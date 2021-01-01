« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1717968 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18480 on: Today at 10:36:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:24:42 am
It will get done.
FSG have no choice but to get it done really

Yes they do - their responsibility is to what is best for the long term future of the club, not doing what is best for one player/his agent who has a limited amount of years left as a footballer.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:31:49 am
They have no choice if they want to remain owners imo.
They will be pushed out if Salah is sold unless we got Haaland or Mbappe in which wont happen.

If Salah was sold it would be a huge sign FSG are ready to sell .

Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.
Online amir87

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18481 on: Today at 10:39:03 am »
Would be another PR disaster for the owners if this man left whilst being the best player in the world.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18482 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:47 am
Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.

Keegan and Rush wanted to leave at that time didn't they? Also Suarez and Torres did as well. Salah wants to stay here and it will literally come down to whether we can afford him or not.

Also whilst it didn't kill the club, it took us ages to get success after some of those players were sold, especially Suarez.

If he does leave (i don't think he will, he will sign a new contract imo) then its basically us saying we can't compete.
Online MD1990

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18483 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:47 am
Yes they do - their responsibility is to what is best for the long term future of the club, not doing what is best for one player/his agent who has a limited amount of years left as a footballer.

Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.
thats true & it set us back years. Didnt make the CL until 2017.

So your fine with selling Salah & then probably getting in a Bowen or Raphinha as a replacement.
Because the owners know best

Salah probably has 4-5 years left as an elite player. Look at Lewandowski.
This isnt the 80s or 90s players now have a longer peak. Look at Benzema too.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18484 on: Today at 11:00:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:47 am
Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.

I don't know about Keegan or Rush or Souness in terms of the effect of selling them as it's before my time, but when we sold Xabi and Mascherano and Torres and Suarez, it set us back badly every time.

Now to be fair we were in a worse position as a club at the time (hence why these players wanted to leave) but there in lies the other difference here, from what we can see Salah doesn't want to leave unlike those above (arguable on Xabi but then again I don't think he would ever turn down Real).

The obvious hope would be if he goes, like Coutinho we invest perfectly and end up better than we were before. But the difference will be that FSG don't have as much leway as then (rightly or wrongly) and we do see ourselves as on a higher standing than we did back then (which I think is fair given how far we have come).

I don't think it will be the downfall of the club of course, nor will it force FSG out, but I feel the atmosphere will get a lot rougher if he goes, and not at a good time either.
Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18485 on: Today at 11:22:16 am »
If the fans would decide these matters, we would be bankrupt long ago and have a squad of 50 players
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18486 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
We can't let him go on a free that's for sure. If he doesn't sign by summer hawk him to PSG, they will need a marquee name after letting Mbappe leave for fcuk all (worse transfer dealing ever).

I want him to stay more than anything but we can't take £100m+ haircuts
Online stewy17

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18487 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
I'm not picking a side in this mini dispute at all but it does make me laugh to see one party saying they've told the other exactly what they want and it's therefore "in their hands".

FSG/the club is obviously not going to come out and say "he's asking too much" etc because they can't win that PR battle, ever. Cue everyone telling the club to get it done and taking Mo's side even though it's only ever been him/his agent who is making this public. He's taken control of the narrative and that's that. Sounds to me like it's maybe the player and his team who are being intransient here, he's set out his demands and up to the club to meet them.

Just because Mo says he's not asking crazy money doesn't mean he's not asking crazy money, and even if it's not "crazy" money in comparison with PSG or Barca or United or City or Newcastle it doesn't mean it's not crazy money for us.

I'm still fairly confident it'll get done but Mo's constant comments do worry me that he's after a pretty big sum and I wonder how that affects the club going forward. It's interesting that his approach seems to be to name his price and threaten to fuck off if it's not met. I think that's a pretty strong approach when there is a line of suitors around the block but how many clubs could he really go to and demand his wage? He won't have much fun as Mbappe's replacement for PSG (though maybe he's more interested in the £) and Barcelona and Madrid probably can't afford him.

Would he go to City or Chelsea? Newcastle?

We've got a stronger hand than a lot of us think.

Offline Rahul21

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18488 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
Aren't some of his 'demands' apparently also associated with the team being able to compete (so, FSG showing a willingness to invest in the squad)?
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18489 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:38:59 am
We can't let him go on a free that's for sure. If he doesn't sign by summer hawk him to PSG, they will need a marquee name after letting Mbappe leave for fcuk all (worse transfer dealing ever)

I'd rather see him play another year for us to be honest - couldn't care less whether he goes on a free vs whatever it is they can get with 12 months left
However that's what I want.. what will actually happen is he'll be sold this summer which would be pretty depressing to be honest however its rationalised

As for people saying 'they have to sign him up' 'they can't take the PR hit' 'they can't replace him' ... you're really talking about the wrong ownership group. A quick google of Mooki Betts will get you past all that
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18490 on: Today at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:42:33 am
I'd rather see him play another year for us to be honest - couldn't care less whether he goes on a free or for whatever it is they can get with 12 months left
However that's what I want.. what will actually happen is he'll be sold this summer which would be pretty depressing to be honest however its rationalised

As for people saying 'they have to sign him up' 'they can't take the PR hit' 'they can't replace him' ... you're really talking about the wrong ownership group. A quick google of Mooki Betts will get you past all that

This brings back memories of the Keegan saga ......
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18491 on: Today at 11:45:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:36:47 am
Yes they do - their responsibility is to what is best for the long term future of the club, not doing what is best for one player/his agent who has a limited amount of years left as a footballer.

