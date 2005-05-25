Seemed a bit lost tonight but our right hand side wasnt normal. Trent was cutting in and playing inside the channel with Hendo occasionally popping up that side to help. None of that is going to help Salah cos he wants to go up against a stretched defensive line. Chelsea really know how to set up well down this side against us and make it look pretty narrow. They let him receive balls with his back to goal. Generally if Sadio and Salah are receiving vertical balls with their back to goal you know the opposition has set up well against us. A fit Thiago would have helped Salah massively tonight because hed get the ball into the right zone twice as fast as anyone.



I think hes a little unsettled by something at the moment. I imagine there was lots of time to discuss it in Cameroon. I wont use the word cos itll start a riot but it rhymes with Pontefract. Kind of.