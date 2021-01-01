Crazy good penalty.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
He's reaching Quaresma levels with his amount of attempted outside of his boot crosses.
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
Obligatory video <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0</a>
I'm a knob
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?
Most anxiety-inducing penalty taker Ive seen, but hes incredible at them.
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Agreed. That is why, a pure reason that I am going to sell him, IF I am the boss, mate... He got flaws. Greedy bastard.
Just because Trent was cussing doesn't make it the wrong decision
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]