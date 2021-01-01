« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1732267 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,077
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18680 on: Today at 11:10:39 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:09:35 am
Oh sorry, the football club who's owned by them**!!!

Quite an important distinction when their whole ownership is based on the club being self sufficient, isn't it?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,797
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18681 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:39 am
Quite an important distinction when their whole ownership is based on the club being self sufficient, isn't it?

How do we become self sufficient, is it by competing at the top, where all the money is?

With that, do we get Champions League without Mo Salah last year? Do we fuck

If they sold the club now they'd make about 10x their investment back, we're in a healthy position, and as a fan I want to compete for the biggest trophies in the world, you do that by paying the market rate for the best players in the world when they want to be at your club. Don't know how anyone could defend the owners if he goes to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:18 am by -Willo- »
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,664
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18682 on: Today at 11:21:34 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:53:05 am
Isn't he already on £250k a week? At that point how much money do you actually want? His family is basically set for life, his kids and grandkids will never go wanting for anything so what is the point of demanding £400k a week (in theory, I have no idea what he has asked for) if we've offered £300k a week? Surely it can't just be down to a pissing contest about who earns what?

And the fact that Liverpool fans of all people are advocating for this behaviour is mental

Spot on post.

 :thumbup
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,077
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18683 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:15:52 am
How do we become self sufficient, is it by competing at the top, where all the money is?

With that, do we get Champions League without Mo Salah last year? Do we fuck

If they sold the club now they'd make about 10x their investment back, we're in a healthy position, and as a fan I want to compete for the biggest trophies in the world, you do that by paying the market rate for the best players in the world when they want to be at your club. Don't know how anyone could defend the owners if he goes to be honest.

And again, and again, this is the problem.

You're obsessed with taking that stance. If Mo has asked for a slight wage increase and we've told him to do one, then sure. If he's asked for £600k a week, you're going to blame the owners if he goes? You have absolutely fuck all idea what his position is and what our position is. So how on earth can you take a position that the owners are 'undefendable' if he decides to leave? It was the same when we 'forced Wijnaldum out' and he was forced to take £300k a week at PSG after reneging on his deal to join Barca. The poor little lamb.

And we have paid the market rate for the best players in the world. We've paid it for the best GK in the world, the best RB in the world, the best CB in the world, the best LB in the world and the best DM in the world. Its the most important contract of the lot, its probably why its taking longer and I'm still pretty confident he'll stay. But yours and others position just shows your wider desire to make it a more toxic atmosphere(I suspect also the underlying desire to be taken over by a mega rich owner who will lob billions at us but its something you'll never admit). Your immediate reaction is essentially 'fucking John Henry' which is really no better than twitter virgins.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18684 on: Today at 11:32:48 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:21:34 am
Spot on post.

 :thumbup

As much as I want to agree, if you arent being paid what youre worth, whether your a postie or a CEO, youre more than entitled to ask your employers to pay up or youll move on.
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18685 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
No footballer is worth £2 million a month. I'm sorry. That's a mentality that's destroying football. The market rate has been completely distorted by a couple of clubs with limitless resources - and a few fools who are trying to keep up.

Mo is the best footballer in the world at the minute and seems a great lad, no question - but the same heads that are saying pay him what he wants are also in the transfer forum screaming to pay whatever it takes to get whichever flavour of the month liked an instagram post yesterday.

Barcelona are the case in point here. They paid Messi a million a week - everyone else in the squad accepts they aren't Messi but suddenly they think that's the market rate so I must be worth 500k a week or half a Messi. It's absolutely stupid.  Who's going to tell Virg, or Trent, or Mane they aren't worth half a Mo.

It's not my money - but I can remember the things we said after the campaign to get rid of H&G - we just wanted the chance to be a viable business with a bit of savvy in the upper echelons of the club. And look at us now - best manager in the world, best player in the world, kept a squad together for the first time since the 80s, a helluva ride for 7 years now. And all done with feet firmly in some kind of reality.

I can accept that for the best player in the world that reality has shifted a bit. But we aren't being scabby if we say we can't spend it. 

