54 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:21:40 am
Boils down to:

a) Money- He goes to PSG, Madrid, City and retires with a truckload

b)Repute and Legacy-He stays and builds up his legendary status and still retires with a truckload.

 ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:25:55 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:22:54 am
;)
Not quite truckload. Maybe carload.   ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:28:50 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:55 am
This is Mo's peak, he will never be better than he is currently or has been in the past 5 years. He's at a club where the set up is there to get the best out of him, with a manager and a fan base who love him.  He's been successful with us in a team where if not the #1 man he's at least in #2 position.

I mean does he think PSG or Madrid fans are  going to sing songs about him? Never mind the Abu Dhabi lot who barely sell out games.

I wouldnt begrudge him wanting to challenge himself in another league before its too late. If he signs a new deal here, then its unlikely hell play in another league while at the peak of his abilities. He probably wants an improved salary to reflect that sacrifice.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:48:47 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
The club can try to sell him as much as they want, but as a player with a contract he can sit tight until it expires.

If he's sold for a fee the buying club are unlikely to be as generous with their wage offer and signing on fees, so he has no incentive for leaving this summer.


If we are getting nothing for him in summer 2023 and his motivation to play is as much about his own personal profile (which I do not believe but would not put past any agent) then the club could easily put its efforts into the players who do want to be here. A forward line of Diaz, Mane and Jota is decent enough (in addition to the back ups and whoever might come in). I would not want to go through the whole Michael Owen episode again. Mo will be 31 in June 2023, he cannot afford to spend next year as a 4th choice striker. That is about all the power we have in this matter despite it effectively cutting off our nose to spite our face. I, like everyone, want him to sign but ultimately the clubs interest comes first. We simply cannot afford to lose £150m just to have one more year of Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:51:07 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:21:40 am
Boils down to:

a) Money- He goes to PSG, Madrid, City and retires with a truckload

b)Repute and Legacy-He stays and builds up his legendary status


The thing is, he's not Steven Gerrard, his first loyalty lies with Egypt and his family. I am not sure when his career is over that he will settle down in Woolton and lap up the praise of the locals in Sainsbury's.
