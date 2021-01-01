Quote

If a player performs then he will be rewarded. Thats the philosophy of the contracts we are offering and signing.

Nobody knows how much Mo is asking for and nobody knows how much FSG and Michael Edwards are offering. But if we look at what's been happening to the club over the past few years, it doesn't bode well.The wage structure and signing of new contracts was put in place by FSG almost a decade ago. Players were told 'we won't pay you anywhere near what other big clubs would pay you, but if you keep your head down and work really hard you'll be rewarded in bonuses and future contracts.'The lack of vision from FSG on this is worrying. What exactly did they expect to happen when they put this structure in place.? A structure that is currently choking the club to death. Since we became a successful club again under Jürgen and won the Champions League we've found ourselves in a position of not only having to sell players to raise funds for buying new players, but we also need to sell players just to pay wages.Yes Mo could be a greedy fucker who is trying to ask for an unreasonable amount of money, but knowing what we know about Mo, it's unlikely. Only recently, the money people at this club, the 5th richest club in the world, decide that they would furlough non-playing staff. A move that could save up to £1.5 million. The 5th richest club in the world desperate to save £1.5 million, that's where we're at right now. If they're willing to penny pinch and drag the club's name through the gutter, then they're surely doing the same in contract negotiations.Players sacrificed a massive base wage to join Liverpool and be part of this squad. If certain players have held up their part of the bargain, they should be rewarded for it.