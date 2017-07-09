« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18640 on: Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
so that Salah is a pretty great footballer. Can't wait til he's back!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18641 on: Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:09:35 am
I agree we are 2nd tier, just the way it is.

This is a photo of what £1m looks like in cash. Abu Dhabi can pay Mo that off the books, via some ambassador role, Newcastle can do that, we can't. People need to accept we are now competing not with football clubs, but with COUNTRIES with more money than we can dream of.


Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18642 on: Yesterday at 02:53:24 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.

Infantinos, just before he fucked off to Qatar.

Boils my piss that we have had to lend Mo, Sadio and Naby out during the season for a stupid competition (I hate International football full stop btw). I hope Egypt, Senegal and Guinea are sending us 3 piles of cash like that to cover their wages.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18643 on: Yesterday at 03:05:07 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
Was that Platini's desk or Blatter's?

I imagine those sorts of sums are flying around everywhere in City and PSG fantasy land - lawyers, players, governing bodies, and probably even officials.

Mike Rileys....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18644 on: Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm
Poor mans Fabinho, hell be warming the bench upon his return.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18645 on: Yesterday at 04:11:38 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm
Poor mans Fabinho, hell be warming the bench upon his return.
Close. One goal each since Salah went to AFCON, but Fab's was against stronger opposition.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18646 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm
when these contract negotiations drag on it usually ends one way doesnt it?

if they havent offered him what he wants by now what makes people think that they will? are they hoping Mo will back down on his demands?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18647 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm
when these contract negotiations drag on it usually ends one way doesnt it?

if they havent offered him what he wants by now what makes people think that they will? are they hoping Mo will back down on his demands?

Why speculate when we have no clue whats going on?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18648 on: Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
The Sports editor at the Daily Mirror seems adamant he's leaving anyway. A story yesterday and today that FSG won't be meeting his wage demand.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18649 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
The Sports editor at the Daily Mirror seems adamant he's leaving anyway. A story yesterday and today that FSG won't be meeting his wage demand.

They haven't got a clue they're just speculating like they usually do. As long as they are negotiating there is every chance.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18650 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
They haven't got a clue they're just speculating like they usually do. As long as they are negotiating there is every chance.

Hopefully, Jill. I have a feeling it's a huge moment in the FSG ownership either way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18651 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm
Hopefully, Jill. I have a feeling it's a huge moment in the FSG ownership either way.

Both sides obviously want it to happen, which is why I am still feeling optimistic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18652 on: Yesterday at 10:40:19 pm
Yeah me too .
I do wonder if other players have something in their contact that means they get some sort of automatic boost based on Salah contact. Though the club would have been mental to agree to that knowing that Salah was in negotiations.
It's more likely over the length of the contract and the split between guaranteed and bonus payments. The rumours coming out about Salah wanting another striker suggest he's thinking we need to do more in order for him to hit enough bonuses. Mad though that might seem given how amazing her if. He probably knows he needs more breaks to stay on top form.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18653 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:40:19 pm
The rumours coming out about Salah wanting another striker suggest he's thinking we need to do more in order for him to hit enough bonuses. Mad though that might seem given how amazing her if. He probably knows he needs more breaks to stay on top form.

God knows where this is from - I presume a tabloid or twitter?
If it was true I'd be much more understnading if we stopped negotiations and looked to sell him this summer.
You can't have a player dictating other spending or squad composition, once you start down that road you're fucked

but I suspect its totally untrue
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18654 on: Today at 04:31:03 am
Huh? Salah request is asking for another signing of attacker along him?

IF... If it's true then what he wants is just an "ambition" being shown by the owner, Fenway Sports Group and some increment of salary. Maybe it's not just about money. Ambition.

Well, as a fan also we would be bored to death IF keep watching Manchester City grabbing every single striker walking on the earth surface.

As a player, every single of Liverpool player also might want to win something and it is ssssoooooo tiring having to compete and playing catch with City week to week.

Players want to win a silverware.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18655 on: Today at 08:56:57 am
What? Were selling Keegan? Our Kev? Were second tier!

Whats that? Now were selling Rush? Rushie? Were third tier now!

What?? Torres is off? To Chelsea?? Admit it: were fourth tier!

Suarez is leaving? Pathetic! Screams fifth tier club!

Salah may be leaving?? Omg! Im soooo done with this club! Are you happy with sixth tier? Because thats where we are.

Count em. Go on. First. Second. Third. Fourth. Fifth. Sixth tier.

