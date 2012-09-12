« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18400 on: January 2, 2022, 04:58:46 pm
Magic Mo!

150 goals in the PL now
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18401 on: January 2, 2022, 05:12:04 pm
Played 19 times for Chelsea who shipped him off on loan. He should be celebrating against them.

That aside, what a fcking goal. Seems like we say that everytime he scores
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18402 on: January 2, 2022, 05:13:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  2, 2022, 04:58:46 pm
Magic Mo!

150 goals in the PL now

150 goals for English teams. 113 in Premier League
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18403 on: January 2, 2022, 05:16:53 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January  2, 2022, 05:13:03 pm
150 goals for English teams. 113 in Premier League
Ah yes, my mistake
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18404 on: January 2, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
I know he's going to miss a few games with AFCON but I still suspect he'll piss the golden boot race. Hurry up and sign Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18405 on: January 4, 2022, 07:26:27 am
 :wave  :wave



Aaaannnddddd... He scored against Chelsea.  ;D  ;D

p/s: Nope, still can be replaced by Mbappe easily.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18406 on: January 4, 2022, 10:42:35 am
Garth Crooks :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18407 on: January 4, 2022, 10:50:55 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  4, 2022, 10:42:35 am
Garth Crooks :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm not sure what you are laughing at.  If it weren't for Garth's sage advice to Salah last season he'd still be a greedy b*stard constantly diving for penalties and wouldn't have developed into the best player in the world.  I'm expecting Salah to dedicate his Balon d'Or to him next year, and ideally they'd rename it in Garth's honour for his services to football.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18408 on: January 4, 2022, 10:51:26 am
Oh God, what's that idiot said now?!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18409 on: January 4, 2022, 11:03:07 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2022, 10:51:26 am
Oh God, what's that idiot said now?!
+ BBC pundit says Liverpool star's 'selfishness' had a 'negative effect' on £100,000-a-week teammate

Salah is the best player in the world now in many peoples eyes and he deserves a lot of praise. Crooks, who has watched a lot of the Egyptian over the years, believes that goals are coming naturally for him this campaign.

So, what was so different last season? Crooks believes Salah was selfish.

Crooks : "His (Salah) selfishness had a negative effect on Sadio Mane in particular and, in my view, had an adverse effect on Liverpools campaign last season  a point I made at the time."

"This season, Salah looks like a team player again and his goals are coming naturally. He is no longer looking for cheap penalties and is back to the player he was the season Liverpool won the title, and thats why he makes my team of the week."

"I heard my non-selection of Mohamed Salah in my team of the year got one or two a little hot under the collar. Well, I make no apologies for that", the former Tottenham star wrote for BBC Sport.

-- Garth Crooks, January 2022 --
 
.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18410 on: January 4, 2022, 11:08:21 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on January  4, 2022, 11:03:07 am
+ BBC pundit says Liverpool star's 'selfishness' had a 'negative effect' on £100,000-a-week teammate

Salah is the best player in the world now in many peoples eyes and he deserves a lot of praise. Crooks, who has watched a lot of the Egyptian over the years, believes that goals are coming naturally for him this campaign.

So, what was so different last season? Crooks believes Salah was selfish.

Crooks : "His (Salah) selfishness had a negative effect on Sadio Mane in particular and, in my view, had an adverse effect on Liverpools campaign last season  a point I made at the time."

"This season, Salah looks like a team player again and his goals are coming naturally. He is no longer looking for cheap penalties and is back to the player he was the season Liverpool won the title, and thats why he makes my team of the week."

"I heard my non-selection of Mohamed Salah in my team of the year got one or two a little hot under the collar. Well, I make no apologies for that", the former Tottenham star wrote for BBC Sport.

-- Garth Crooks, January 2022 --
 
.

He's like an even dumber Paul Merson. I know he's trolling for clicks but he could at least attempt to be subtle about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18411 on: January 4, 2022, 11:15:05 am
If he didn't come out with this shite on a weekly basis, nobody would even know who he is. People keep falling for it hook, line and sinker.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18412 on: January 4, 2022, 12:00:26 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on January  4, 2022, 11:03:07 am
+ BBC pundit says Liverpool star's 'selfishness' had a 'negative effect' on £100,000-a-week teammate

Salah is the best player in the world now in many peoples eyes and he deserves a lot of praise. Crooks, who has watched a lot of the Egyptian over the years, believes that goals are coming naturally for him this campaign.

So, what was so different last season? Crooks believes Salah was selfish.

Crooks : "His (Salah) selfishness had a negative effect on Sadio Mane in particular and, in my view, had an adverse effect on Liverpools campaign last season  a point I made at the time."

"This season, Salah looks like a team player again and his goals are coming naturally. He is no longer looking for cheap penalties and is back to the player he was the season Liverpool won the title, and thats why he makes my team of the week."

"I heard my non-selection of Mohamed Salah in my team of the year got one or two a little hot under the collar. Well, I make no apologies for that", the former Tottenham star wrote for BBC Sport.

-- Garth Crooks, January 2022 --
 
.

The guy's on acid, it's the only possible explanation for the waffle that comes out of his mouth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18413 on: January 4, 2022, 12:12:54 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January  4, 2022, 11:15:05 am
If he didn't come out with this shite on a weekly basis, nobody would even know who he is. People keep falling for it hook, line and sinker.

I'd be gutted when he's gone. It's a British footballing tradition, Crooks ridiculous team of the weeks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18414 on: January 5, 2022, 11:14:42 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2022, 12:00:26 pm
The guy's on acid, it's the only possible explanation for the waffle that comes out of his mouth.

I've been on acid trips, trust me that isn't an explanation.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18415 on: January 5, 2022, 11:18:46 am
Theres tonnes of ex-players like Crooks, its just that hes the one that the BBC have chosen to really give a mouthpiece to because they want the clicks that it generates, its the kind of role you cant have more than one of because you cant be taken seriously, but a one off clickbait generator like Crooks is good for business as football fans largely lap it up for some mad reason.

When Crooks eventually retires theyll be spoilt for choice with ready made replacements like Danny Mills, Joey Barton, Simon Jordan, Rickie Lambert, Lee Hendry etc etc.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18416 on: January 5, 2022, 07:23:03 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2022, 12:00:26 pm
The guy's on acid, it's the only possible explanation for the waffle that comes out of his mouth.

don't blame LSD for that crap
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18417 on: Today at 10:51:48 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18418 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm
I see that, with his 4 goals and 1 assist in December, he has not been selected in the 7 nominees (Son, Odegaard, Cancelo, Maddison, Mount, Martinelli, Sterling) for Premier League Player of the month, after not being nominated in November either (1 goal and 2 assists in 3 games), or in August (2 goals, 2 assists in 3 games).  He has only been nominated in Sept (being beaten by the Portuguese prima donna at Utd in an absolute joke of an award) and in October.  Cancelo has been nominated 3 times now, so it's not like players can't be nominated more than twice. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18419 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm
Made the final 3 for the World's best player.

(I'm guessing Garth Crooks wasn't on the panel)

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1479464407096770563
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18420 on: Today at 03:13:42 pm
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 03:04:36 pm
Made the final 3 for the World's best player.

(I'm guessing Garth Crooks wasn't on the panel)

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1479464407096770563
I hope he wins personally. Very important for his ego.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18421 on: Today at 03:16:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:13:42 pm
I hope he wins personally. Very important for his ego.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18422 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:16:18 pm

Sure mate. I personally don't care about the award but players love the recognition.
