Dunno why FLRed meant Suarez when we went completely off a cliff after he left.
Ha I know, like the period between Torres & Suarez was proper filled with years & years of success.
I see those past examples trotted out time and again re: Salah, but how many of them made it abundantly clear they wanted to stay (and retire) at Liverpool? This is a bit different, isn't it?
Absolutely none of them. It is a completely different scenario now.
In the past you had very good players wanting to leave a team struggling to break into top 4
With salah you have the best player in the world wanting to stay at a team which is good enough to compete for the 2 big trophies.
Its almost like people think they sound clever by going against the grain sometimes. We need him to stay because we are a lot weaker without him, and we cannot replace his goals, simple as.