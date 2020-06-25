« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
February 4, 2022, 10:39:48 am
Quote from: Caston on February  4, 2022, 10:26:39 am
What about Mane?  ;D
Well i am Egyptian :D So i hope Sadio will have an off day :D :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Big shit stirring article by Diego Torres just published in El País, "The Nightmare of Klopp".

I seem to recall Torres having some kind of beef with Klopp both times we owned Atléti in the group stage. Seems genuinely fictional.

https://elpais.com/deportes/2022-02-05/la-pesadilla-de-jurgen-klopp.html

Quote from: Diego Torres via Google Translate
Jurgen Klopp's nightmare
The Liverpool manager is concerned that the rivalry between Salah and Mané, stars of Egypt and Senegal in the African Cup final, will affect the balance of the English dressing room
Diego Torres
05 FEB 2022 - 21:25 CET

Jürgen Klopp ordered the Liverpool employees who have the closest affinity with Mo Salah and Sadio Mané to call the players to congratulate them on reaching the African Cup final. According to sources close to the club and the players, the coach insisted on conveying a message of harmony to the stars of Egypt and Senegal. They had to keep in mind that they represented Liverpool and they had to protect the club's image in the world by showing mutual respect. The blood of their personal and professional rivalry must not reach the river, no matter how hot the match turned out to be. They say that Salah's response was positive with reservations. Mané's response was simply dry: "See you in Liverpool next week."

The nightmare that has haunted Klopp since Christmas materialized last Thursday, when Egypt qualified to play Senegal in the African Cup final that ends this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at the Ombelé stadium in Cameroon.

To the chagrin of the coach, fate placed the Egyptian and the Senegalese face to face, his two most unbalanced players, long faced in an underground guerrilla that has divided the locker room for years. A vitiated competition between teammates that in the liberated territory of the African Cup of national teams threatens to exhibit a confrontation that ends up derailing Liverpool from its primary objective. Klopp calculates that, given the general depression among many of the great powers of European football, this year the Champions League is a more affordable trophy than ever.

"The longer you put off solving certain problems, the more they get complicated," Jamie Carragher, a former team captain and one of Anfield's most respected personalities, warned The Daily Telegraph a year ago. The lack of agreement between Salah and Mané fits into this category. Mané's frustration has been building for months and anything can trigger it and cause it to come out."

The malaise is the subject of a national debate in English football. Carragher, like Michael Owen, have been some of the Liverpool veterans who have publicly pointed out a disagreement that is sometimes very visible on the pitch. Mané gave Salah six goal assists in the first season they coincided (2017-18) in the Premier, according to Opta. In the following course the goal passes from the Senegalese to the Egyptian were reduced to just one. Since then Mané has not given his partner more than two assists per season.

Two agents who work regularly with Liverpool agree that the root of the dispute was the club's lack of tact in renewing players' contracts.

Mané, 29, was signed to Southampton for around 40m in 2016. Salah, also 29, was signed to Roma for a similar amount in 2017. The two were given a salary of 2m. annual net euros, plus variables. However, seeing that Salah scored 32 goals in his first league season, a Premier record, the leaders rushed to start negotiations with his agent to improve his contract. In July 2018, a year after his signing, they agreed to pay him 14 million net per course. Along the way they postponed Mané, the versatile player who with his altruism and intelligence made many of the Egyptian's goals possible. Mané continued to earn two million until 2019. Only when Liverpool conquered the Premier did they raise his salary to 10 million.

Mané always felt that Salah could never play like Mané, but instead he, freed from work in midfield, could score all the goals that Salah scores.

"Between these two players there is a giant problem," former England international Trevor Sinclair warned on TalkSport. Mané is a huge team player, while Salah plays more for himself. While the results were good, they covered the gaps with plaster, but under pressure it has been seen that their relationship is bad.

Salah and Mané have brought their teammates into two factions within the Liverpool dressing room. Each one with their supporters, more or less humorous witnesses of a contest that is approaching the outcome. From the club they assure that, as the African Cup progressed, the protagonists of the duel sent messages to their friends in Liverpool indicating that the day is coming when all pending accounts will be settled.

Nobody paid 120 million for Salah
The tension has been difficult to hide. Klopp himself admitted it after a Liverpool-Chelsea in which Mané left the field gesturing against his colleague, because he did not pass the ball. "Sadio cannot hide his emotions," said the coach. "I like it. We are individuals. We are emotional."

A year ago, Klopp tried to solve the crisis in a clear way. Convinced that the most important player in the squad was Mané, he agreed with Liverpool that they would put Salah up for sale. The starting price was 120 million euros, negotiable. The Egyptian remained in the showcase throughout the second summer of the pandemic. But no one offered what they asked for.

Now Klopp believes that if Senegal wins the final, the situation will be difficult to manage, since Mané will be legitimized in his claims, adding one more share of tension to the rarefied coexistence of two essential footballers whose contract ends in 2023. The anxiety It is so big that if the winter market were extended until March, Liverpool would offer them both for 50 million pounds each, and would sell the first one they pay for, speculates half jokingly, half seriously, an agent in regular contact with the Mersey club.

Five glorious years have covered with fantasy a harsh professional reality of internal competition, jealousy and job imbalances. Today the fate of Klopp's Liverpool passes through Cameroon, where Sadio Mané, in charge of Senegal, will try to lift his country's first African Cup at the expense of Mo Salah, Egypt's indisputable reference, the only team that has reached six titles.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:17:47 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Big shit stirring article by Diego Torres just published in El País, "The Nightmare of Klopp".

