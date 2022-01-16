« previous next »
The number one rule for the club is to avoid spiralling debt like what happened to Leeds long ago. They chased the dream and it nearly destroyed them.

We are competing against cheats who can easily outspend us by multiples and trying to compete by paying higher and higher wages is not sustainable. Instead we will have to cash in at times and try to find the next Salah..which is a very tough ask.

If you want to compete with City long-term then you will have to accept bringing in similar owners. But then the whole league becomes a two-tiered nonsense.

If Mo wants the best wages then he will have to move and well have to suck it up.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:28:23 pm

If Mo wants the best wages then he will have to move and well have to suck it up.

If he's insisting on the "market value" for a player of his caliber, then I'm happy for him to leave.
You have to wonder if he was getting the wages that show hes the best in the world (not for money, just recognition) that he might be in the FIFA TOTY
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:55:40 pm
I've been saying this for weeks and then Klopp made a pointed comment about Mo's agent being a part of the negotiations.

This is Salah's last major deal. It's probably his agent's last big payday as well. The agent is a menace and is always spouting off on social media and in the press. There is almost no doubt that he is looking for a Raiola or Mendes type cut here and it would not be surprising if that is what is holding up the deal.
If the money was still at Real and Barca his agent would probably have moved him already, now there is a very limited market.
With a year and a half still left he would command a big fee, and  then his wage ontop of that.
Not many options left for his agent, leaving him haggling as the obviuos options might have different targets.
I'm starting to think FSG are willing to call his bluff, Salah himself may get involved if he wants to stay.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm
If the money was still at Real and Barca his agent would probably have moved him already, now there is a very limited market.
With a year and a half still left he would command a big fee, and  then his wage ontop of that.
Not many options left for his agent, leaving him haggling as the obviuos options might have different targets.
I'm starting to think FSG are willing to call his bluff, Salah himself may get involved if he wants to stay.

The obvious option is to just run his deal down.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm
The obvious option is to just run his deal down.
Thats if Salah is happy to move, im really not sure he is.
Also when his contract is up he cant know what his form or his fitness will be, there is for sure some jeopardy in that choice at his age.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:01:52 pm
I'm all for the demise of grammar discussion, however I'm unsure about the death throes of debate as surely there needs to actually be something to debate?

Fair enough. No news is no news and Mo is possibly the best player in the world.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
If he's insisting on the "market value" for a player of his caliber, then I'm happy for him to leave.

I'm starting to wish that the club gives him more than he wants, just to wind you up....
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
Thats if Salah is happy to move, im really not sure he is.
Also when his contract is up he cant know what his form or his fitness will be, there is for sure some jeopardy in that choice at his age.

I think the two key factors for Mo will be how wanted by the club and how ambitious he thinks the owners are. Personally, I think Mo is more driven by winning things than he is by money. At the moment he is at the peak of his powers and wants to be competing at the highest level, if he signs a new long term deal.

The last thing he would want to do is waste the best years of his career at a club that is about to go through a rebuilding phase. We have an ageing squad and have question marks over the manager and the backroom staff in the next few years.   
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
I'm starting to wish that the club gives him more than he wants, just to wind you up....

Likewise. Sounds like the poster should just do away with football altogether!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm
Likewise. Sounds like the poster should just do away with football altogether!

I'm trying to. Very rarely watch non-Liverpool games, rarely enjoy any games.

Problem is I have an addiction to LFC, built up over 50 years.
Quote from: T.Mills on January 16, 2022, 10:29:06 am
Id say third tier. Oil clubs are tier one, Bayern, Juve, Atl Madrid and the like are tier 2.

Behave
Not even one of the best 11 in the world.

Very odd the criteria used here
Most players would kill for an agent that can get them on the cover of GQ, and tagged as the best player in the world.

Salah and his agent were dealt a poor negotiating hand.  But right now they are on a roll. 

Ramy/Salah vs. FSG is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to Joorabchian/Coutinho vs. FSG. Ready to rumble.

 
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
If he's insisting on the "market value" for a player of his caliber, then I'm happy for him to leave.

Ok - so you believe that we should be *underpaying* for the best (or at least top 3) players in the world, and let him leave, just because, what, in your opinion other players are overpaid and you'd rather us instead of aiming for success, try and take a stand?

Let's face it - even increase his salary from 200k for the next year, to 400k for the next 3 is a small amount of money compared to the code of bringing in an average PL attacker and paying him for 4 year and the risk we miss CL.  The total cost of increasing his salary by that 200k for this year, and then keeping him for 3 more years, is 70m total.  An average PL attacker would be on 100k if they come to us (and for that, expect someone like Lallana, Townsend, Joelinton, Siggurdson, Sissoko) - across 5 years (as is norm for a new contract) that is 25m - and the transfer would be 30-35+ - or a combined of 55-60m, for a player who we would struggle to get in the CL in (or at best a saving of 10m for a risk of 70+).  At 350k that is rumoured to be what he wants, then instead of 70m the total cost is 60m.  This is all assuming the difference is between 1 year of him on more money, and 3 years us losing him completely.  If instead you look at him on 4 years @200k vs 1 year @200k and 3 years @400k the difference is even more trivial (a total over-spend of 30m if we were to just give him the improved contract rather than extend on exactly the same terms)
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Most players would kill for an agent that can get them on the cover of GQ, and tagged as the best player in the world.

Salah and his agent were dealt a poor negotiating hand.  But right now they are on a roll. 

Ramy/Salah vs. FSG is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to Joorabchian/Coutinho vs. FSG. Ready to rumble.

