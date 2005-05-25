« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 12:24:13 pm
I wouldn't call that miscontrol. I wouldn't call it taking on 4 players either.
He retained possession from a 900 yard pass with 1 touch. That in itself is class without expecting him to be able to set his next touch as a goal.
He did take on any of the players. Merely mind fucked them into looking like amateurs and opening up a gap to trickle the ball home.

Blimey, that really was some touch.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 12:24:13 pm
I wouldn't call that miscontrol. I wouldn't call it taking on 4 players either.
He retained possession from a 900 yard pass with 1 touch. That in itself is class without expecting him to be able to set his next touch as a goal.
He did take on any of the players. Merely mind fucked them into looking like amateurs and opening up a gap to trickle the ball home.

Quote from: Hazell on February 21, 2022, 01:20:29 pm
Blimey, that really was some touch.

It was a hell of a ball from Alisson.  Went as far as a Charlie Adam penalty.
So long as Salah signs a new deal and stays here until he's maybe 34, then he should be expected to overtake Gerrard's goals record and take 5th place in our all time record goalscorers list - which is pretty amazing.
Quote from: NarutoReds on February 21, 2022, 08:54:15 am
Jesus! There's no way his earlier INTENTION was to take on FOUR Norwich players. That's outrageous if he intended to.
why not? not like he hasn't put 4 of them on their arse at the same time before  :)
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 21, 2022, 12:14:49 pm
He has scored that kind of goal before where he sends the defenders the wrong way and tucks it with a simple, almost gentle tap, like an afterthought. Can't remember who it was against

It's the ultimate piss-take isn't it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BAqCUB47oc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BAqCUB47oc0</a>
He's basically the best midfielder, winger and striker on the planet rolled in to one. If he couldn't score goals he could sit in midfield and get 20 assists a season instead, an absolute genius.
Penalties don't count :D
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 23, 2022, 09:37:45 pm
He's basically the best midfielder, winger and striker on the planet rolled in to one. If he couldn't score goals he could sit in midfield and get 20 assists a season instead, an absolute genius.

The most complete player in the past decade Messi aside.
his fucking passing though.... so so good
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 23, 2022, 10:00:15 pm
his fucking passing though.... so so good

His whole play Jack, is so so good.  ;D
 :-[His passing is really special.
29 goals contribution in 24 league games. Wonder if hell beat his 42 goals contribution from his first season with us. Got 12 league games to do so. Hmmm 14 goals contribution needed. Think hell get really close to it. If he wasnt away from the afcon feel like hed have got that easily.
Purple patch still. I'm worried about his hat-trick drought...
Absolutely brilliant player!
No one comes close to him in world football on current form!
So lucky to have him with us last 5 seasons!
Hope he's here for the next 5!
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 23, 2022, 10:00:15 pm
his fucking passing though.... so so good

I'd go for the pass on the turn to Henderson, but the pass to Matip that he didn't even need to break stride for was also great.
the pass to Hendo was just superb, Messi-esque.
The little 1-2 with Curtis was great too. Curtis set him up for the hat trick as well.
He was superb
Favourite moment was when we turned the ball over and as he saw Trent upfield he sprinted back and slowed down the Leeds counter. Terrific as always, lets get him that new contract.
If I were the Mayor of Liverpool, I'll flatten the Everton ground and build a 100m tall statue of Salah
Interesting that Salah has changed his penalty technique and is now starting from a standing position rather than doing the side steps before the run up.  His winning penalty in the shoot-out at AFCON was using the old technique, so this is obviously something that he has worked on since he returned from AFCON.  I assume he has decided to swap some power for more accuracy after his missed penalties against Milan and Leicester.

Some of his passing last night was a joy to behold, and just shows his evolution as a player since he joined.  He's going to continue to be an amazing player even if he loses a yard of pace as he reaches his early to mid-thirties.
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 24, 2022, 03:13:27 am
Favourite moment was when we turned the ball over and as he saw Trent upfield he sprinted back and slowed down the Leeds counter. Terrific as always, lets get him that new contract.

He's great for that sort of thing, his workrate is immense (particularly in comparison to other elite attackers)
He's a fucking immensity and all the normal rules about what you do about new contracts and his age should be chucked in the bin.