Mo says he wants to retire here - I hope so, and I hope to fuck he stays - but not at the cost of upsetting everything. It's not just 'up to the club' - he's not a passive partner in this. Personal happiness, or collecting capital - make the choice, you're set for life either way.  Sometimes you can't have both and you don't get to say you're the victim.

Probably sounds a bit ranty - not aimed at anyone, not even aimed at Mo to be honest, I love him - but man, football is depressing. All we do is sit around talking about is money these days.   
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,664
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18686 on: Today at 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:32:48 am
As much as I want to agree, if you arent being paid what youre worth, whether your a postie or a CEO, youre more than entitled to ask your employers to pay up or youll move on.

Guess he better just move on then, because there's no way FSG are paying him the "market value" and neither should they.


Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 11:37:42 am
No footballer is worth £2 million a month. I'm sorry. That's a mentality that's destroying football.

   
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:56 am by Sudden Death Draft Loser »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,797
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18687 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:53:05 am
Isn't he already on £250k a week? At that point how much money do you actually want? His family is basically set for life, his kids and grandkids will never go wanting for anything so what is the point of demanding £400k a week (in theory, I have no idea what he has asked for) if we've offered £300k a week? Surely it can't just be down to a pissing contest about who earns what?

And the fact that Liverpool fans of all people are advocating for this behaviour is mental

I reckon for footballers and really rich people in general, once they hit a large sum, say £100k a week as a random figure, its less about the money and more about the position it puts them in the hierarchy.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:28:52 am
And again, and again, this is the problem.

You're obsessed with taking that stance. If Mo has asked for a slight wage increase and we've told him to do one, then sure. If he's asked for £600k a week, you're going to blame the owners if he goes? You have absolutely fuck all idea what his position is and what our position is. So how on earth can you take a position that the owners are 'undefendable' if he decides to leave? It was the same when we 'forced Wijnaldum out' and he was forced to take £300k a week at PSG after reneging on his deal to join Barca. The poor little lamb.

And we have paid the market rate for the best players in the world. We've paid it for the best GK in the world, the best RB in the world, the best CB in the world, the best LB in the world and the best DM in the world. Its the most important contract of the lot, its probably why its taking longer and I'm still pretty confident he'll stay. But yours and others position just shows your wider desire to make it a more toxic atmosphere(I suspect also the underlying desire to be taken over by a mega rich owner who will lob billions at us but its something you'll never admit). Your immediate reaction is essentially 'fucking John Henry' which is really no better than twitter virgins.

Its reported he's asking for £400k a week though not £600k, and £400k is seemingly the standard for the worlds best now.

I didn't have this stance on Gini, or Emre Can years before because I don't think they were as valuable as Mo.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,077
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18688 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 11:37:42 am
No footballer is worth £2 million a month. I'm sorry. That's a mentality that's destroying football. The market rate has been completely distorted by a couple of clubs with limitless resources - and a few fools who are trying to keep up.

Mo is the best footballer in the world at the minute and seems a great lad, no question - but the same heads that are saying pay him what he wants are also in the transfer forum screaming to pay whatever it takes to get whichever flavour of the month liked an instagram post yesterday.

Barcelona are the case in point here. They paid Messi a million a week - everyone else in the squad accepts they aren't Messi but suddenly they think that's the market rate so I must be worth 500k a week or half a Messi. It's absolutely stupid.  Who's going to tell Virg, or Trent, or Mane they aren't worth half a Mo.

It's not my money - but I can remember the things we said after the campaign to get rid of H&G - we just wanted the chance to be a viable business with a bit of savvy in the upper echelons of the club. And look at us now - best manager in the world, best player in the world, kept a squad together for the first time since the 80s, a helluva ride for 7 years now. And all done with feet firmly in some kind of reality.

I can accept that for the best player in the world that reality has shifted a bit. But we aren't being scabby if we say we can't spend it. 

Mo says he wants to retire here - I hope so, and I hope to fuck he stays - but not at the cost of upsetting everything. It's not just 'up to the club' - he's not a passive partner in this. Personal happiness, or collecting capital - make the choice, you're set for life either way.  Sometimes you can't have both and you don't get to say you're the victim.