I seem to recall Torres having some kind of beef with Klopp both times we owned Atléti in the group stage. Seems genuinely fictional.

https://elpais.com/deportes/2022-02-05/la-pesadilla-de-jurgen-klopp.html


Hahaha - Salah was up for sale for 120m and no one wanted to buy - wonderful fiction.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:21:53 pm
 ;D That guy has a talent inventing drama where there is none,should maybe try his hand writing telenovelas for the Venezuelan tv.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:23:23 pm
Fairly sure if wed put Salah up sale last year then he wouldnt be putting out statements that he loves us and wants to stay forever.

What a load of shit
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:29:46 pm
Quotes from Carragher and Trevor Sinclair to go along with the obvious bullshit speculation. Scraping the bottom of the barrel there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:50:00 pm
Quoting Trevor Sinclair like anyone gives a shit about his strange take on things :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:01:43 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:29:46 pm
Quotes from Carragher and Trevor Sinclair to go along with the obvious bullshit speculation. Scraping the bottom of the barrel there.
Everytime Carragher opens his mouth, he gets more annoying. He's a Sky Sports dickhead through and through now. I don't even care that he was a great player for us anymore, he regularly shit stirs and talks trash about us. Him and Danny Murphy are odious and shouldn't be given any more attention.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm
I know he's got a massive game tonight, but i bet both him and Sadio cannot wait to get back and play for us.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm
I know he's got a massive game tonight, but i bet both him and Sadio cannot wait to get back and play for us.

They are both dying to win AFCON first though. It would mean the world to each of their countries overall and I think people are underestimating how much it means to the pair of them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Big shit stirring article by Diego Torres just published in El País, "The Nightmare of Klopp".

I seem to recall Torres having some kind of beef with Klopp both times we owned Atléti in the group stage. Seems genuinely fictional.

https://elpais.com/deportes/2022-02-05/la-pesadilla-de-jurgen-klopp.html

Please tell me that was only posted on his own website, or on Twatter?

I can't believe that ANY editor would allow that old-hat, shit-stirring, made-up bag of bollocks to slip past?

Although, to be fair, they clearly fucking HATE each other judging by this image...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:52:20 pm
Devastated. Didn't even get to take a penalty  :o
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
Hard luck Mo, come home and we'll win some other trophies for you.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Hope he can get back on it. He carried the team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm
Commiserations for Mo. He carried an otherwise weak Egypt team. Found it bizarre that he wasn't in the No.4 spot as this taker usually has a greater influence in shoot-outs than the No.5 taker. Hopefully he can come back highly motivated to perform for us for the remainder of the season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm
Sorry for Mo. :'(
There has to be a winner though. Hope he can pick himself up. He's still got 5 major trophies to fight for.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Gutted for Mo. Few days off to recharge and get over it. Get back and fire us to silverware (and hopefully sign a new contract)

Still the king
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Never got a kick, seemed to feel the need to carry the team on his back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
They are both dying to win AFCON first though. It would mean the world to each of their countries overall and I think people are underestimating how much it means to the pair of them.
Far too much of this across the fanbase. If the players got a whiff of how a lot of our fans feel about the importance of this tournament I'd imagine it would at least taint their impression of the fans.

We might not think much of it, but for African teams this is basically their World Cup, it's their only real chance of winning.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.
VAR says play on
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.

That's a concern. Hope both are back in time for Leicester.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.
Incredibly, Sinclair is the biggest weapon in that story.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
Incredibly, Sinclair is the biggest weapon in that story.

:lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
Incredibly, Sinclair is the biggest weapon in that story.
:wellin
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Gutted for Mo. Few days off to recharge and get over it. Get back and fire us to silverware (and hopefully sign a new contract)

Still the king

Yep, felt a bit watching that tonight.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
It's a silly argument to suggest he should have gone first because it worked for them in their two previous shootouts. If they'd changed it, the same people would be questioning why. It's very easy to criticize with hindsight.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Finish Pichichi of the PL and CL plus win the CL and he still gets the next Ballon d'Or. No drama. Just come back home and batter some teams.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
He can't blame himself for what happened. Didn't have chance to take a penalty and had very few chances in the game.

Hopefully he will be more fired up than ever when he gets back to get some silverware/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
As an Egyptian i can tell u guys how important this trophy is for him. This is the second time he lost a final with Egypt. I would be surprised if he was ready for the Leicester game or even the game after that.

Hopefully hell recover fast from that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
As an Egyptian i can tell u guys how important this trophy is for him. This is the second time he lost a final with Egypt. I would be surprised if he was ready for the Leicester game or even the game after that.

Hopefully hell recover fast from that.

Commiserations but I am sure once he is back with our squad he will put it behind him. He will get another chance to win it for Egypt hopefully with a better coach who lets him play. At least he will still have plenty to of trophies still to win.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm
Reckon hes gonna be a man on a mission for the rest of the season. Goals and arms outstretched celebrations showing everyone his level
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm
Commiserations but I am sure once he is back with our squad he will put it behind him. He will get another chance to win it for Egypt hopefully with a better coach who lets him play. At least he will still have plenty to of trophies still to win.
Thanks mate, i hope so.

The pressure on him to win something with the national team is huge in Egypt. We are talking about the nation with the most African nations cup. U can compare it with Messi and Argentina.

I hope for him that he wont need to play 4/5 finals like Messi to win something for Egypt
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:51:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
Trevor Sinclair has just tweeted that Salah and Mane have had a huge fist fight in the tunnel. Knives were involved apparently. And a bazooka. And possibly a tactical nuclear missile.
;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:56:03 am
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Please tell me that was only posted on his own website, or on Twatter?

I can't believe that ANY editor would allow that old-hat, shit-stirring, made-up bag of bollocks to slip past?

Although, to be fair, they clearly fucking HATE each other judging by this image...



Is it just me or has Sadio had a major accident at the front of his shorts there?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:16:09 am
Hard luck Mo, take it out on the PL and CL, lad
