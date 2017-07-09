I love Salah and want him to sign the contract, but at this moment in time i never felt this "chilled" about players leaving. I think if he leaves, apart from the extra money he might earn, he needs us more than we need him.



There are plenty of young players we could get in and develop and i would trust Klopp to find a perfect replacement (Raphinha?) in the summer.



For Salah though, if i was him i would be really thinking about this, he has the perfect storm built around him and other have proven that it can go horribly wrong somewhere else. I think Messi, Wijnaldum and even he who fannies about and dives around will be regretting their moves, even if they earn a little more money.



Want him to stay, if not, i am very confident we'll find a great replacement.