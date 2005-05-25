Absolutely brilliant player!
No one comes close to him in world football on current form!
So lucky to have him with us last 5 seasons!
Hope he's here for the next 5!
Barnes reckons Mo is after a 10 year contract...on this Form I would sign him up with a multi-year contract with decreasing salary associated with appearances and contribution.
Speaking to BonusCodeBets, he said: If Mohamed Salah wants a 10-year contract, that takes him up until he's 40 years old and he want's £300,000 a week, should Liverpool really accept that? Of course not.
Liverpool cannot accept every single contractual demand; they are making the right decision [by not giving in]. They are simply looking at Salah's age.
"They love Mo, and they want him to stay, but there must be a compromise on both sides. If he was 28 and wanted a five-year contract, then fair enough.
The days of just accepting a player's every contract demand are gone."
the more he contributes for our success the more difficult for LFC to get a deal - hopefully we can get something done before the summer.