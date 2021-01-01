Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.
I don't know about Keegan or Rush or Souness in terms of the effect of selling them as it's before my time, but when we sold Xabi and Mascherano and Torres and Suarez, it set us back badly every time.
Now to be fair we were in a worse position as a club at the time (hence why these players wanted to leave) but there in lies the other difference here, from what we can see Salah doesn't want to leave unlike those above (arguable on Xabi but then again I don't think he would ever turn down Real).
The obvious hope would be if he goes, like Coutinho we invest perfectly and end up better than we were before. But the difference will be that FSG don't have as much leway as then (rightly or wrongly) and we do see ourselves as on a higher standing than we did back then (which I think is fair given how far we have come).
I don't think it will be the downfall of the club of course, nor will it force FSG out, but I feel the atmosphere will get a lot rougher if he goes, and not at a good time either.