I used to laugh at Bernie Silver over at City. Bernie, if youre reading this: Im sorry. You were right all along. Man, I wish I had had a girlfriend and read a book   .    .     .
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18656 on: Today at 09:17:02 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
God knows where this is from - I presume a tabloid or twitter?
If it was true I'd be much more understnading if we stopped negotiations and looked to sell him this summer.
You can't have a player dictating other spending or squad composition, once you start down that road you're fucked

but I suspect its totally untrue

I mean that's true, but also, they should be able to say, 'don't worry Mo, we're definitely going to strengthen the front 3 positions this summer, chill out. We can't have you dictating what we do but trust us.' This is obviously untrue but hypothetically Salah just wants us to do something that is a total no brainer given the ages of him, Firmino and Mane.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18657 on: Today at 09:22:18 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 08:56:57 am
What? Were selling Keegan? Our Kev? Were second tier!

Whats that? Now were selling Rush? Rushie? Were third tier now!

What?? Torres is off? To Chelsea?? Admit it: were fourth tier!

Suarez is leaving? Pathetic! Screams fifth tier club!

Salah may be leaving?? Omg! Im soooo done with this club! Are you happy with sixth tier? Because thats where we are.

Count em. Go on. First. Second. Third. Fourth. Fifth. Sixth tier.

I used to laugh at Bernie Silver over at City. Bernie, if youre reading this: Im sorry. You were right all along. Man, I wish I had had a girlfriend and read a book   .    .     .


Sorry trying to decipher this ramble, are you trying to say we will be fine if the best player in the world is forced out even though he wants to stay because we sold a few players in the past?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18658 on: Today at 09:56:56 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:22:18 am
Sorry trying to decipher this ramble, are you trying to say we will be fine if the best player in the world is forced out even though he wants to stay because we sold a few players in the past?

Dunno why FLRed meant Suarez when we went completely off a cliff after he left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18659 on: Today at 09:57:54 am
I see those past examples trotted out time and again re: Salah, but how many of them made it abundantly clear they wanted to stay (and retire) at Liverpool? This is a bit different, isn't it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18660 on: Today at 09:58:19 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:56:56 am
Dunno why FLRed meant Suarez when we went completely off a cliff after he left.

Ha I know, like the period between Torres & Suarez was proper filled with years & years of success.

Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:57:54 am
I see those past examples trotted out time and again re: Salah, but how many of them made it abundantly clear they wanted to stay (and retire) at Liverpool? This is a bit different, isn't it?

Absolutely none of them. It is a completely different scenario now.

In the past you had very good players wanting to leave a team struggling to break into top 4

With salah you have the best player in the world wanting to stay at a team which is good enough to compete for the 2 big trophies.

Its almost like people think they sound clever by going against the grain sometimes. We need him to stay because we are a lot weaker without him, and we cannot replace his goals, simple as.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18661 on: Today at 10:01:09 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:22:18 am
Sorry trying to decipher this ramble, are you trying to say we will be fine if the best player in the world is forced out even though he wants to stay because we sold a few players in the past?

I think he'll stay but if he doesn't.....forced out? Really? If I go to my boss and ask him to double my salary, far beyond what anyone else is paid, and he says 'Sorry mate, we love you to bits but we just can't afford that' and I choose to leave, that doesn't mean I've been forced out of my job.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18662 on: Today at 10:08:13 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:01:09 am
I think he'll stay but if he doesn't.....forced out? Really? If I go to my boss and ask him to double my salary, far beyond what anyone else is paid, and he says 'Sorry mate, we love you to bits but we just can't afford that' and I choose to leave, that doesn't mean I've been forced out of my job.

If you're on 30% lower than the market rate for someone with your expertise and they refused to match and you then go elsewhere then yeah, I'd say you were forced out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18663 on: Today at 10:17:11 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:01:09 am
I think he'll stay but if he doesn't.....forced out? Really? If I go to my boss and ask him to double my salary, far beyond what anyone else is paid, and he says 'Sorry mate, we love you to bits but we just can't afford that' and I choose to leave, that doesn't mean I've been forced out of my job.

I agree with this. But Salah being canny has already positioned the PR on this one. He's even mentioned he'd like to end his days at Liverpool.

What I now think is the harsh ruthlessness will fall not on Mo Salah but on both Bobby and Sadio Mané. Salah gets a very generous deal, and when the other two come calling the club will either not want to extend or will make derisory offers.

When it comes to blinking, I don't think FSG can ride the sale of Salah in the fans eyes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18664 on: Today at 10:21:31 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:08:13 am
If you're on 30% lower than the market rate for someone with your expertise and they refused to match and you then go elsewhere then yeah, I'd say you were forced out.

You'd be wrong then. I'd be making that decision myself, based on a company unable to afford my salary demands. That's on me, showing that money is the most important thing. And frankly, we're not talking normal jobs. We're talking someone already taking home at least £1 million a month.

