Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1683747 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18200 on: Yesterday at 05:03:17 pm »
Cold as ice at a pivotal moment


Twenty-one before the twenty-fifth
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18201 on: Yesterday at 05:03:26 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 05:01:55 pm
Crazy good penalty.
I thought that penalty was going to be OUT. The angle, fucking hell.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18202 on: Yesterday at 05:04:08 pm »
Egyptian King!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18203 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm »
That penalty was laser focused.  Keeper wasn't too far off it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18204 on: Yesterday at 05:15:05 pm »
Great pen, don't really rate Martinez overall but he's good at pens and can be quite an intimidating character so was a brilliant one. Amazed it was given, not that it wasn't stonewall.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18205 on: Yesterday at 05:15:12 pm »
Amazing penalty placement when the pressure was one. Not his best game today, perhaps he was tired but he still managed to deliver
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18206 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm »
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18207 on: Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm »
He's reaching Quaresma levels with his amount of attempted outside of his boot crosses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18208 on: Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm »
phew. that was another close one.

seems like past 2 games have rather been tight.

we seem to pile on the pressure but not getting much out of it.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18209 on: Yesterday at 05:27:51 pm »
He played one amazing outside-of-the-foot through ball while running at full pelt. His technique is incredible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18210 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
He's reaching Quaresma levels with his amount of attempted outside of his boot crosses.

so we finally got Quaresma after all? ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18211 on: Yesterday at 05:54:21 pm »
Past two league gamesjust one moment needed to rip the defender to shreds. Huge moments
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18212 on: Yesterday at 08:40:50 pm »
When Salah scored todays penalty, it reminded me the one scored by Brehme in 1990 World Cup final instantly.
Its a special goal. Full of conviction, technique.
Incredible player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18213 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.
Reckon he could do a job for us when called upon...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18214 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm »
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18215 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm
Just 21 goals so far. He's doing ok.

Purple patch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18216 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December  8, 2021, 06:00:20 pm
Obligatory video  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YcDE2f_PrC0</a>

 ;D ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18217 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm »
Most anxiety-inducing penalty taker Ive seen, but hes incredible at them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18218 on: Yesterday at 11:09:21 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm
Are the media calling him a diver again yet?

Knowing the media - they will. And to be fair, if you discount Mings grabbing him, then clipping him, then falling on him, and then also discount the announcers calling it a clear penalty - it was a clearly a dive.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18219 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
Anyone got a gif of that little spin and turn away from 3 players he did second half? Absolute filth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18220 on: Today at 12:01:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Most anxiety-inducing penalty taker Ive seen, but hes incredible at them.
For me it was Stevie v Arsenal in that CL QF.. 2008-ish.


But Mo tucked his away better than Stevie's on this occasion  ;D



ahhh just read that you wrote "taker" not "taken"! My bad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18221 on: Today at 12:01:29 am »
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18222 on: Today at 12:25:13 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Agreed. That is why, a pure reason that I am going to sell him, IF I am the boss, mate... He got flaws.  ;D  ;D Greedy bastard.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18223 on: Today at 12:41:30 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
And tried to pass it Diogo when he should have took it on himself  ;D
« Reply #18224 on: Today at 01:38:52 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:25:13 am
Agreed. That is why, a pure reason that I am going to sell him, IF I am the boss, mate... He got flaws.  ;D  ;D Greedy bastard.
Remember the pass to Trent which resulted in the pass to Taki for his goal against Arsenal in a breakaway?
That play.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18225 on: Today at 03:40:59 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:01:29 am
Great player but still with his flaws. He missed out Trent twice on the overlap and chose to shoot when it was better to pass i thought. Trent was cussing.
Just because Trent was cussing doesn't make it the wrong decision
« Reply #18226 on: Today at 04:18:10 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 03:40:59 am
Just because Trent was cussing doesn't make it the wrong decision
Doesn't make it right either.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18227 on: Today at 05:07:43 am »
Its quite incredible how we keep on getting these world class forwards, isn't it. Torres was absolute bonkers, but then we replace him with a better one in Suarez. Who would have even imagined that the one to come afterwards would be even better?
