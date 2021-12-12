« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Red Being on December 12, 2021, 05:07:43 am
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?
True. Good point.

On that trajectory, it looks like Iago Aspas is gonna return and become the best striker yet.
He's just sharpening his skills in sunny Spain.

Will most probably be Stevie's first signing when he becomes our manager.

*runs*
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Just to show how much pundits still under-estimate Salah, Jim Beglin said on my feed that earlier in the game it was bad defending from Mings to allow Salah to cut back onto his left foot to get his shot away, as Salah was always going to favour his left foot.  Then of course later in the game Salah showed that he is equally happy to go the other way and beat someone down the line and won the penalty, so if defenders want to try and 'cheat' by assuming that he is always going to cut back then they are just going to leave him more space to beat them the other way. You'd have thought that Beglin might have worked that out after seeing the City and Watford goals in back to back weeks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:04:29 pm
Just to show how much pundits still under-estimate Salah, Jim Beglin said on my feed that earlier in the game it was bad defending from Mings to allow Salah to cut back onto his left foot to get his shot away, as Salah was always going to favour his left foot.  Then of course later in the game Salah showed that he is equally happy to go the other way and beat someone down the line and won the penalty, so if defenders want to try and 'cheat' by assuming that he is always going to cut back then they are just going to leave him more space to beat them the other way. You'd have thought that Beglin might have worked that out after seeing the City and Watford goals in back to back weeks.
I watched and heard that too but I disagree.
Beglin was just making the point that Mo has a lethal shot when he cuts back and opens up on his left foot at that distance from goal.
Playing percentages, he's most likely to get a decent shot away then. So any defender needs to first and foremost prevent this happening.
If he beats you round the back on his right foot it's almost the lesser of 'two evils'.

What annoyed me most about the commentary was that they didn't call Mings out for hanging his ball of gum off his lip for most of the game. Disgraceful. Kids were watching too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 01:15:20 pm
I watched and heard that too but I disagree.
Beglin was just making the point that Mo has a lethal shot when he cuts back and opens up on his left foot at that distance from goal.
Playing percentages, he's most likely to get a decent shot away then. So any defender needs to first and foremost prevent this happening.
If he beats you round the back on his right foot it's almost the lesser of 'two evils'.

The thing is Salah is way too good to defend him like that, as the minute you put an emphasis on stopping him coming inside he'll exploit the opportunity on the right - he constantly does it.

I thought Beglin was massively underplaying Salah's ability as did sound like he was suggesting it was easier to defend against him than it is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.
Yeah, if all defenders get passed by Salah, maybe it's not the quality of the defenders but the quality of Salah.
Mings is in some very good company, and did better than most IMO, but Salah is just so hard to stop now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:33:33 pm
Seeing some of Salah's goals recently, you can see why he is currently so prolific.
Some people always see a goal as there being a mistake or more in the defence. Salah though is playing at a level above. He's 'forcing' mistakes because no human defender can be error free against him.
Training against the best defenders in the league must help him too.

Well said and vice versa - I think defenders  & keepers also get good training from Mo and other attacking players. keeps everyone on their toes - plus great learning curve for those youngsters up from the academy. Great role model

Plus the intensity of the sessions.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He's not made the FIFPro 23-man list of 2021's best players  ::)

These are the forwards who apparently all had a better 2021 than Mo:
Karim Benzema (France/Real)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juve/Man U)
Erling Haaland (Norway/Dortmund)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter/Chelsea)
Kylian Mbappé (France/PSG)
Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barca/PSG)
Neymar (Brazil/PSG)

I would say it's more about how your team/country performed but Ali and Trent made the shortlist.  Surely nobody thinks Neymar, for example, had a better year than Mo?  Even when our team was falling apart last winter he kept performing and was a talisman in the remarkable run in.