Oh and as for automatically being the highest paid player in the world if you're the best.....you must know it doesn't work like that? Go back and have a look at the highest paid player over the last few decades, and certainly before Messi I highly doubt the highest paid was the best. Or even close. I'm sure Tevez was the highest paid player in the PL when Suarez was here and Aguero was at his best at City.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18665 on: Today at 10:28:07 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:21:31 am
You'd be wrong then. I'd be making that decision myself, based on a company unable to afford my salary demands. That's on me, showing that money is the most important thing. And frankly, we're not talking normal jobs. We're talking someone already taking home at least £1 million a month.

Oh and as for automatically being the highest paid player in the world if you're the best.....you must know it doesn't work like that? Go back and have a look at the highest paid player over the last few decades, and certainly before Messi I highly doubt the highest paid was the best. Or even close. I'm sure Tevez was the highest paid player in the PL when Suarez was here and Aguero was at his best at City.

We can afford it though, and he's actually asking for less than what he would get elsewhere, he would be on about 600k a week at City, PSG, even Utd (Yikes)

I never said he should be the highest paid player in the world either, I said market rate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18666 on: Today at 10:35:40 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:28:07 am
We can afford it though, and he's actually asking for less than what he would get elsewhere, he would be on about 600k a week at City, PSG, even Utd (Yikes)

I never said he should be the highest paid player in the world either, I said market rate.

Ahh my apologies I didnt realise I was talking to someone who works high up at the club!

Buzzing then, we can afford it so we'll pay it. We can all chill.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18667 on: Today at 10:36:00 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:28:07 am
We can afford it though, and he's actually asking for less than what he would get elsewhere, he would be on about 600k a week at City, PSG, even Utd (Yikes)

I never said he should be the highest paid player in the world either, I said market rate.

I think the best calculation to make is the cost of Salah over four years at 400k a week, people have put that at 75-80 million. Remove that cost and then you have to buy a
replacement. Conservatively, Leeds would want £60 million for Raphinha, perhaps he asks for 80-100k a week.

And then calculate this; looks like Raphinha's goal output is around 50/60% what Salah does. So you lose out there, even if the talented Brazilian settles in straight away.

If FSG want to lose Salah, it looks like false economy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18668 on: Today at 10:43:02 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:08:13 am
If you're on 30% lower than the market rate for someone with your expertise and they refused to match and you then go elsewhere then yeah, I'd say you were forced out.

The market rate as paid for by an almost bankrupt club, or the market rate paid by a country/state that has more OIL money than it knows what to do with? What about the market rate for clubs that don't have untold riches?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18669 on: Today at 10:43:38 am
It's a tough one. Salah is currently the best (or in the top 3 best) players in the world. He'll be well aware that others who aren't close to his ability are getting paid more......much more. There are a couple of clubs who could afford what he wants and they will also be delighted to have the best player playing for them. FSG cannot compete with these owners. Even if they pushed the boat out and competed with the wages that he would get elsewhere then it could result in a big problem......other players in our squad would use Salah as the benchmark and try to up their salaries too. That either leads to a big financial headache or else players who feel undervalued and stop trying.

In reality, we cannot afford the best player in the world and it will be down to Salah to decide if he wants to stay or leave. I think playing under Klopp should not be underestimated and that will have a big bearing on his decision.

If he does decide to leave then we will need to get as much as we can for him and then use this money to bring in two or three players who will strength our first team. That's not as easy as it sounds and I would much rather that Salah stayed.

As great a player that Salah is, he is helped by the other players around him. He could go to another team and not be the same player.

We have to face cold facts. We are not the richest club in the world and we do not have the funds for the best players. We rely on building a great team which is run by a great manager. Salah is world class and could get much more money elsewhere. No matter what FSG offer him, there will be several clubs who could double it and not blink an eyelid (ok they would have to pay him some dodgy way but they will find a way).

Nearly every club has to face up to selling their best players. We benefit from that when we buy good players; sometimes the shoe will be on the other foot and maybe this is one time that it will be.

Salah has been a model professional and has given us the best part of his career. He came to us as a good player and then developed into the best in the world. If we cannot pay what he wants then all we can do is to plan for how we will spend the money.

Oh and I do not for one second want to see him leave but the cold fact is that he could get more money elsewhere.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18670 on: Today at 10:47:09 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:36:00 am
I think the best calculation to make is the cost of Salah over four years at 400k a week, people have put that at 75-80 million. Remove that cost and then you have to buy a
replacement. Conservatively, Leeds would want £60 million for Raphinha, perhaps he asks for 80-100k a week.

And then calculate this; looks like Raphinha's goal output is around 50/60% what Salah does. So you lose out there, even if the talented Brazilian settles in straight away.

If FSG want to lose Salah, it looks like false economy.

Its not one player though is it? We double Mo's wages, then Ali's agent is banging on the door - he's the best keeper in the world, he savesx  amount of points in a season with his saves, we want the wages. Then Trents agent is in, Trent provides more assists than any player in the league, etc etc etc

We are not City or PSG, we can't just lash hundreds of millions at players like they can
