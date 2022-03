Do you ever stop? Romano has literally made this up, and from that you have gleaned that his agent is sending a message to Man City that he wants to go there and we need to sell him in the summer. Fucking hell.



Itís blatantly come from the agent to Romano, I watched the 6 minute YouTube video from him on it and itís almost like youíre watching his agent speak Ďthis will not affect Salahís performance who will remain 100% professional, it is his priority to remain at Liverpoolí etc etc.Fairly clear they arenít close to an agreement but still want to find one otherwise thereíd be no point in any of this. If Salah had already decided he was rejecting the offer and moving then the agent would be looking forward to his fee when he signs for PSG or whatever. The very fact heís had this out within a few hours of a fairly innocuous press conference comment from the manager tells you that he wants the deal done, either that or itís a very elaborate PR scheme preparing for him leaving but I think the suggestion heíd be happy to go to a PL club puts an end to that idea.