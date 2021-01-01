Am I the only one who doesn't think Salah's hand is quite as strong as has been made out?



Like are there a decent number of clubs out there who could and would pay him more than us? Sure. Do I honestly think he would want to play for half of them? Nah, not really.



I'm sure he, like many others, wants to make as much money as he possibly can, but Salah has always struck me as the type of player who cares enormously about his reputation, how he's seen and rated, and his legacy in the game. He wants to be seen as the best player in the world, he wants to break records, and he wants to be competing for the biggest trophies. He's very clearly not going to go to Utd or Newcastle, who are miles away from being able to challenge at the level he views himself at. I'd maybe add the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to that list as well to be honest, neither side are truly among the best in the world anymore. If he moves to PSG, no-one takes him seriously - he'll be another mercenary who moved to a second rate league and he can bang in as many goals against Lorient and Troyes as he wants, but no-one will be talking about him anymore bar the month or so when PSG inevitably crash out of the CL again.



It leaves what, maybe City, Madrid and Bayern? I'm not sure Bayern would offer much more than we would to be honest. Would he go to City, and absolutely torch any legacy or goodwill he has with the club he apparently "loves"? I honestly think Madrid is the only proposition that would actually be attractive to him, but they've been focused on M'bappe and Haaland. And call me crazy, but I get the sense that Salah likes being the crowning jewel. Will he win more trophies at Madrid in the last 5 years of his elite career than he would here? Probably, since La Liga is a shambles competitively. But does it taste as sweet when he's just another galactico and he's not the special one anymore? I personally don't think it would.



Not saying I think he'll stay or anything, most of the noises sound quite negative, but let's not pretend he doesn't have a pretty sweet gig here. If that, plus a wage only a handful of clubs could afford, plus an apparent love for the club isn't enough, well, so be it. I'm personally not ready to just fold and accept our trophy winning days are over when Salah no longer plays for us, whether that's now or in 5 years time when he's looking towards elite level retirement.