 

No?  Coutinho was nowhere near the end of his contract (when we sold him, in Jan 2018, he had until 2022 on his contract, having just signed a new contract 1 year earlier extending him from 2020 to 2022).  As such, his agent *no* cards to play whatsover - and it was clear he did want to leave.  He also signed it immediately it was offered, without even a single back page sentence written about him maybe moving. 

Salah on the other hand has 18 months left, so could leave next year *for free*, and clearly wants to stay.  Almost the opposite of the Coutinho saga.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:04:29 pm
300k a week, 15 million a year  :o

you think this is acceptable, for any sportsperson of any team?

Just as a comparison.

Steph Curry makes $45 million a year
Max Scherzer (NY Mets) makes $43 million a year
Like I said before, in an age of oil clubs with bottomless pits of money jacking up prices everywhere the cold hard truth is we can't afford to pay Salah what he's worth in the current market.

He must know this, so he will have to decide whether he is prepared to accept less to stay at a club he clearly loves. The question is, what CAN we afford to pay him? Because plenty of other players at the club will look at the deal, and whilst they might not want parity, they will definitely want a wage bump of their own.

It's little wonder we've been sorting all the other deals out first. Although it wouldn't surprise me if they all had clauses for salary increases in within a certain percentage of the highest paid player, whoever it might be. So an increase for Mo would lead to a wage hike across the board.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
Like I said before, in an age of oil clubs with bottomless pits of money jacking up prices everywhere the cold hard truth is we can't afford to pay Salah what he's worth in the current market.

He must know this, so he will have to decide whether he is prepared to accept less to stay at a club he clearly loves. The question is, what CAN we afford to pay him? Because plenty of other players at the club will look at the deal, and whilst they might not want parity, they will definitely want a wage bump of their own.

It's little wonder we've been sorting all the other deals out first. Although it wouldn't surprise me if they all had clauses for salary increases in within a certain percentage of the highest paid player, whoever it might be. So an increase for Mo would lead to a wage hike across the board.

Why would they - the majority of them *HAVE* received pay bumps over the past 12-18 months whilst Salah hasn't.  If they then come back, after a pay bump themsleves, to compain that someone else had exactly the same treatment and had a pay bump, so they should another one then surely it is *them* being greedy.  Also a deal like you mentioned above would be about the worse financial mismanagement of a football club in history! 
Quote from: T.Mills on January 16, 2022, 10:29:06 am
Id say third tier. Oil clubs are tier one, Bayern, Juve, Atl Madrid and the like are tier 2.

Oh, stop it, bombhead. We know the T. is a pseudonym Danny, la.
What I hope... What I hope... Is Salah actually requesting £290,500.00 per week, AND the promise of owner to sign an EXTRA attacker along him, as a sign of ambition (Salah is same like us, wants to win a silverware too!!!).

That's a huge increment for me, IF £90,000.00 and not even reaching £300,000.00.  Phheewww!!! Haha feck me that's huge, set for life, including my wife, and kids, and parents, and uncles or my aunties.

BUT BUT... Liverpool fans, our own fans calling him GREEDY without knowing what he is requesting and what he wants actually is a sad scene.

Up the Mighty Reds!!  :)  :)
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:41:00 pm
Ok - so you believe that we should be *underpaying* for the best (or at least top 3) players in the world, and let him leave, just because, what, in your opinion other players are overpaid and you'd rather us instead of aiming for success, try and take a stand?

Let's face it - even increase his salary from 200k for the next year, to 400k for the next 3 is a small amount of money compared to the code of bringing in an average PL attacker and paying him for 4 year and the risk we miss CL.  The total cost of increasing his salary by that 200k for this year, and then keeping him for 3 more years, is 70m total.  An average PL attacker would be on 100k if they come to us (and for that, expect someone like Lallana, Townsend, Joelinton, Siggurdson, Sissoko) - across 5 years (as is norm for a new contract) that is 25m - and the transfer would be 30-35+ - or a combined of 55-60m, for a player who we would struggle to get in the CL in (or at best a saving of 10m for a risk of 70+).  At 350k that is rumoured to be what he wants, then instead of 70m the total cost is 60m.  This is all assuming the difference is between 1 year of him on more money, and 3 years us losing him completely.  If instead you look at him on 4 years @200k vs 1 year @200k and 3 years @400k the difference is even more trivial (a total over-spend of 30m if we were to just give him the improved contract rather than extend on exactly the same terms)


How hard is it for people to understand that "market value" has been massively inflated by a club that almost bankrupt itself, a club so badly ran it throws huge contracts at average players and has debts of over £400 million, a club funded by an oil billionaire and two clubs funded by an entire state?
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm
Why would they - the majority of them *HAVE* received pay bumps over the past 12-18 months whilst Salah hasn't.  If they then come back, after a pay bump themsleves, to compain that someone else had exactly the same treatment and had a pay bump, so they should another one then surely it is *them* being greedy.  Also a deal like you mentioned above would be about the worse financial mismanagement of a football club in history!

One of the amazing thing about this saga is peoples idea that FOOTBALL AGENTS are going to act sensibly and with a good moral compass because their client has also had a new contract recently and would just ignore one player at a club getting paid substantially more than anyone else at the club (including their client/s)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:53:57 am
How hard is it for people to understand that "market value" has been massively inflated by a club that almost bankrupt itself, a club so badly ran it throws huge contracts at average players and has debts of over £400 million, a club funded by an oil billionaire and two clubs funded by an entire state?

Its the market hes in though - as in the market for his services puts the price at X
Its a market of only 10 or less buyers so it can be inefficient or distorted but the market price is whatever theyll pay
