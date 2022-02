Haha!!! I read about it too in Liverpool Echo website.Mohamed Salah has been the subject of a rather bizarre criticism from Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar.The Liverpool star is set to feature for Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against host nation Cameroon on Thursday evening.Salah helped his country reach the final four of the competition, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the 2-1 victory over Morocco in the quarter-final.Aboubakar, who is the top scorer at AFCON with six goals, is set to go head-to-head with the Egyptian King when they face each other in tonight's remaining last-four tie.Aboubakar also explained why he thinks Salah is "not at the level" of Paris Saint-Germain forward"I see it as before. He is having a great season in the Premier League, he is helping his country to advance in the competition," Aboubakar said."I wish him a lot of luck. May the best win!""He doesn't impress me much. I say it clearly because I'm an honest person and I have my way of seeing things.""If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn't impress me much. He's a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game."