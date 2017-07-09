« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19560 on: Today at 04:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 04:29:15 pm
Everyone has heard of Bowen mate ;)

If Salah were to leave, really would be disappointed if we looked at anyone else but Bowen. An absolute perfect fit with his attributes both on and off the ball. Just like Salah before he came here, Bowen has another level or two in him. Not even hit his ceiling yet. His attitude looks spot on too. He is British and that will have some of our fanbase acting like a bunch of knobheads but he would be perfect.

Probably have to pay the British premium but a bit like when we used the Coutinho funds, it wouldn't be much of a fuss to pay extra when the club will be using funds from a sale.

Not sure Bowen looks anything as good as Salah when he was at Roma.


Online Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19561 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:03 pm
If it's Klopp v Salah in this hypothetical world then it's Jurgen for me evrey single time.

100% of Liverpool fans would agree, it's not a talking point, hypothetical or otherwise




Online meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19562 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:26:01 pm
There's a lot of blame on the agent.

Unless I'm mistaken an agent is there to act according to what the player wants.

This is on Salah.

Didnt know Salah was doing his agents tweets


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19563 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:34:33 pm
Didnt know Salah was doing his agents tweets

Surely can instruct him to wind his neck in?



Online Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19564 on: Today at 04:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:29:35 pm
Seems a good time to be asking for mega money with the cost of living crisis for everyone else.

He can move on and see how he likes the other clown clubs he might join.

What major figure in this club including the man in your DP isnt on mega money?


Online MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19565 on: Today at 04:37:16 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:34:33 pm
Didnt know Salah was doing his agents tweets

Well, no but Mo could easily tell him to shut the fuck up.


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19566 on: Today at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:36:42 pm
What major figure in this club including the man in your DP isnt on mega money?

Thats kind of my point.

They all are. They are set for life.

Go to Paris and earn more. It will be shit.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:02 pm by Nick110581 »



Online naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19567 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm »
His agent is a little slimy c*nt. Imagine having that in your ear. Mo is a great player but I'll always back Klopp. Anyone that mocks him can fuck off, including Salah's agent and Mo if he shares that opinion.


Online RedSamba

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19568 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm »
Didn't take much to start turning on him. Good stuff


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19569 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm »
We shouldnt sell Salah. Let him go on a free and lets give ourselves the best chance to be successful next season.


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19570 on: Today at 04:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:17:39 pm
Not really sure his tone has changed, he was answering a question concerning the clubs ambition and whether or not that ambition had any bearing on his contract. He said its exactly as it should be at this moment in time, its not anything different from what he said in January to be honest.

Its always been a delay tactic, which is what youd expect from the manager when were in the middle of what is quite clearly a sticky negotiation.

Then you've got Mo's own agent laughing on Twitter at Klopp's comments.

Hard to see him signing now. It's not like the club will give in to his demands, and his agent seems a hard headed gobshite so the player won't back down either and accept less. It just seems like a re-run of Wijnaldum where a parting of the ways becomes inevitable. Writing was on the wall when he didn't sign last summer.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:58 pm by Fromola »



Online ByrdmanLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19571 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
I love Salah and want him to sign the contract, but at this moment in time i never felt this "chilled" about players leaving. I think if he leaves, apart from the extra money he might earn, he needs us more than we need him.

There are plenty of young players we could get in and develop and i would trust Klopp to find a perfect replacement (Raphinha?) in the summer.

For Salah though, if i was him i would be really thinking about this, he has the perfect storm built around him and other have proven that it can go horribly wrong somewhere else. I think Messi, Wijnaldum and even he who fannies about and dives around will be regretting their moves, even if they earn a little more money.

Want him to stay, if not, i am very confident we'll find a great replacement.


Online Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19572 on: Today at 04:47:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:33:14 pm
Not sure Bowen looks anything as good as Salah when he was at Roma.

Not saying that and it would be silly to expect him to hit the heights Salah has, but he is really good and absolutely has another level in him - if put into a system that did fit his attributes. Very much like Jota at Wolves. I mean Bowen isn't as hampered under Moyes as Jota was with Nuno but under a better system, i think he could blow up. I would have him down as easily hitting 15 plus for us in the league.

25 which is the ideal and near peak age for a forward too. An absolute perfect fit for us.


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19573 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:43:04 pm
Didn't take much to start turning on him. Good stuff

Name me a club in the world right now that is a better place for Mo to be than LFC? It can't be about the ambition of the club, seeing as how we have just brought Diaz in, so IF he is refusing to sign, it's all about £££££££. Is £1,000,000 a month not enough?

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19574 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:43:13 pm
Then you've got Mo's own agent laughing on Twitter at Klopp's comments.

Hard to see him signing now. It's not like the club will give in to his demands, and his agent seems a hard headed gobshite so the player won't back down either and accept less. It just seems like a re-run of Wijnaldum where a parting of the ways becomes inevitable. Writing was on the wall when he didn't sign last summer.

I really wouldnt get this worked up by his agent being a bellend on Twitter, it has little bearing on anything.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19575 on: Today at 04:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 04:47:59 pm
Not saying that and it would be silly to expect him to hit the heights Salah has, but he is really good and absolutely has another level in him - if put into a system that did fit his attributes. Very much like Jota at Wolves. I mean Bowen isn't as hampered under Moyes as Jota was with Nuno but under a better system, i think he could blow up. I would have him down as easily hitting 15 plus for us in the league.

25 which is the ideal and near peak age for a forward too. An absolute perfect fit for us.

Maybe. I think we could do better but whoever we buy will most likely be amazing for us.

But Id rather keep Salah for one more season.


Online Rattleduser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19576 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm »
He's worth elite level money and it looks like we can't/won't pay it, Salah isn't a twat if that's what he wants. It was always gonna be the case that he can earn more at another club, it's whether Liverpool have offered enough for him to be happy with having less. Doesn't sound encouraging atm.



Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19577 on: Today at 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:55 pm
Name me a club in the world right now that is a better place for Mo to be than LFC? It can't be about the ambition of the club, seeing as how we have just brought Diaz in, so IF he is refusing to sign, it's all about £££££££. Is £1,000,000 a month not enough?

Exactly this.

Its all about money. The only other one that dragged on like this was Gini.



Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19578 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:55 pm
Name me a club in the world right now that is a better place for Mo to be than LFC? It can't be about the ambition of the club, seeing as how we have just brought Diaz in, so IF he is refusing to sign, it's all about £££££££. Is £1,000,000 a month not enough?

Of course it is.

And it's Salah who is instructing his agent to ask for whatever he's asking for.



Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19579 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:26:01 pm
There's a lot of blame on the agent.

Unless I'm mistaken an agent is there to act according to what the player wants.

This is on Salah.

One of the roles of an agent is to be the pantomime villain at times. 


