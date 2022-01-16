If he's insisting on the "market value" for a player of his caliber, then I'm happy for him to leave.



Ok - so you believe that we should be *underpaying* for the best (or at least top 3) players in the world, and let him leave, just because, what, in your opinion other players are overpaid and you'd rather us instead of aiming for success, try and take a stand?Let's face it - even increase his salary from 200k for the next year, to 400k for the next 3 is a small amount of money compared to the code of bringing in an average PL attacker and paying him for 4 year and the risk we miss CL. The total cost of increasing his salary by that 200k for this year, and then keeping him for 3 more years, is 70m total. An average PL attacker would be on 100k if they come to us (and for that, expect someone like Lallana, Townsend, Joelinton, Siggurdson, Sissoko) - across 5 years (as is norm for a new contract) that is 25m - and the transfer would be 30-35+ - or a combined of 55-60m, for a player who we would struggle to get in the CL in (or at best a saving of 10m for a risk of 70+). At 350k that is rumoured to be what he wants, then instead of 70m the total cost is 60m. This is all assuming the difference is between 1 year of him on more money, and 3 years us losing him completely. If instead you look at him on 4 years @200k vs 1 year @200k and 3 years @400k the difference is even more trivial (a total over-spend of 30m if we were to just give him the improved contract rather than extend on exactly the same terms)