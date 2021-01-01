Let's be honest, he ran less in the four 120 minute games combined than he does playing a single match for us.



Egypt barely released him and sat back for most of it.



i love this lad, a massive disappointment that he puts on his shoulders not just for himself but for others, played into the ground and all he wants is to go again and right now - i imagine there's a lot of pent up frustration and anger in there that he can't wait to unleash asapas much as he wont want it i expect him to come off the benchi didn't see it that way at all, they sat back and hit long for mo to chase and if by some miracle he got on the end of it he had two to three players to tussle with and try and hold off - all you had to do is look at mo at the end of those multiple extra times, he was clearly well and truly fucked in each one