« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1705271 times)

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18360 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:23:56 am
Over decorated tree.

At least he has a tree...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18361 on: Today at 01:34:23 am »
Quote from: pa on December 26, 2021, 03:07:35 pm
Is Türkiye another name for Turkey?

Its the actual name of the country but his reply was better.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18362 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 01:08:27 am
Mo abused for celebrating Christmas.

https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1474805374884712452?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1474805374884712452%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforum.lowyat.net%2Ftopic%2F5227882%2Fall




https://www.benchwarmers.ie/salah-angers-islamic-community-christmas/244584/
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has left portions of the Islamic community enraged after sharing a Christmas celebration snap with his family.

This is not the first time that Salah has caused controversy on Christmas day, with the Egyptian previously having shared comparable celebratory photos and received waves of abuse online as a consequence


Yesterday, Christmas Day, Salah posted a picture on Twitter of him and his family wearing matching pyjamas as they sat in front of a highly-decorated Christmas tree. Its a classic festive family snap.

At least he didn't have a blue tree like back 2019.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18363 on: Today at 06:12:58 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 01:08:27 am
Mo abused for celebrating Christmas.

https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1474805374884712452?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1474805374884712452%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforum.lowyat.net%2Ftopic%2F5227882%2Fall




https://www.benchwarmers.ie/salah-angers-islamic-community-christmas/244584/
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has left portions of the Islamic community enraged after sharing a Christmas celebration snap with his family.

This is not the first time that Salah has caused controversy on Christmas day, with the Egyptian previously having shared comparable celebratory photos and received waves of abuse online as a consequence


Yesterday, Christmas Day, Salah posted a picture on Twitter of him and his family wearing matching pyjamas as they sat in front of a highly-decorated Christmas tree. Its a classic festive family snap.

He isn't really celebrating Christmas in a religious sense. He's celebrating only the festive part of it, probably like many non-christians people from China or Japan or India or other non-christian countries.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18364 on: Today at 07:24:30 am »
Boo fucking hoo. Grow up and move on
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18365 on: Today at 10:34:54 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:12:58 am
He isn't really celebrating Christmas in a religious sense. He's celebrating only the festive part of it, probably like many non-christians people from China or Japan or India or other non-christian countries.

Since when has Christmas been a religious festival  ;D.

On a serious note, almost every Muslim I know celebrates our winter festival, along with every Hindu and Sikh. My Jewish friends will call it Hanukah, but for those that gave up religion once we were old enough to think for ourselves, it's just a winter festival that, in the whole of Europe, pre-dates the Abrahamic religions. Call it Christmas. Who cares?

Who in their right mind begrudges a guy having some fun downtime with his family?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,819
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18366 on: Today at 10:39:47 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:54 am
Since when has Christmas been a religious festival  ;D.

On a serious note, almost every Muslim I know celebrates our winter festival, along with every Hindu and Sikh. My Jewish friends will call it Hanukah, but for those that gave up religion once we were old enough to think for ourselves, it's just a winter festival that, in the whole of Europe, pre-dates the Abrahamic religions. Call it Christmas. Who cares?

Who in their right mind begrudges a guy having some fun downtime with his family?

Social media shit stirrers?
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18367 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:23:56 am
Over decorated tree.
There's no such thing as an over decorated tree.

I take my inspiration from 80's Christmas movies, and if your tree doesn't look like an explosion in a decorations factory (or about to fall over like Mo's), then you're doing it wrong  :)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,598
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18368 on: Today at 01:19:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 03:11:57 pm
have you ever spoken to an american evangelist

Not sure how many of those are PL fans to be honest.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18369 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:34:54 am
Since when has Christmas been a religious festival  ;D.

On a serious note, almost every Muslim I know celebrates our winter festival, along with every Hindu and Sikh. My Jewish friends will call it Hanukah, but for those that gave up religion once we were old enough to think for ourselves, it's just a winter festival that, in the whole of Europe, pre-dates the Abrahamic religions. Call it Christmas. Who cares?

Who in their right mind begrudges a guy having some fun downtime with his family?

I've really been trying to hold back on replying to this issue but feel it's necessary to clear up. Any Muslim can choose to do what they want (anyone can really) and no other Muslim should publicly slate another for doing so. A quiet word is fine but no Twitter virtue signalling. That's hypocrisy and is one of the worst things in Islam.

