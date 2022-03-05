Think that really early 1 on 1 really played with him the rest of the match, felt like he was forcing it too much. He wasnt awful but definitely correct decision to replace him as Mane and Diaz were having more impact
If thats his worse game for us all season, ill take it.
I'll take it too. He was dragging another defenders to focus on him and free-ing up Mane and Diaz. Of course the cons were he can't influence the game if being marked heavily, based on the opposition's tactical approach - containing-Salah-first doctrine.
But in my own personal opinion, (AFTER reading a few comments earlier above) IF that is the worst game for Salah (with 2-3 shots on target), I'll take it.
I think Salah is a better player than Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and a good fit player than the latter.