I think those, myself included, backing the stance of 'pay Salah,' do so within the context that we know it's obscene money, that we know that no one should be paid that much as a footballer.
But the truth is, they are and that's the market, so if we don't compete, we won't get or retain the best players.
When we look at a player like Nkunku at Leipzig and say 'he's 'only' on £20k a week at Leipzig, so he wouldn't need a mega wage to come to us,' it's clearly in every day life a mad statement to say someone's only on £20k a week, but in the context, that looks like a small wage where you could easily give him £80k and say for that player, it's 'reasonable.'
Football economics are foul, they're stupid, but they're there.