Probably sounds a bit ranty - not aimed at anyone, not even aimed at Mo to be honest, I love him - but man, football is depressing. All we do is sit around talking about is money these days.   

I'm sure you'll get a pretty quick response from a few saying thats never guaranteed.

Incidentally, Barca currently have the likes of Pigue, Busquets, Alba and Dembele on about £250k a week or more......
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,306
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18689 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:57:45 am
That's not guaranteed. Does every player in Messi's team have to have the same wages?

Goalkeepers are not paid the same as world class forwards, not even Donnarumma at PSG.

Once again, I hate getting into this tedious Salah wages debate (none of us know a thing so everything is just pointless speculation) but hypothertically what Rob was referring to wouldn't be a case of Virgil and Ali asking for the same as Salah's hypothetical new 'best in the world' wage, it'd be a case of their agents asking for more than they are currently on. Ditto other players' agents, and ditto the agents of every new player we try to sign henceforward. Those who might have been happy with £Xpw would then ask for £x+pw.

It's what happened with Messi, for example. Sure, no other players' agents asked to match his wages but you can bet they all asked for an increase on the existing amounts. Agents never miss a trick, nor a chance to line their own pockets with improved deals.

Add up all those individual 'more' amounts and it'll be a fair wedge.
There would thus be a knock-on effect, almost certainly. And that would have to be factored in.

Though again, it's all speculation


Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:05:23 am
So you don't think billionaire owners John Henry and Co cannot afford to give Salah 400k a week?
I mean are you just willfully pretending you don't understand why this is bollocks? (quite apart from the double negative construction).

If we must debate all this speculative wages shite,  we should at least stick to the situation as it is , whether we approve of it or not, which is that Henry, personally, and the ownership group, play no direct part in funding player wages,  rather than what you might ideally want it to be in your dreams (a billionaire sugar daddy chucking his own money in)...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:35 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,077
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18690 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:40:00 am
Its reported he's asking for £400k a week though not £600k, and £400k is seemingly the standard for the worlds best now.

I didn't have this stance on Gini, or Emre Can years before because I don't think they were as valuable as Mo.

What's Lewandowski on?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18691 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:40:18 am

Incidentally, Barca currently have the likes of Pigue, Busquets, Alba and Dembele on about £250k a week or more......

Ludicrous.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,306
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18692 on: Today at 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:02:26 am
Its a bit like saying I'm happy staying in my marriage as long as the missus lets me have it away with her sister every now and then.
Out of interest how did that work out for you? I mean you're still alive...

Asking for a friend...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18693 on: Today at 11:44:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:02:26 am
If he wants to stay, he'll stay. Its literally as simple as that. As with Wijnaldum.

If its 'I want to stay but need to earn an even more eye watering amount than I already do if I'm going to' then I think you need to asterisk it. Its a bit like saying I'm happy staying in my marriage as long as the missus lets me have it away with her sister every now and then.

You're using a kind of moralistic, emotional type argument and I get that. BUT (and its a big old butt) football is kind of a branch of Showbusiness, where if you improve your standing, and you are playing in a global pool, with millions of people watching you, then you can ask for a greater contract.

That's the way of the world. Does he need the money? Does Tom Cruise need the money? Of course not.

You can replace anybody, you can completely rebuild the squad and we're still here, supporting the club that we love. But right here, right now, does this club want to have the best player around, at the peak of his game wearing our kit, scoring for us?

That's what it comes down to. Yes, we can buy more players, tell me chances Jurgen Klopp turns them into top 3 in the World players in the 2 years remaining??

Tell me also how Klopp will view his contract running down, having said goodbye to Mo Salah, who wanted to stay.



Club intention. Squad belief. The mood of our boss. Further recruitment. The best player in our attack.


Get the fucking deal done, don't tell me wage structures.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:55 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,077
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18694 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:44:25 am
You're using a kind of moralistic, emotional type argument and I get that. BUT (and its a big old butt) football is kind of a branch of Showbusiness, where if you improve your standing, and you are playing in a global pool, with millions of people watching you, then you can ask for a greater contract.

That's the way of the world. Does he need the money? Does Tom Cruise need the money? Of course not.

