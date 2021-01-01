I'm not picking a side in this mini dispute at all but it does make me laugh to see one party saying they've told the other exactly what they want and it's therefore "in their hands".



FSG/the club is obviously not going to come out and say "he's asking too much" etc because they can't win that PR battle, ever. Cue everyone telling the club to get it done and taking Mo's side even though it's only ever been him/his agent who is making this public. He's taken control of the narrative and that's that. Sounds to me like it's maybe the player and his team who are being intransient here, he's set out his demands and up to the club to meet them.



Just because Mo says he's not asking crazy money doesn't mean he's not asking crazy money, and even if it's not "crazy" money in comparison with PSG or Barca or United or City or Newcastle it doesn't mean it's not crazy money for us.



I'm still fairly confident it'll get done but Mo's constant comments do worry me that he's after a pretty big sum and I wonder how that affects the club going forward. It's interesting that his approach seems to be to name his price and threaten to fuck off if it's not met. I think that's a pretty strong approach when there is a line of suitors around the block but how many clubs could he really go to and demand his wage? He won't have much fun as Mbappe's replacement for PSG (though maybe he's more interested in the £) and Barcelona and Madrid probably can't afford him.



Would he go to City or Chelsea? Newcastle?



We've got a stronger hand than a lot of us think.



