Since when has Christmas been a religious festival .



On a serious note, almost every Muslim I know celebrates our winter festival, along with every Hindu and Sikh. My Jewish friends will call it Hanukah, but for those that gave up religion once we were old enough to think for ourselves, it's just a winter festival that, in the whole of Europe, pre-dates the Abrahamic religions. Call it Christmas. Who cares?



Who in their right mind begrudges a guy having some fun downtime with his family?



I've really been trying to hold back on replying to this issue but feel it's necessary to clear up. Any Muslim can choose to do what they want (anyone can really) and no other Muslim should publicly slate another for doing so. A quiet word is fine but no Twitter virtue signalling. That's hypocrisy and is one of the worst things in Islam.As for 'celebrating' Christmas, I personally try to avoid shirk where I can. Shirk is the biggest sin in Islam, i.e. associating another with God. Rather than anything Jesus related, the winter solstice tree is a god of the druids (pre Christianity). Salah might not think of it as such, and he's obviously not praying to it, but he is associating the occasion therefore muddying the waters as it were.I hope this helps some on here understand why some Muslims don't decorate trees, I would have loved to for the near half century of Christmases I've seen in this country. I still love the feeling, food and television though. Belated Merry Christmas to everyone that celebrated it and a happy new year.