Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:57:40 am
Am I right in thinking he has played four 120 minute games in 12 days? That's an obscene amount of football and makes we wonder whether he'll slot straight back into the XI when February is so packed with games.
You're correct. I would hope that both he and Sadio get some time off to recuperate. We should be able to beat Leicester and Burnley without them. They're vital for us going forward and if we can protect them now, hopefully it keeps them fresher going into the business end of the season.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:44:43 am
You're correct. I would hope that both he and Sadio get some time off to recuperate. We should be able to beat Leicester and Burnley without them. They're vital for us going forward and if we can protect them now, hopefully it keeps them fresher going into the business end of the season.

100% agree. They need protecting now for a short while, use the squad fully to ease them back in, it helps massively having Diaz around to play some minutes, we certainly need fully fresh Sadio and Mo for the season defining battles of March, April and May.

Thankfully Klopp is a sports science inflected manager so should be all good.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.

Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
Incredibly, Sinclair is the biggest weapon in that story.

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:03:32 am
Mate, if I meet Mo I will get wet, down there, publicly. Simple as that.  ;D

:lmao

Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
As an Egyptian i can tell u guys how important this trophy is for him. This is the second time he lost a final with Egypt. I would be surprised if he was ready for the Leicester game or even the game after that.

Hopefully hell recover fast from that.

Commiserations to you.  Absolutely gutted for Mo, he looked distraught, hope he can pick himself up quickly once he gets back home.
According to the Egyptian press, Mo is on a private jet heading to the UK.
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
As an Egyptian i can tell u guys how important this trophy is for him. This is the second time he lost a final with Egypt. I would be surprised if he was ready for the Leicester game or even the game after that.

Hopefully hell recover fast from that.

I'm fairly certain it'll make him want to play more than ever, rather than wallowing.

The shittest thing about losing a Champions League final, for example, is that you have to wait about 10 weeks for your next match.
