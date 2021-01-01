« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1766534 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19080 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm »
Poor old Mo, gutted for him. Although Egypt didnt really deserve it, he is a player that does
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19081 on: Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm »
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19082 on: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

You want to tell him that?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19083 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:35:51 pm
Tough call whether you play him.

Probably get a hat trick if he starts
he's probably started to forget what a chance at goal looks like.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19084 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
16m
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.

Yes Mo! Channel that disappointment.

We might choose not play him of course, just to really wind him up for the next few weeks!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19085 on: Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm »

For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19086 on: Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm
For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.

Why should he?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19087 on: Yesterday at 06:48:22 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

Hell probably play because we never rest him and Mane wont be back but I wouldnt pick him. The bloke has been chasing lost causes for hours in Cameroon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19088 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

He'll get plenty of rest on the long flight back home.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19089 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D
He handles the minutes very well. I would expect the medical team for Liverpool to have a plan if he needs to manage his minute load the next game or 2. Liverpool plays 4 straight games on 2 days rest from the 10th to the 19th
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19090 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm »
So many sports scientists and expert coaches in this thread, Klopp would be a fool not to take his instructions from here
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19091 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
16m
Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City.
Obviously he's desperate to feel the loving embrace of Tsimikas.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19092 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Hes played over 753 minutes over the last 26 days, he's gonna be knackered  ;D

Its the 4 in the last 11 including 3 120 minutes thats mind blowing - insane stuff, very few players have ever done that and then not had an end of season break
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19093 on: Today at 01:20:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:44:55 pm
For his own sake he should be on the bench.

Absolutely love the commitment though.

Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19094 on: Today at 01:29:48 am »
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19095 on: Today at 01:32:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:20:56 am
Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
Im sure a few days resting will be better for him, us and the longevity of his career.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19096 on: Today at 02:29:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:20:56 am
Have you assessed his physical health and fitness? A few days of recovery/training and Im sure hell be fine.
none of us had but after that amount of minutes he has a long flight and 3 days rest. He should be good to play in some capacity. idk if the medical staff will allow him to play the next 3 or 4 games full 90 minutes. I expect him in the first team squad in some capacity on Thursday
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19097 on: Today at 02:47:23 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:29:48 am
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.
Quite right mate, the club's doctors' need to listen to the experts in this thread. If they clear him to play against RAWK's wishes they need sacking, frankly!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19098 on: Today at 06:16:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Its the 4 in the last 11 including 3 120 minutes thats mind blowing - insane stuff, very few players have ever done that and then not had an end of season break

Was having a quick glance total minutes this season, and he tops the chart out of Premier League clubs. Over 3000 minutes so far this season, and no one comes close. Body made of steel.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19099 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: Im ready. Haha!

He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

The proper plan we dont have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so lets see.

Asked specifically if Salah could be involved against Leicester, Klopp replied: Yes, yes. Sadio no chance as hes not even here, but Mo yes.

From here
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19100 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
I'd be very surprised to see him start, but subbing 20 min won't hurt him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19101 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm »
He's back in training https://fb.watch/b285DueVag/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19102 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Make him sit on the bench with a contract in front of him. He doesn't leave till it's signed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19103 on: Today at 01:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:03:50 pm
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: Im ready. Haha!

He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

The proper plan we dont have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so lets see.

Asked specifically if Salah could be involved against Leicester, Klopp replied: Yes, yes. Sadio no chance as hes not even here, but Mo yes.

From here

Mo really is a machine. Played multiple games going into extra time but the first thing he says to the gaffer when he arrived back was "I'm ready". His commitment to playing football and helping the team is amazing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19104 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm »
Great Commitment. I trust Klopp to make the right call either way, he rarely gets it wrong

Mad that In the space of a few weeks , we have had a depleted squad but maintained good form, and soon we can add Mo, Sadio, Elliot, Diaz to the attacking force as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19105 on: Today at 02:05:30 pm »
Let's be honest, he ran less in the four 120 minute games combined than he does playing a single match for us.

Egypt barely released him and sat back for most of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19106 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm »
If he is physically fine then the best thing for him will be to play and score goals.

Not sure he is the type of character who wants to sit and stew for a few days.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19107 on: Today at 02:32:53 pm »
Mo will not know whats hit him when he is back. Quality passes, and chances for him again for the first time in weeks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19108 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
i love this lad, a massive disappointment that he puts on his shoulders not just for himself but for others, played into the ground and all he wants is to go again and right now - i imagine there's a lot of pent up frustration and anger in there that he can't wait to unleash asap

as much as he wont want it i expect him to come off the bench


Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:05:30 pm
Let's be honest, he ran less in the four 120 minute games combined than he does playing a single match for us.

Egypt barely released him and sat back for most of it.

i didn't see it that way at all, they sat back and hit long for mo to chase and if by some miracle he got on the end of it he had two to three players to tussle with and try and hold off - all you had to do is look at mo at the end of those multiple extra times, he was clearly well and truly fucked in each one
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19109 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:05:30 pm
Let's be honest, he ran less in the four 120 minute games combined than he does playing a single match for us.

Egypt barely released him and sat back for most of it.

in the one ET he was sprinting the length of the field in the 120 min to score a goal when there was a 3 on 1 break - poor pass gave him no chance of scoring.

maybe the intensity was a bit lower. but the pressure, heat and also mins on hte field without all the good medical support would have taken a toll on his body.

Like most have said I am sure that Klopp and Liv medical staff wil lassess and make the correct decision on when he comes back.. we have 6 games in a very short time  so plenty of time for him to play

Prem games  - LC Final CL knock out and in March the FACUp..

positive that Mo wants to get back to business.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19110 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
No wonder he is ready, the absolute professional that he is..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19111 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm »
Seems odd that a winger this dominant wins so few fouls. pic.twitter.com/MZeXONUApH

https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1491053379606708226

Graphic from the brilliant Andrew Beasley. Surely there is some bias with refs on why no fouls are given on Mo, especially when you see the grappling he has to contend with

Should be sent to all the commentators too who peddle the bullshit about him being a diver (which may also feed the narrative and stop fouls being given on him)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19112 on: Today at 05:30:29 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:29:48 am
Surprised so many think he should play. He should be forced to take a few days at least before training never mind playing a game.

He's just had three weeks off. Time to play some footy again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19113 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Don't forget there is mental tiredness, bearing the responsibility of the team. A fairly limited team at that.

I say give him some bench time and games off, at least until we get to Inter and the Cup Final.

I.e some subs at 60 mins or starts at 60-70 mins.

When it comes to the end of the season trot him out, Full Tilt Boogie.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19114 on: Today at 05:38:28 pm »
Do people not realize Salah is one of the most fit footballers in the world? At the end of the day the sports scientist will assess him and decide whether he is able to put minutes in or not. I reckon if they approve him for 60-70 mins then he will start

Regardless he is a beast physically

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19115 on: Today at 07:59:45 pm »
Looking at the training pictures today. He looks sad and tired to be honest :(
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #19116 on: Today at 08:11:50 pm »
He looked very down in the training pictures. I think a performance of the Salah  song is called for next game.
