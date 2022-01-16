What I hope... What I hope... Is Salah actually requesting £290,500.00
per week, AND the promise of owner to sign an EXTRA attacker along him, as a sign of ambition (Salah is same like us, wants to win a silverware too!!!).
That's a huge increment for me, IF £90,000.00 and not even reaching £300,000.00
. Phheewww!!! Haha feck me that's huge, set for life, including my wife, and kids, and parents, and uncles or my aunties.
BUT BUT... Liverpool fans, our own fans calling him GREEDY without knowing what he is requesting and what he wants actually is a sad scene.
Up the Mighty Reds!!