As for 'celebrating' Christmas, I personally try to avoid shirk where I can. Shirk is the biggest sin in Islam, i.e. associating another with God. Rather than anything Jesus related, the winter solstice tree is a god of the druids (pre Christianity). Salah might not think of it as such, and he's obviously not praying to it, but he is associating the occasion therefore muddying the waters as it were.

I hope this helps some on here understand why some Muslims don't decorate trees, I would have loved to for the near half century of Christmases I've seen in this country. I still love the feeling, food and television though. Belated Merry Christmas to everyone that celebrated it and a happy new year.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:02 pm by BigCDump »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them!

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18370 on: Today at 04:41:58 pm »
Over the years I've worked with plenty of very devout Muslims who, by virtue of having young children, would celebrate Christmas each year.

These kids will be going to school and seeing the majority celebrating, getting excited for Santa etc. and so the parent obviously doesn't want their kid to feel like they are missing out.

Odds are it is nothing more than that so it is very sad that some on Twitter can't think enough to make the connection. I'd imagine, in reality, these people are just looking to stir shit up sadly
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18371 on: Today at 04:55:25 pm »
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on Today at 04:41:58 pm
Over the years I've worked with plenty of very devout Muslims who, by virtue of having young children, would celebrate Christmas each year.

These kids will be going to school and seeing the majority celebrating, getting excited for Santa etc. and so the parent obviously doesn't want their kid to feel like they are missing out.

Odds are it is nothing more than that so it is very sad that some on Twitter can't think enough to make the connection. I'd imagine, in reality, these people are just looking to stir shit up sadly

Also doesn't hurt that Santa originates from Turkey & that Jesus is also a Prophet in Islam.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18372 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm »
anyone criticizing Mo for not being sufficiently devout has obviously never watched him celebrate a goal.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,018
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18373 on: Today at 10:01:59 pm »
Santa didn't bring him new shooting boots... It's OK, mate, use the old ones, they were not too shabby.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18374 on: Today at 10:12:36 pm »
Have got to find ways of getting him the ball in the box more often. I dont know what this Henderson, Trent, Salah thing is but its not very good.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18375 on: Today at 10:30:48 pm »
If anyone's allowed a mistake or two it's Mo. Best player in the world.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18376 on: Today at 10:34:43 pm »
Very unlucky not to score from the saved penalty  :butt :butt :'(
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18377 on: Today at 10:43:43 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:34:43 pm
Very unlucky not to score from the saved penalty  :butt :butt :'(

Love him but he really really wasnt, that pen was awful. He normally hammers them but todays was just so tame and not even into an area where youve got the keeper really stretching to keep it out. The rebound was just always too high for him, which was gutting

Hes sublime and has more than enough in the bank for a few bad games but IMO he was poor vs Spurs and again tonight.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:35 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,018
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18378 on: Today at 10:47:10 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:34:43 pm
Very unlucky not to score from the saved penalty  :butt :butt :'(
He's only got 6 headed goals, could have added to that tally if he was a tad taller, or if he could jump a tad higher. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18379 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:34:43 pm
Very unlucky not to score from the saved penalty  :butt :butt :'(
He was eventually going to miss anyway. All is forgiven.
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,164
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18380 on: Today at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:34:43 pm
Very unlucky not to score from the saved penalty  :butt :butt :'(

Wasn't, it was a fucking shite penalty.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,875
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18381 on: Today at 11:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:55:40 pm
Wasn't, it was a fucking shite penalty.

While it was a shite pen, it's 1 out of how many 35ish?

I'll take that.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,133
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18382 on: Today at 11:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:17:02 pm
While it was a shite pen, it's 1 out of how many 35ish?

I'll take that.

No offence, but Id rather you didnt. Milners next in line.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,875
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18383 on: Today at 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:19:35 pm
No offence, but Id rather you didnt. Milners next in line.

oi I have a great right foot!

It's the rest of the body that's kinda shite
Logged

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,251
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18384 on: Today at 11:23:13 pm »
That pen has been coming to be honest

Hes done a few of those where the keepers gone the wrong way and scored. Not tonight

Hell be fuming at himself and you may even see a change to the arc run up he does 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,136
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18385 on: Today at 11:50:02 pm »
Shoulda played a Christmas Tree formation...





 8)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 