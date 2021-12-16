« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1692051 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18280 on: December 16, 2021, 09:22:47 am »
46 days until the club announces he's signed a new contract just before Egypt play their semi-final.  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18281 on: December 16, 2021, 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 14, 2021, 03:40:54 pm
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

It's a stupid list. Anyone playing their football in Serie-A should be automatically disqualified for starters. In terms of overall quality it's somewhere between the Premier League and the Championship. I mean Lukaku? Really? You might as well have Pukki in there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18282 on: December 16, 2021, 09:35:09 am »
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward closes in on another Premier League record


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59646200
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18283 on: December 16, 2021, 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 16, 2021, 09:35:09 am
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward closes in on another Premier League record


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59646200

"If the 29-year-old scores or registers an assist in Thursday's home game against 19th-placed Newcastle - a side he has never failed to score against at Anfield..."

That's a tiny "if". Could almost be tempted to put money on this.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18284 on: December 16, 2021, 12:24:19 pm »
I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

No Harry Maguire?? Joke
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18285 on: December 16, 2021, 03:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 16, 2021, 09:31:52 am
It's a stupid list. Anyone playing their football in Serie-A should be automatically disqualified for starters. In terms of overall quality it's somewhere between the Premier League and the Championship. I mean Lukaku? Really? You might as well have Pukki in there.

Well, I saw the list for Defenders and Midfielders and I went, yeah that's why. All of the lists were shite for the most part. Frenkie De Jong in 2021? Has anybody even watched him this year?

The okay parts were below

The Defenders list had Trent, but no VVD (somewhat understandable due to his injury?).

The Goalkeeper list had Alisson along with Mendy and Donnarumma.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18286 on: December 16, 2021, 08:51:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December 16, 2021, 12:05:15 pm
"If the 29-year-old scores or registers an assist in Thursday's home game against 19th-placed Newcastle - a side he has never failed to score against at Anfield..."

That's a tiny "if". Could almost be tempted to put money on this.
Drinks are on you then? :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18287 on: December 16, 2021, 10:02:48 pm »
Love how he fumes if he is ever taken off before minute 85.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18288 on: December 16, 2021, 10:23:33 pm »
31 goal involvements in 23 games.

Hes a joy to watch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18289 on: December 16, 2021, 10:24:53 pm »
I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.

Also, I hate to point it out, but Harry Kane captained a team to an international final. Had the top goals AND assists in the premier league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18290 on: December 16, 2021, 10:38:18 pm »
Meh, just a purple patch extended by another game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18291 on: Yesterday at 03:26:21 am »
Klopp took him off early, must be wrapping him in cotton wool to keep him safe for January window, maximum $$$
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18292 on: Today at 02:13:20 pm »
Egyptian source saying hes allowed to play the Chelsea match in the 2nd (if it goes ahead of course)

https://twitter.com/basilkhattab/status/1472161634273701898?s=21
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18293 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 03:26:21 am
Klopp took him off early, must be wrapping him in cotton wool to keep him safe for January window, maximum $$$

is this a serious post
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18294 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:20 pm
Egyptian source saying hes allowed to play the Chelsea match in the 2nd (if it goes ahead of course)

https://twitter.com/basilkhattab/status/1472161634273701898?s=21

Great news. Hopefully that's a good source.