He's capable of destroying Man City/Bayern/Preston defenders or anyone else mortal you put in front of him to play association football.
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2022, 12:39:34 pm
He's great for that sort of thing, his workrate is immense (particularly in comparison to other elite attackers)
he's got nothing on Ronaldo though.
He hasn't scored a perfect hat-trick for some time. Get rid.

Was wondering the other day, when's the last time someone scored a header against us?
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 24, 2022, 03:13:27 am
Favourite moment was when we turned the ball over and as he saw Trent upfield he sprinted back and slowed down the Leeds counter. Terrific as always, lets get him that new contract.

 :wave  quality player, person and work rate.
Quote from: newterp on February 23, 2022, 11:58:42 pm
The little 1-2 with Curtis was great too. Curtis set him up for the hat trick as well.

nice 1-2 to assist Joel's goal .. so basically 1 assist 2 goals and a 1 "pre-assist" for Mane goal after his 1-2 with Hendo.  I think sometimes the pass before the final assist is just if not more crucial in setting up goal opportunity. there should be another classification for this 

last night in Barca game vs Napoli - Frenkie de Jong does a step over dummy to allow pass to get to Aubamayeng who buries the ball in top corner. De Jong's dummy takes out 2 defenders  - no assist awarded. But without his dummy the goal does not get scored
Quote from: nayia2002 on February 23, 2022, 11:36:48 pm
Absolutely brilliant player!
No one comes close to him in world football on current form!
So lucky to have him with us last 5 seasons!
Hope he's here for the next 5!

Barnes reckons Mo is after a 10 year contract...on this Form I would sign him up with a multi-year contract with decreasing salary associated with appearances and contribution.  :wave

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, he said: If Mohamed Salah wants a 10-year contract, that takes him up until he's 40 years old and he want's £300,000 a week, should Liverpool really accept that? Of course not.

Liverpool cannot accept every single contractual demand; they are making the right decision [by not giving in]. They are simply looking at Salah's age.

"They love Mo, and they want him to stay, but there must be a compromise on both sides. If he was 28 and wanted a five-year contract, then fair enough.

The days of just accepting a player's every contract demand are gone."

the more he contributes for our success the more difficult for LFC to get a deal - hopefully we can get something done before the summer.
Quote from: dutchkop on February 25, 2022, 10:40:53 am
:wave  quality player, person and work rate.

and hats...
I think he wants to know if league games go to penalties too.
Not his best game, but kept plugging away and that was a great penalty.  Him just chuckling away to himself straight after was lovely too.
Lets face it he wasn't at his best today.
Seemed a bit lost tonight but our right hand side wasnt normal. Trent was cutting in and playing inside the channel with Hendo occasionally popping up that side to help. None of that is going to help Salah cos he wants to go up against a stretched defensive line. Chelsea really know how to set up well down this side against us and make it look pretty narrow. They let him receive balls with his back to goal. Generally if Sadio and Salah are receiving vertical balls with their back to goal you know the opposition has set up well against us. A fit Thiago would have helped Salah massively tonight because hed get the ball into the right zone twice as fast as anyone.

I think hes a little unsettled by something at the moment. I imagine there was lots of time to discuss it in Cameroon. I wont use the word cos itll start a riot but it rhymes with Pontefract. Kind of.
Rudiger is one of the best defenders in Europe, and did a very good job keeping him quiet. Not his best game, but even he can have an off day.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm
Rudiger is one of the best defenders in Europe, and did a very good job keeping him quiet. Not his best game, but even he can have an off day.
What a fucking penalty though. Hahahahah!!! I thought he was going to sky it.
He should have done better for the one on one he had, great penalty though
Has he ever played well against Rudiger? He is one tough opponent.
Chelsea were onto him from the outset, him being our most dangerous player, so it's hardly a surprise. I also didn't see Alonso threatening down our right as often as usual, so I think Chelsea was set up to stifle Salah. That gave us more joy down the left through Diaz and Mane and that's where most of our attacks came from. It's a team game, and why it's so important for us to have threats from everywhere on the pitch.
