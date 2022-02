I just found the all angles view of the Salah goal yesterday, having missed the match for my brothers Birthday, so avoided the score until I got in this lunchtime. Mo is in our half when Alisson releases the ball, which he wellies down the field, edge of box to edge of box. Most strikers in the league would have left that ball for someone else to deal with from that far back. Salah is one of the very few in world football that saw it as an assist opportunity.