You can replace anybody, you can completely rebuild the squad and we're still here, supporting the club that we love. But right here, right now, does this club want to have the best player around, at the peak of his game wearing our kit, scoring for us?

That's what it comes down to. Yes, we can buy more players, tell me chances Jurgen Klopp turns them into top 3 in the World players in the 2 years remaining??

Tell me also how Klopp will view his contract running down, having said goodbye to Mo Salah, who wanted to stay.

Club intention. Squad belief. The mood of our boss. Further recruitment. The best player in our attack.

Get the fucking deal done, don't tell me wage structures.

Honestly, in the nicest way possible, what you want (in this and other areas) isn't how our owners work and you'd do well to be more honest about what the sort of owner you'd like. Because in this, and in how you talk about transfers, everything screams wanting owners like Man City or Newcastles.

The crux of it is pretty simple. As a club, we can't afford to have the best player in the world and pay him a wage that shows he's the best player in the world. Particularly if that player is nearly 30 and unlikely to still be the best player in the world for the duration of any new contract. What none of us really know is how much he's actually asking for. If you google it you get 3 or 4 pretty wildly different amounts. If he's on £200k odd a week and he's asking for less than £300k (as one of the articles suggests) then I'd be pretty annoyed if we didn't match it. If he's asking for closer to £500k a week (as another article says), its a different conversation.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18695 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:32:48 am
As much as I want to agree, if you arent being paid what youre worth, whether your a postie or a CEO, youre more than entitled to ask your employers to pay up or youll move on.

Yep.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18696 on: Today at 12:04:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:53:39 am
Honestly, in the nicest way possible, what you want (in this and other areas) isn't how our owners work and you'd do well to be more honest about what the sort of owner you'd like. Because in this, and in how you talk about transfers, everything screams wanting owners like Man City or Newcastles.

The crux of it is pretty simple. As a club, we can't afford to have the best player in the world and pay him a wage that shows he's the best player in the world. Particularly if that player is nearly 30 and unlikely to still be the best player in the world for the duration of any new contract. What none of us really know is how much he's actually asking for. If you google it you get 3 or 4 pretty wildly different amounts. If he's on £200k odd a week and he's asking for less than £300k (as one of the articles suggests) then I'd be pretty annoyed if we didn't match it. If he's asking for closer to £500k a week (as another article says), its a different conversation.

Nicest way possible is a given as we are all Liverpool fans trying to consider these ideas. However, don't assume what I want. You are hinting this is only a binary situation; the FSG model and a Big old Sovereign Wealth Fund from China or the Middle East. There must be a middle way.

And on transfers, I have talked about a net investment of £50-70 million this summer. That would be on top of prudent sales. One of those could be Sadio Mané, to be replaced by a younger forward on less wages.

I just think business models can flex sometimes. The assumption with Salah is also exceptional fitness at 29, 30, 31, 32 and probably beyond.

I'll say it again: I don't want owners like City or Newcastle. I want owners who flex and make the realisation Klopp is something very special in the world of football, better to maximise what he can achieve in 2 years, so that Liverpool retain our position over 5-10 years.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18697 on: Today at 12:16:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:04:42 pm
Nicest way possible is a given as we are all Liverpool fans trying to consider these ideas. However, don't assume what I want. You are hinting this is only a binary situation; the FSG model and a Big old Sovereign Wealth Fund from China or the Middle East. There must be a middle way.

And on transfers, I have talked about a net investment of £50-70 million this summer. That would be on top of prudent sales. One of those could be Sadio Mané, to be replaced by a younger forward on less wages.

I just think business models can flex sometimes. The assumption with Salah is also exceptional fitness at 29, 30, 31, 32 and probably beyond.

I'll say it again: I don't want owners like City or Newcastle. I want owners who flex and make the realisation Klopp is something very special in the world of football, better to maximise what he can achieve in 2 years, so that Liverpool retain our position over 5-10 years.

There isn't. The way I see it there's 3 types of football clubs/ownerships

1. Self-sustainable. Spend every penny you earn from commercial, matchday and transfers
2. Benevolent owner who has so much money they don't care how much anything costs and will always pump money into the club (basically state ownership)
3. Happy to operate at massive levels of debt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468]   Go Up
« previous next »
 