Sorry but that is a load of shite. We sold Keegan, we sold Rush, we sold Souness, we sold Torres, we sold Suarez, didn't kill the club nor require a change of ownership. The day the owners start pandering to the whims of fans over player contracts, who 99% of the time, haven't got a clue, is the day I want them to sell.

I agree.

Love Salah, but all players are replaceable (maybe not directly as we did with Coutinho / Alisson & VDV).

FSG need to do what they think is right, not what the fans think is right.

If they listened to the fans we'd have Pepe, Werner & Saul here, not Jota the slotter. 

Let's also remember that the committee FSG formed to focus on transfers recommeneded and persuaded Klopp to sign Salah in the first place.  Klopp said that himself!
Online AndyMuller

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18492 on: Today at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:03:56 am
Maybe I'm alone on this but I'm feeling a lot more pessimistic about the chances of him signing a new contract than I was 2 or 3 months ago.
If its getting done there's really no reason for it not to be given they started talking in the summer. I'm not buying the Klopp line that its a harder deal to do - its not wildly more complicated for him to sign a new contract than it is for Trent or Virgil etc etc certainly not to the tune of months
His constantly repeated lines aren't the 'its going to get sorted' quotes they're for positioning for why an extension won't happen imo and the fall out afterwards

I'd love to be wrong - I just can't imagine we'd ever have planned for our best player to get to the point where he's <18 months left on his deal

I'm with you on this.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18493 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
The idea of selling or letting our best player go is worrying if it's for financial reasons only.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18494 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:54:01 am
The idea of selling or letting our best player go is worrying if it's for financial reasons only.

Maybe

Maybe not

If he's asking for a ridiculous wage, then let him go.
Online smutchin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18495 on: Today at 11:59:42 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:41:38 am
I think that's a pretty strong approach when there is a line of suitors around the block but how many clubs could he really go to and demand his wage? He won't have much fun as Mbappe's replacement for PSG (though maybe he's more interested in the £) and Barcelona and Madrid probably can't afford him.

The rumours doing the rounds this morning are that Mbappé is staying at PSG. Maybe they're hoping to entice Mo there to be Mbappé's partner rather than replacement. That would be pretty depressing, considering some of us were entertaining the idea not so long ago of those two playing together at Liverpool!  ;D

Quote
We've got a stronger hand than a lot of us think.

Agreed. I'm trying to remain level-headed about this situation. He's literally irreplaceable at the moment - there's not another player in the world I'd have in our team over him - but I'm sure most fans were saying that when Keegan left too. And our current situation as a club is more comparable to the situation when Keegan left than the situation when Torres left.

As a side note, it's interesting hearing the noises coming out of Chelsea and United right now, where they appear to be in danger of losing important players because they're not an attractive enough proposition for them to fight off the advances of the likes of Real, Barca and PSG. We're not that club any more, like we were when Suarez and Xabi left. Players want to stay with us because we're currently one of the best clubs in the world and we have the best manager. Aside from Milner, if any of our current first team want to leave, it can only be for mercenary reasons, because the "want to win trophies" argument just won't wash any more.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18496 on: Today at 12:22:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:43:49 am
This brings back memories of the Keegan saga ......
It's the hair, isn't it?
Online S

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18497 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
I love people bringing up Suarez as an example of the clubs ability to move on from star players. We were absolutely dreadful when he left and would have continued to be so were it not for Klopp arriving.
Online upthereds95

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18498 on: Today at 12:29:22 pm »
We will never compete long term letting our best players go because the club are too tight to pay them what every other big team happily would. Again people can love FSG and say how great they our on here constantly but if salah leaves because they wont pay the going rate it shows that they have no ambition apart from to maximise revenues for themselves by operating  the club on a shoestring compared to every other big club in the world.

Apparently we cant sign anyone because we are paying big wages but now we dont want to pay the best player in the world what he would get anywhere else. We may not be in this position again for a long time  and it will be a joke if we let him leave.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18499 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 12:29:22 pm
We will never compete long term letting our best players go because the club are too tight to pay them what every other big team happily would. Again people can love FSG and say how great they our on here constantly but if salah leaves because they wont pay the going rate it shows that they have no ambition apart from to maximise revenues for themselves by operating  the club on a shoestring compared to every other big club in the world.

Apparently we cant sign anyone because we are paying big wages but now we dont want to pay the best player in the world what he would get anywhere else. We may not be in this position again for a long time  and it will be a joke if we let him leave.

Really couldn't give a damn what every other big club would happily pay. Wages that some players are being paid/asking for are obscene and need to be curtailed at some point.

Anyone know or have a realistic estimate of what he's being paid now. Whatever it is, it's too much. He's more than set up for life.
